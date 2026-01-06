Stray dogs attacked a citizen last night in the Riyha neighborhood in Al-Hawiya as he was leaving the mosque after performing the Maghrib prayer, resulting in an injury to his foot.

Saad Al-Otaibi told "Okaz" that he did not expect to be attacked by stray dogs despite following what has been published in the media about their increasing numbers. He indicated that he only felt the bite of the dog on the bottom of his foot as he was leaving the mosque, and he fought it off and managed to escape.

Al-Otaibi added that he went to the hospital after the incident, received two injections, and is currently undergoing a month-long treatment program, during which he receives an injection every three days.

"Okaz" observed the presence of stray dogs in the neighborhood and other neighborhoods, roaming between the houses.

The operations center of the Taif Municipality received a report from the citizen regarding the incident, and the municipality revealed yesterday afternoon that the report is classified under animal and insect control reports and is still being processed by the relevant department. It is noteworthy that the Taif Municipality launched a program last year to combat stray dogs, aiming to reduce the density of aggressive dogs in the governorate and its suburbs.