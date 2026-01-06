The special forces of environmental security apprehended a citizen for violating environmental regulations by grazing 16 camels in areas where grazing is prohibited in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve, and legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces confirmed that the penalty for grazing camels is a fine of 500 riyals for each camel, urging the public to report any cases that represent an infringement on the environment or wildlife, and all reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.

A citizen was also apprehended for entering with his vehicle into the pastures and gardens in the Imam Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Royal Reserve, and legal procedures were taken against him.

The forces clarified that the penalty for entering vehicles into the protected pastures and gardens can reach up to (2,000) riyals.