ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطناً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة، لارتكابه مخالفة رعي 16 متناً من الإبل في مواقع محظور الرعي فيها في محمية الملك عبدالعزيز الملكية، وطُبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.
وأكدت القوات أن عقوبة رعي الإبل غرامة 500 ريال لكل متن، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
كما تم ضبط مواطن لدخوله بمركبته في الفياض والروضات في محمية الإمام عبدالعزيز بن محمد الملكية، واتُخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.
وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة دخول المركبات والسيارات في الفياض والروضات البرية المحمية تصل إلى (2,000) ريال.
The special forces of environmental security apprehended a citizen for violating environmental regulations by grazing 16 camels in areas where grazing is prohibited in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve, and legal procedures were applied against him.
The forces confirmed that the penalty for grazing camels is a fine of 500 riyals for each camel, urging the public to report any cases that represent an infringement on the environment or wildlife, and all reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.
A citizen was also apprehended for entering with his vehicle into the pastures and gardens in the Imam Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Royal Reserve, and legal procedures were taken against him.
The forces clarified that the penalty for entering vehicles into the protected pastures and gardens can reach up to (2,000) riyals.