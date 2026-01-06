Continuing the ongoing humanitarian efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, in support of the brotherly Yemeni people; 20 relief trucks arrived yesterday in the Al-Abr district of Hadhramaut Governorate in the Republic of Yemen, provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, as part of urgent humanitarian convoys carrying a message of solidarity and direct support for the brotherly Yemeni people.

The Saudi relief trucks carry various food baskets, dates, shelter bags, and tents, targeting the most needy families to alleviate their suffering and provide them with a dignified life amidst the difficult humanitarian conditions.