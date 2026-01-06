ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطناً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة، لارتكابه مخالفة رعي 16 متناً من الإبل في مواقع محظور الرعي فيها في محمية الملك عبدالعزيز الملكية، وطُبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.

وأكدت القوات أن عقوبة رعي الإبل غرامة 500 ريال لكل متن، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.

كما تم ضبط مواطن لدخوله بمركبته في الفياض والروضات في محمية الإمام عبدالعزيز بن محمد الملكية، واتُخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.

وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة دخول المركبات والسيارات في الفياض والروضات البرية المحمية تصل إلى (2,000) ريال.