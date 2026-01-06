امتداداً للجهود الإنسانية المتواصلة التي تقدمها المملكة العربية السعودية، عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، دعماً وإسناداً للشعب اليمني الشقيق؛ وصلت أمس إلى مديرية العبر بمحافظة حضرموت في الجمهورية اليمنية، 20 شاحنة إغاثية مقدمة من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، ضمن قوافل إنسانية عاجلة حاملة معها رسالة تضامن ودعم مباشر للشعب اليمني الشقيق.

وتحمل شاحنات الإغاثة السعودية على متنها سلالاً غذائية متنوعة، وتموراً، وحقائب إيوائية، وخياماً، تستهدف الأسر الأشد احتياجاً لتخفيف معاناتهم وتوفير حياة كريمة لهم وسط الظروف الإنسانية الصعبة.