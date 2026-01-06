هاجمت كلاب ضالة، ليل أمس، مواطناً في حي ريّحة بالحوية أثناء خروجه من المسجد بعد أداء صلاة المغرب، ما أسفر عن إصابته في قدمه.

وقال سعد العتيبي لـ«عكاظ» إنه لم يتوقع أن يتعرّض لهجوم كلاب ضالة رغم متابعته لما يُنشر في وسائل الإعلام عن تزايد أعدادها. مبيناً أنه لم يشعر إلّا بعضة الكلب أسفل قدمه أثناء خروجه من المسجد، وقاومها وتمكن من الإفلات منه.

وأضاف العتيبي أنه توجّه إلى المستشفى عقب الحادثة، وتلقّى إبرتين، ويخضع حالياً لبرنامج علاجي يمتد شهراً، يتلقّى خلاله إبرة كل ثلاثة أيام.

ورصدت «عكاظ» انتشار كلاب ضالة في الحي وأحياء أخرى، تتجوّل بين المنازل.

و تلقّت عمليات أمانة الطائف بلاغاً من المواطن حول الحادثة، وكشفت الأمانة، ظهر أمس، أن البلاغ مُصنف ضمن بلاغات مكافحة الحيوانات والحشرات، ولا يزال قيد المعالجة من الإدارة المختصة. يُشار إلى أن أمانة الطائف أطلقت العام الماضي برنامجاً لمكافحة الكلاب الضالة؛ بهدف تقليل كثافة الكلاب العقورة في المحافظة وضواحيها.