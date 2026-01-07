The Ministry of Municipalities announced that sales projects on the map located on lands subject to white land fees are not exempt from the fees, with the possibility of applying for additional development periods according to the approved regulations. In the event that development is not completed within the granted period, fees will be charged for the entire duration. Applying for additional development periods requires submitting documents that prove the seriousness of the work, demonstrating progress in development procedures, and adhering to the approved technical regulations. If development or construction is not completed during the granted additional period, fees will be charged for all periods during which extensions were granted, ensuring fairness in application and achieving the system's objectives.



The decision comes alongside the announcement by the Riyadh Region Municipality to suspend all building permits and occupancy certificates that are pending and submitted before the date of 05/10/2025, in a step aimed at closing loopholes for evading the payment of white land fees.