تعزيز أمن اليمن واستقراره وتوفير الظروف الداعمة للحوار بين جميع الأطراف

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today in Riyadh.



At the beginning of the session, the Council of Ministers reviewed the contents of the phone calls received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The discussions included a review of the relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and their brotherly countries, as well as developments in regional and international events.



The Council then followed up on the latest developments in the region and the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance the security and stability of the brotherly Republic of Yemen and to provide supportive conditions for dialogue among all parties. In this context, it reiterated its welcome to the request of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, to hold a comprehensive conference in Riyadh for all southern components, aimed at finding a vision for just solutions to the southern issue, in a manner that meets the legitimate aspirations of the southerners.



On the local front, the Council of Ministers approved the draft rules and procedures for the National Minerals Program.

Intensifying Saudi Air, Sea, and Land Bridges to Aid Palestinians



Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari stated in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session that the Council discussed the contributions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in addressing the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip by intensifying its air, sea, and land bridges to aid the brotherly Palestinian people, under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince. This is an extension of its historical role in providing all forms of support and assistance to those affected in various circumstances, reaffirming that Palestine will remain firmly rooted in the hearts of this country, both leadership and people.

Riyadh Launches the World's Largest Data Center Project



On the local front, the Council of Ministers affirmed the Kingdom's commitment to continue enhancing its position in the field of advanced technologies and building an integrated digital system that contributes to supporting the competitiveness of the national economy and attracting investments, to achieve the objectives of Vision 2030 in building a sustainable economy based on data and artificial intelligence.



The Council noted in this context the launch of the world's largest government data center project named "Hexagon" in the capital Riyadh, which represents a strategic qualitative boost to make the Kingdom a global center in this field, ensuring data sovereignty and security, and enabling innovation and the digital economy.

Decisions:



The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including subjects studied by the Shura Council. It also reviewed the conclusions reached by both the Councils of Political and Security Affairs, and Economic and Development Affairs, the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Authority at the Council of Ministers regarding these matters. The Council concluded the following:



- Approval of the draft headquarters agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education.



- Approval of the draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security, and Nature in the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the field of adopting and localizing innovations and advanced technologies in the environment, water, and agriculture sectors.



- Authorizing the Minister of Tourism - or his representative - to negotiate with the Trinidadian and Tobagonian side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of tourism between the Ministry of Tourism in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.



- Authorizing the Minister of Tourism - or his representative - to negotiate with the Chinese side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of tourism between the Ministry of Tourism in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in the People's Republic of China.



- Authorizing the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Geological Survey - or his representative - to negotiate with the Kazakh side regarding a draft memorandum of cooperation in the field of Earth sciences between the Saudi Geological Survey in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Satbayev University of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Kazakhstan.



- Approval of the draft memorandum of understanding between the General Authority for Competition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion in the Sultanate of Oman in the field of protecting competition and preventing harmful monopolistic practices.



- Approval of the draft cooperation agreement between the Presidency of State Security in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Security and Intelligence Service in the Republic of Zambia in the field of combating terrorism and its financing.



- Approval of the draft memorandum of understanding between the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the National Agency for Water and Forests in the Kingdom of Morocco in the field of natural vegetation development and combating desertification.



- Approval of the draft rules and procedures for the National Minerals Program.



- Approval of the organization of the National Committee for Education, Culture, and Science.



- Renewal of the duration of the National Program for the Development of the Information Technology Sector until the end of 2030.



- Directing necessary actions regarding several topics listed on the Council of Ministers' agenda, including annual reports from the Ministry of Culture, the General Authority for Statistics, the General Authority for Military Industries, the Hail Region Development Authority, the King Salman Park Foundation, the Sports Path Foundation, the National Transportation Safety Center, the National Inspection and Control Center, the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, the National Institute for Professional Development, and the Royal Institute for Traditional Arts.

Appointments:



Dr. Faisal bin Hamad Al-Suqair, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Barak, and Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Subaie have been appointed as members of the Board of Directors of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, starting from the date of 20/9/1447 AH.