استجابة للأوضاع الإنسانية في قطاع غزة، دعا مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، للتبرع عبر منصة «ساهم» للمساهمة في مساعدة وإغاثة الأشقاء الفلسطينيين والوقوف معهم؛ من خلال الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق.

وأكد المركز، أن التبرعات ستعمل - بمشيئة الله - على توفير الاحتياجات الأساسية للأسر الفلسطينية المتضررة، وتخفيف معاناتهم جراء الأزمة الإنسانية الراهنة التي يمرون بها.