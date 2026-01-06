تبوأت بلدان مكانتها، إثر مخاضات طويلة، أصلبت عودها، ووطّدت دعائمها، وعززت نفوذها، ونفت عقد النقص عن شخصيتها، فما قالت إلا صدقت، وما عاهدت إلا أوفت، وما حضرت إلا حسمت، فالتزام الكبار كبير، ومراعاة صوادف الدرب العسير شأن من سبر المسرى وخبر المسير.

ومن يعد لتاريخ المملكة يدرك أن ما بلغته المملكة مردّه إلى تكامل شخصيات المكان والزمان والإنسان؛ فملامحنا ملامح أرضنا، وعاداتنا مستمدة من جدودنا، وحاضرنا لا ينفصم عن ماضينا ولا يشوّه مستقبلنا، والقيادات السعودية أُثر عنها دهاء سياسي، قلّ نظيره، تجلّى في الصبر وطول النفس، ومهارة إدارة الأزمات، الذي لم يكن وليد لحظة، ولا منحة جادت بها مرحلة عابرة، بل هناك تراكمات من البناء الجاد للقيادات، وتفعيل دور الشخصيات، وإيلاء المهمات الجسام لمن يُتوسّم فيهم القدرة على الإلمام بالتفاصيل، ولديهم مؤهلات سرعة اتخاذ القرار وحسم الأمور.

ولا ريب أن أي شعب على صلة وثيقة بقيادته، شأن الشعب السعودي، يدرك أن الدولة السعودية قامت وتنامت على يد قادة سلام، وسادة حروب، فالملوك الأجداد أكسبوا الملوك الآباء والأحفاد من خبراتهم وحنكتهم، ومن فنّ تعاملهم مع الأحداث والأحوال والمفاجآت، ما نلمسه ونلحظه اليوم على أرض الواقع، والله يصطفي من الملائكة رُسلاً ومن الناس، ويؤتي ملكه من يشاء، ممن زادهم بسطة في العلم والحكمة ومداواة العِلل بالتي هي أحسن، وصدق الشاعر:

«وَنُنكِرُ إِن شِئنا عَلى الناسِ قَولَهُم

وَلا يُنكِرونَ القَولَ حينَ نَقولُ

إِذا سَيِّدٌ مِنّا خَلا قامَ سَيِّدٌ

قَؤُولٌ لِما قالَ الكِرامُ فَعُولُ».