The countries have taken their place after long gestations, strengthening their backbone, solidifying their foundations, enhancing their influence, and dispelling any sense of inferiority about their identity. They have spoken only the truth, made promises only to fulfill them, and when they have participated, they have decisively resolved matters. The commitment of the great is significant, and considering the challenges of the difficult path is the concern of those who have explored the journey and understood the course.

Anyone who looks into the history of the Kingdom realizes that what the Kingdom has achieved is due to the integration of the personalities of place, time, and people; our features reflect our land, our customs are derived from our ancestors, our present is inseparable from our past and does not distort our future. Saudi leadership is known for its political acumen, which is rare, manifested in patience, endurance, and skill in crisis management. This was not born out of a moment, nor was it a gift from a fleeting phase, but rather a culmination of serious leadership development, activating the role of influential figures, and assigning significant tasks to those who are deemed capable of grasping the details, possessing the qualifications for quick decision-making and resolving issues.

There is no doubt that any people closely connected to their leadership, like the Saudi people, understand that the Saudi state was established and grew under the hands of leaders of peace and masters of wars. The ancestral kings imparted their experiences and wisdom to the kings, fathers, and grandchildren, and from their art of dealing with events, circumstances, and surprises, we see and notice today in reality. God selects from among the angels messengers and from among people, granting His kingdom to whomever He wills, those who have been endowed with knowledge, wisdom, and the ability to heal ailments with what is best. The poet spoke truthfully:

“And we may deny, if we wish, what people say

And they do not deny the words when we speak

If a lord among us departs, another lord arises

Who speaks what the noble have said.”