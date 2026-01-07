أعلنت وزارة البلديات أن مشاريع البيع على الخارطة المقامة على أراضٍ خاضعة لرسوم الأراضي البيضاء لا تُعفى من الرسوم، مع إمكانية التقدم بطلب منح مدد إضافية للتطوير وفق الضوابط المعتمدة، وفي حال عدم إنجاز التطوير خلال المدة الممنوحة، تُستوفى الرسوم عن كامل الفترة، ويتطلب التقدم بطلب مدد إضافية للتطوير تقديم مستندات تُثبت جدية العمل، وإظهار التقدم في إجراءات التطوير، والالتزام بالضوابط الفنية المعتمدة، وفي حال عدم إنجاز التطوير أو إكمال البناء خلال المدة الإضافية الممنوحة، يُستوفى الرسم عن جميع الفترات التي مُنحت خلالها المدد، بما يضمن عدالة التطبيق وتحقيق أهداف النظام.


ويأتي القرار تزامناً مع إعلان أمانة منطقة الرياض إيقاف جميع رخص البناء وشهادات الإشغال المعلقة والمرفوعة قبل تاريخ 05/10/2025م، في خطوة تهدف إلى اغلاق منافذ التهرب من سداد رسوم الأراضي البيضاء.