امتداداً للجهود الإنسانية المتواصلة التي تقدمها المملكة العربية السعودية، عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، دعماً وإسناداً للشعب اليمني الشقيق؛ وصلت أمس إلى مديرية العبر بمحافظة حضرموت في الجمهورية اليمنية، 20 شاحنة إغاثية مقدمة من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، ضمن قوافل إنسانية عاجلة حاملة معها رسالة تضامن ودعم مباشر للشعب اليمني الشقيق.
وتحمل شاحنات الإغاثة السعودية على متنها سلالاً غذائية متنوعة، وتموراً، وحقائب إيوائية، وخياماً، تستهدف الأسر الأشد احتياجاً لتخفيف معاناتهم وتوفير حياة كريمة لهم وسط الظروف الإنسانية الصعبة.
Continuing the ongoing humanitarian efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, in support of the brotherly Yemeni people; 20 relief trucks arrived yesterday in the Al-Abr district of Hadhramaut Governorate in the Republic of Yemen, provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, as part of urgent humanitarian convoys carrying a message of solidarity and direct support for the brotherly Yemeni people.
The Saudi relief trucks carry various food baskets, dates, shelter bags, and tents, targeting the most needy families to alleviate their suffering and provide them with a dignified life amidst the difficult humanitarian conditions.