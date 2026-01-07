Unusually for this time of year, the areas south of Hail are witnessing a stunning springtime natural scene, despite the onset of the "Murba'aniyah" season known for its extreme cold. While winter asserts its presence in the temperatures, the earth reveals another face of life, nourished by previous rains and exceptional geographical diversity.

The valleys and ravines have filled with calm water gatherings, while the surrounding lands have donned a green hue, with wild plants emerging and trees returning to their freshness. This interplay between cold and greenness has painted a rare natural tableau, combining the severity of winter with the signs of spring.

Environmental enthusiasts point out that southern Hail is characterized by the rapid response of vegetation to any rainy conditions, due to the fertility of the soil and its ability to retain moisture, which explains the acceleration of spring phenomena even during the peak of cold seasons. This reality has reflected on the movement of hikers and lovers of outdoor trips, who have found in the region a natural destination that combines clarity and visual beauty.

The importance of this phase lies in enhancing natural pastures and supporting ecological balance, while emphasizing the need to preserve natural sites and organize outdoor activities in a way that ensures the sustainability of this seasonal beauty.

Today, southern Hail sends a clear message: spring may arrive early, even in the heart of winter.