على غير المعتاد في هذا التوقيت من العام، تشهد مناطق جنوب حائل مشهدًا طبيعيًا ربيعيًا مدهشًا، رغم دخول موسم "المربّعانية" المعروف ببرودته الشديدة. فبينما يفرض الشتاء حضوره في درجات الحرارة، تكشف الأرض عن وجه آخر للحياة، تغذّيه أمطار سابقة وتنوّع جغرافي استثنائي.

وامتلأت الأودية والشعاب بتجمعات مائية هادئة، فيما اكتست الأراضي المحيطة باللون الأخضر، مع بروز النباتات البرية وعودة الأشجار إلى نضارتها. هذا التداخل بين البرد والاخضرار رسم لوحة طبيعية نادرة، تجمع بين صرامة الشتاء وبشائر الربيع.

ويشير مهتمون بالبيئة إلى أن جنوب حائل يتميّز بسرعة استجابة الغطاء النباتي لأي حالة مطرية، نتيجة خصوبة التربة وقدرتها على الاحتفاظ بالرطوبة، ما يفسّر تسارع مظاهر الربيع حتى في ذروة المواسم الباردة. وقد انعكس هذا الواقع على حركة المتنزهين ومحبي الرحلات البرية، الذين وجدوا في المنطقة مقصدًا طبيعيًا يجمع بين الصفاء والجمال البصري.

وتبرز أهمية هذه المرحلة في تعزيز المراعي الطبيعية ودعم التوازن البيئي، مع التأكيد على ضرورة الحفاظ على المواقع الطبيعية، وتنظيم الأنشطة البرية بما يضمن استدامة هذا الجمال الموسمي.

اليوم، يقدّم جنوب حائل رسالة واضحة: الربيع قد يحضر مبكرًا، حتى في قلب الشتاء.