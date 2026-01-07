أكد مجلس الوزراء، برئاسة خادم الحرمين الشريفين، أمس (الثلاثاء)، أن فلسطين ستظل راسخةً في وجدان المملكة قيادةً وشعباً، مجدداً تكثيف الجسور جواً وبحراً وبراً لإغاثة الفلسطينيين؛ وذلك امتداداً لدورها التاريخي المعهود بتقديم كلِّ أشكال الدعم والمساعدة للمتضررين في مختلف الظروف.

لقد ظلت مواقف المملكة ثابتةً لا تتغير إزاء القضية الفلسطينية، ووقفت بصلابة ضد فرض الأمر الواقع عبر الاستيطان والتهجير القسري للشعب الفلسطيني، وعملت على حثّ الدول على الاعتراف بدولة فلسطين مع دعم كل الجهود الداعية للسلام وتوحيد المواقف العربية والإسلامية في هذا الشأن.

وفي الجانب الإنساني، طالبت المملكة الضمير العالمي بالتدخل لوقف الاعتداءات على الفلسطينيين، وفتح الممرات الآمنة لإيصال المساعدات إلى الشعب الفلسطيني، وجاء توجيه خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، الذي صدر أخيراً، بتكثيف الجسور الجوية والبحرية والبرية الإغاثية؛ استجابةً للأوضاع الإنسانية في قطاع غزة، وامتداداً لدور المملكة التاريخي المعهود والثابت، ومكانتها وثقلها العالمي ومبادئها الراسخة في خدمة الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي، والتمسك بمبادئ القانون الدولي الإنساني.