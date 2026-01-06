تعزيز أمن اليمن واستقراره وتوفير الظروف الداعمة للحوار بين جميع الأطراف

رأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الجلسة التي عقدها مجلس الوزراء اليوم، في الرياض.
وفي بداية الجلسة؛ اطّلع مجلس الوزراء على مضامين الاتصالات الهاتفية التي تلقاها ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، من رئيس الجمهورية التركية رجب طيب أردوغان، ورئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية أحمد الشرع، وأمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، ورئيس الوزراء في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف، وما جرى خلال المحادثات من استعراض العلاقات بين المملكة العربية السعودية وبلدانهم الشقيقة، وبحث تطورات الأحداث على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية.
وتابع المجلس إثر ذلك مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، والجهود التي تبذلها المملكة العربية السعودية لتعزيز أمن الجمهورية اليمنية الشقيقة واستقرارها وتوفير الظروف الداعمة للحوار بين جميع الأطراف، مجدداً في هذا السياق الترحيب بطلب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي عقد مؤتمر شامل في مدينة الرياض للمكونات الجنوبية كافة؛ بهدف إيجاد تصور للحلول العادلة للقضية الجنوبية، وبما يلبي تطلعات الجنوبيين المشروعة.
وفي الشأن المحلي، وافق مجلس الوزراء في جلسته، على مشروع قواعد وإجراءات عمل البرنامج الوطني للمعادن.
تكثيف جسور السعودية الجوية والبحرية والبرية لإغاثة الفلسطينيين
وأوضح وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، في بيانه لوكالة الأنباء السعودية عقب الجلسة، أن المجلس تطرق إلى إسهامات المملكة العربية السعودية في معالجة الوضع الإنساني في قطاع غزة بتكثيف جسورها الجوية والبحرية والبرية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق بتوجيه من خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين؛ وذلك امتداداً لدورها التاريخي المعهود بتقديم كل أشكال الدعم والمساعدة للمتضررين في مختلف الظروف، وتأكيداً أن فلسطين ستظل راسخة في وجدان هذه البلاد قيادة وشعباً.
الرياض تطلق أكبر مشروع في العالم لمركز بيانات
وفي الشأن المحلي؛ أكد مجلس الوزراء ما توليه المملكة من اهتمام بمواصلة تعزيز مكانتها في مجال التقنيات المتقدمة، وبناء منظومة رقمية متكاملة تسهم في دعم تنافسية الاقتصاد الوطني وجذب الاستثمارات؛ لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في بناء اقتصاد مستدام قائم على البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي.
ونوّه المجلس في هذا الإطار بما شهدته العاصمة الرياض من إطلاق أكبر مشروع في العالم لمركز بيانات حكومي باسم «هيكساجون»؛ الذي يعد دفعة إستراتيجية نوعية لجعل المملكة مركزاً عالمياً في هذا المجال؛ بما يكفل لها سيادة البيانات وأمنها، وتمكين الابتكار والاقتصاد الرقمي.
قرارات:
واطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انتهى إليه كل من مجلسي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى ما يلي:
- الموافقة على مشروع اتفاقية مقر بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية والمركز الإقليمي للجودة والتميز في التعليم.
- الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الزراعة والأسماك والأمن الغذائي والطبيعة في مملكة هولندا في مجال تبني وتوطين الابتكارات والتقنيات المتقدمة في قطاع البيئة والمياه والزراعة.
- تفويض وزير السياحة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الترينيدادي والتوباغي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال السياحة بين وزارة السياحة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة السياحة والثقافة والفنون في جمهورية ترينيداد وتوباغو.
- تفويض وزير السياحة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الصيني في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال السياحة بين وزارة السياحة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الثقافة والسياحة في جمهورية الصين الشعبية.
- تفويض وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة المساحة الجيولوجية السعودية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الكازاخي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تعاون في مجال علوم الأرض بين هيئة المساحة الجيولوجية السعودية في المملكة العربية السعودية وجامعة ساتباييف كازاخ التقنية الوطنية للبحوث التقنية في جمهورية كازاخستان.
- الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للمنافسة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة التجارة والصناعة وترويج الاستثمار في سلطنة عُمان في مجال حماية المنافسة ومنع الممارسات الاحتكارية الضارة.
- الموافقة على مشروع اتفاقية تعاون بين رئاسة أمن الدولة في المملكة العربية السعودية وجهاز الأمن والاستخبارات في جمهورية زامبيا في مجال مكافحة جرائم الإرهاب وتمويله.
- الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين المركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر في المملكة العربية السعودية والوكالة الوطنية للمياه والغابات في المملكة المغربية في مجال تنمية الغطاء النباتي الطبيعي ومكافحة التصحر.
- الموافقة على مشروع قواعد وإجراءات عمل البرنامج الوطني للمعادن.
- الموافقة على تنظيم اللجنة الوطنية للتربية والثقافة والعلوم.
- تجديد مدة البرنامج الوطني لتنمية قطاع تقنية المعلومات حتى نهاية عام 2030م.
- التوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقارير سنوية لوزارة الثقافة، والهيئة العامة للإحصاء، والهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية، وهيئة تطوير منطقة حائل، ومؤسسة حديقة الملك سلمان، ومؤسسة المسار الرياضي، والمركز الوطني لسلامة النقل، والمركز الوطني للتفتيش والرقابة، ومدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية، والمعهد الوطني للتطوير المهني التعليمي، والمعهد الملكي للفنون التقليدية.
تعيينات:
تعيين الدكتور فيصل بن حمد الصقير، والدكتور عبدالرحمن بن محمد البراك، وعبدالعزيز بن محمد السبيعي؛ أعضاءً في مجلس إدارة هيئة المحتوى المحلي والمشتريات الحكومية بدءاً من تاريخ 20 / 9 / 1447هـ.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today in Riyadh.
At the beginning of the session, the Council of Ministers reviewed the contents of the phone calls received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The discussions included a review of the relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and their brotherly countries, as well as developments in regional and international events.
The Council then followed up on the latest developments in the region and the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance the security and stability of the brotherly Republic of Yemen and to provide supportive conditions for dialogue among all parties. In this context, it reiterated its welcome to the request of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, to hold a comprehensive conference in Riyadh for all southern components, aimed at finding a vision for just solutions to the southern issue, in a manner that meets the legitimate aspirations of the southerners.
On the local front, the Council of Ministers approved the draft rules and procedures for the National Minerals Program.
Intensifying Saudi Air, Sea, and Land Bridges to Aid Palestinians
Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari stated in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session that the Council discussed the contributions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in addressing the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip by intensifying its air, sea, and land bridges to aid the brotherly Palestinian people, under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince. This is an extension of its historical role in providing all forms of support and assistance to those affected in various circumstances, reaffirming that Palestine will remain firmly rooted in the hearts of this country, both leadership and people.
Riyadh Launches the World's Largest Data Center Project
On the local front, the Council of Ministers affirmed the Kingdom's commitment to continue enhancing its position in the field of advanced technologies and building an integrated digital system that contributes to supporting the competitiveness of the national economy and attracting investments, to achieve the objectives of Vision 2030 in building a sustainable economy based on data and artificial intelligence.
The Council noted in this context the launch of the world's largest government data center project named "Hexagon" in the capital Riyadh, which represents a strategic qualitative boost to make the Kingdom a global center in this field, ensuring data sovereignty and security, and enabling innovation and the digital economy.
Decisions:
The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including subjects studied by the Shura Council. It also reviewed the conclusions reached by both the Councils of Political and Security Affairs, and Economic and Development Affairs, the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Authority at the Council of Ministers regarding these matters. The Council concluded the following:
- Approval of the draft headquarters agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education.
- Approval of the draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security, and Nature in the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the field of adopting and localizing innovations and advanced technologies in the environment, water, and agriculture sectors.
- Authorizing the Minister of Tourism - or his representative - to negotiate with the Trinidadian and Tobagonian side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of tourism between the Ministry of Tourism in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
- Authorizing the Minister of Tourism - or his representative - to negotiate with the Chinese side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of tourism between the Ministry of Tourism in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in the People's Republic of China.
- Authorizing the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Geological Survey - or his representative - to negotiate with the Kazakh side regarding a draft memorandum of cooperation in the field of Earth sciences between the Saudi Geological Survey in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Satbayev University of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
- Approval of the draft memorandum of understanding between the General Authority for Competition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion in the Sultanate of Oman in the field of protecting competition and preventing harmful monopolistic practices.
- Approval of the draft cooperation agreement between the Presidency of State Security in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Security and Intelligence Service in the Republic of Zambia in the field of combating terrorism and its financing.
- Approval of the draft memorandum of understanding between the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the National Agency for Water and Forests in the Kingdom of Morocco in the field of natural vegetation development and combating desertification.
- Approval of the draft rules and procedures for the National Minerals Program.
- Approval of the organization of the National Committee for Education, Culture, and Science.
- Renewal of the duration of the National Program for the Development of the Information Technology Sector until the end of 2030.
- Directing necessary actions regarding several topics listed on the Council of Ministers' agenda, including annual reports from the Ministry of Culture, the General Authority for Statistics, the General Authority for Military Industries, the Hail Region Development Authority, the King Salman Park Foundation, the Sports Path Foundation, the National Transportation Safety Center, the National Inspection and Control Center, the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, the National Institute for Professional Development, and the Royal Institute for Traditional Arts.
Appointments:
Dr. Faisal bin Hamad Al-Suqair, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Barak, and Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Subaie have been appointed as members of the Board of Directors of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, starting from the date of 20/9/1447 AH.