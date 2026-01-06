In response to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has called for donations through the "Sahim" platform to contribute to the assistance and relief of our Palestinian brothers and to stand by them; through the Saudi popular campaign to aid the brotherly Palestinian people.

The center confirmed that the donations will, God willing, help provide the basic needs for the affected Palestinian families and alleviate their suffering due to the current humanitarian crisis they are experiencing.