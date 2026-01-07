The Council of Ministers, chaired by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, confirmed yesterday (Tuesday) that Palestine will remain firmly rooted in the conscience of the Kingdom, both leadership and people, reiterating the intensification of air, sea, and land bridges to aid the Palestinians; this is an extension of its historically recognized role in providing all forms of support and assistance to those affected in various circumstances.

The Kingdom's positions have remained steadfast and unchanged regarding the Palestinian issue, standing firmly against the imposition of facts on the ground through settlement and the forced displacement of the Palestinian people, and working to urge countries to recognize the State of Palestine while supporting all efforts calling for peace and unifying Arab and Islamic positions in this regard.

On the humanitarian front, the Kingdom has called on the global conscience to intervene to stop the assaults on Palestinians and to open safe passages to deliver aid to the Palestinian people. The directive from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, which was issued recently, to intensify humanitarian air, sea, and land bridges; is a response to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, extending the Kingdom's historically recognized and steadfast role, its global standing and weight, and its firm principles in serving regional and international security and stability, while adhering to the principles of international humanitarian law.