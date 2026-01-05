أطلق المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية الدكتور عبدالله الربيعة، في مقر المركز بالرياض، البوابة الإلكترونية للمنظمات السعودية غير الربحية، بحضور ممثلي المنظمات، وعدد من قيادات المركز ومنسوبيه.

وألقى الدكتور الربيعة كلمة أوضح فيها أن المركز أسس بمبادرة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وانطلق في أداء رسالته بمتابعة حثيثة من ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، وأضحى المنارة الإنسانية للمملكة أمام العالم والشاهد على حضورها في صياغة مستقبل العمل الإنساني العالمي.

واستعرض منجزات مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة التي غطت (109) دول عبر أكثر من (4000) مشروع إغاثي بتكلفة تجاوزت (8) مليارات و(276) مليون دولار أمريكي تحمل وراءها تفاصيل أرواح أنقذت في لحظات فاصلة، وأسر وجدت مأوى آمناً ومجتمعات استعادت أدوات النهوض، مشيراً إلى تنفيذ (1200) مشروع تطوعي بقيمة تربو على (147) مليون دولار، داعياً إلى الانضمام للمنصة الواعدة التي تمكنت في مرحلتها التأسيسية من فحص وتقييم (50) منظمة محلية غير ربحية نفذت (229) مشروعاً وبرنامجاً إغاثياً وإنسانياً، وأجرت (50855) عملية جراحية في أكثر من (20) دولة بما يتجاوز (115) مليون ريال سعودي.

---

العمل الإنساني ركيزة سعودية

---

ألقى الأمين العام للجمعية الخيرية الصحية لرعاية المرضى «عناية» الدكتور سلمان المطيري، كلمة نيابة عن الجمعيات غير الربحية، رفع فيها الشكر والعرفان للقيادة التي صاغت العمل الإنساني بوصفه ركيزة من ركائز حضور المملكة في العالم، معرباً عن شكره للمشرف العام على المركز على ما يقوم به من جهود أسهمت في تنظيم العمل الإنساني، وتطوير مساراته، ودعم الجمعيات الوطنية، وتعزيز جاهزيتها، بما ينسجم مع التوجهات الوطنية والمعايير الإنسانية المعتمدة، مشيداً بمنسوبي المركز في مختلف الإدارات والأقسام، على ما قدموه من دعم ومساندة حقيقية للجمعيات الوطنية.