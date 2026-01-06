رأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الجلسة التي عقدها مجلس الوزراء اليوم، في الرياض.


وفي بداية الجلسة؛ اطّلع مجلس الوزراء على مضامين الاتصالات الهاتفية التي تلقاها ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، من رئيس الجمهورية التركية رجب طيب أردوغان، ورئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية أحمد الشرع، وأمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، ورئيس الوزراء في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف، وما جرى خلال المحادثات من استعراض العلاقات بين المملكة العربية السعودية وبلدانهم الشقيقة، وبحث تطورات الأحداث على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية.


وتابع المجلس إثر ذلك مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، والجهود التي تبذلها المملكة العربية السعودية لتعزيز أمن الجمهورية اليمنية الشقيقة واستقرارها وتوفير الظروف الداعمة للحوار بين جميع الأطراف، مجدداً في هذا السياق الترحيب بطلب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي عقد مؤتمر شامل في مدينة الرياض للمكونات الجنوبية كافة؛ بهدف إيجاد تصور للحلول العادلة للقضية الجنوبية، وبما يلبي تطلعات الجنوبيين المشروعة.


وفي الشأن المحلي، وافق مجلس الوزراء في جلسته، على مشروع قواعد وإجراءات عمل البرنامج الوطني للمعادن.

تعزيز أمن اليمن واستقراره وتوفير الظروف الداعمة للحوار بين جميع الأطراف

تكثيف جسور السعودية الجوية والبحرية والبرية لإغاثة الفلسطينيين


وأوضح وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، في بيانه لوكالة الأنباء السعودية عقب الجلسة، أن المجلس تطرق إلى إسهامات المملكة العربية السعودية في معالجة الوضع الإنساني في قطاع غزة بتكثيف جسورها الجوية والبحرية والبرية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق بتوجيه من خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين؛ وذلك امتداداً لدورها التاريخي المعهود بتقديم كل أشكال الدعم والمساعدة للمتضررين في مختلف الظروف، وتأكيداً أن فلسطين ستظل راسخة في وجدان هذه البلاد قيادة وشعباً.

الرياض تطلق أكبر مشروع في العالم لمركز بيانات


وفي الشأن المحلي؛ أكد مجلس الوزراء ما توليه المملكة من اهتمام بمواصلة تعزيز مكانتها في مجال التقنيات المتقدمة، وبناء منظومة رقمية متكاملة تسهم في دعم تنافسية الاقتصاد الوطني وجذب الاستثمارات؛ لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في بناء اقتصاد مستدام قائم على البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي.


ونوّه المجلس في هذا الإطار بما شهدته العاصمة الرياض من إطلاق أكبر مشروع في العالم لمركز بيانات حكومي باسم «هيكساجون»؛ الذي يعد دفعة إستراتيجية نوعية لجعل المملكة مركزاً عالمياً في هذا المجال؛ بما يكفل لها سيادة البيانات وأمنها، وتمكين الابتكار والاقتصاد الرقمي.

قرارات:


واطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انتهى إليه كل من مجلسي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى ما يلي:


- الموافقة على مشروع اتفاقية مقر بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية والمركز الإقليمي للجودة والتميز في التعليم.


- الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الزراعة والأسماك والأمن الغذائي والطبيعة في مملكة هولندا في مجال تبني وتوطين الابتكارات والتقنيات المتقدمة في قطاع البيئة والمياه والزراعة.


- تفويض وزير السياحة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الترينيدادي والتوباغي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال السياحة بين وزارة السياحة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة السياحة والثقافة والفنون في جمهورية ترينيداد وتوباغو.


- تفويض وزير السياحة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الصيني في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال السياحة بين وزارة السياحة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الثقافة والسياحة في جمهورية الصين الشعبية.


- تفويض وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة المساحة الجيولوجية السعودية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الكازاخي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تعاون في مجال علوم الأرض بين هيئة المساحة الجيولوجية السعودية في المملكة العربية السعودية وجامعة ساتباييف كازاخ التقنية الوطنية للبحوث التقنية في جمهورية كازاخستان.


- الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للمنافسة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة التجارة والصناعة وترويج الاستثمار في سلطنة عُمان في مجال حماية المنافسة ومنع الممارسات الاحتكارية الضارة.


- الموافقة على مشروع اتفاقية تعاون بين رئاسة أمن الدولة في المملكة العربية السعودية وجهاز الأمن والاستخبارات في جمهورية زامبيا في مجال مكافحة جرائم الإرهاب وتمويله.


- الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين المركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر في المملكة العربية السعودية والوكالة الوطنية للمياه والغابات في المملكة المغربية في مجال تنمية الغطاء النباتي الطبيعي ومكافحة التصحر.


- الموافقة على مشروع قواعد وإجراءات عمل البرنامج الوطني للمعادن.


- الموافقة على تنظيم اللجنة الوطنية للتربية والثقافة والعلوم.


- تجديد مدة البرنامج الوطني لتنمية قطاع تقنية المعلومات حتى نهاية عام 2030م.


- التوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقارير سنوية لوزارة الثقافة، والهيئة العامة للإحصاء، والهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية، وهيئة تطوير منطقة حائل، ومؤسسة حديقة الملك سلمان، ومؤسسة المسار الرياضي، والمركز الوطني لسلامة النقل، والمركز الوطني للتفتيش والرقابة، ومدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية، والمعهد الوطني للتطوير المهني التعليمي، والمعهد الملكي للفنون التقليدية.

تعيينات:


تعيين الدكتور فيصل بن حمد الصقير، والدكتور عبدالرحمن بن محمد البراك، وعبدالعزيز بن محمد السبيعي؛ أعضاءً في مجلس إدارة هيئة المحتوى المحلي والمشتريات الحكومية بدءاً من تاريخ 20 / 9 / 1447هـ.