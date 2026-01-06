تبوأت بلدان مكانتها، إثر مخاضات طويلة، أصلبت عودها، ووطّدت دعائمها، وعززت نفوذها، ونفت عقد النقص عن شخصيتها، فما قالت إلا صدقت، وما عاهدت إلا أوفت، وما حضرت إلا حسمت، فالتزام الكبار كبير، ومراعاة صوادف الدرب العسير شأن من سبر المسرى وخبر المسير.
ومن يعد لتاريخ المملكة يدرك أن ما بلغته المملكة مردّه إلى تكامل شخصيات المكان والزمان والإنسان؛ فملامحنا ملامح أرضنا، وعاداتنا مستمدة من جدودنا، وحاضرنا لا ينفصم عن ماضينا ولا يشوّه مستقبلنا، والقيادات السعودية أُثر عنها دهاء سياسي، قلّ نظيره، تجلّى في الصبر وطول النفس، ومهارة إدارة الأزمات، الذي لم يكن وليد لحظة، ولا منحة جادت بها مرحلة عابرة، بل هناك تراكمات من البناء الجاد للقيادات، وتفعيل دور الشخصيات، وإيلاء المهمات الجسام لمن يُتوسّم فيهم القدرة على الإلمام بالتفاصيل، ولديهم مؤهلات سرعة اتخاذ القرار وحسم الأمور.
ولا ريب أن أي شعب على صلة وثيقة بقيادته، شأن الشعب السعودي، يدرك أن الدولة السعودية قامت وتنامت على يد قادة سلام، وسادة حروب، فالملوك الأجداد أكسبوا الملوك الآباء والأحفاد من خبراتهم وحنكتهم، ومن فنّ تعاملهم مع الأحداث والأحوال والمفاجآت، ما نلمسه ونلحظه اليوم على أرض الواقع، والله يصطفي من الملائكة رُسلاً ومن الناس، ويؤتي ملكه من يشاء، ممن زادهم بسطة في العلم والحكمة ومداواة العِلل بالتي هي أحسن، وصدق الشاعر:
«وَنُنكِرُ إِن شِئنا عَلى الناسِ قَولَهُم
وَلا يُنكِرونَ القَولَ حينَ نَقولُ
إِذا سَيِّدٌ مِنّا خَلا قامَ سَيِّدٌ
قَؤُولٌ لِما قالَ الكِرامُ فَعُولُ».
The countries have taken their place after long gestations, strengthening their backbone, solidifying their foundations, enhancing their influence, and dispelling any sense of inferiority about their identity. They have spoken only the truth, made promises only to fulfill them, and when they have participated, they have decisively resolved matters. The commitment of the great is significant, and considering the challenges of the difficult path is the concern of those who have explored the journey and understood the course.
Anyone who looks into the history of the Kingdom realizes that what the Kingdom has achieved is due to the integration of the personalities of place, time, and people; our features reflect our land, our customs are derived from our ancestors, our present is inseparable from our past and does not distort our future. Saudi leadership is known for its political acumen, which is rare, manifested in patience, endurance, and skill in crisis management. This was not born out of a moment, nor was it a gift from a fleeting phase, but rather a culmination of serious leadership development, activating the role of influential figures, and assigning significant tasks to those who are deemed capable of grasping the details, possessing the qualifications for quick decision-making and resolving issues.
There is no doubt that any people closely connected to their leadership, like the Saudi people, understand that the Saudi state was established and grew under the hands of leaders of peace and masters of wars. The ancestral kings imparted their experiences and wisdom to the kings, fathers, and grandchildren, and from their art of dealing with events, circumstances, and surprises, we see and notice today in reality. God selects from among the angels messengers and from among people, granting His kingdom to whomever He wills, those who have been endowed with knowledge, wisdom, and the ability to heal ailments with what is best. The poet spoke truthfully:
“And we may deny, if we wish, what people say
And they do not deny the words when we speak
If a lord among us departs, another lord arises
Who speaks what the noble have said.”