The advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, launched the electronic portal for Saudi non-profit organizations at the center's headquarters in Riyadh, in the presence of representatives from the organizations, as well as several leaders and staff members of the center.

Dr. Al-Rabeeah delivered a speech in which he clarified that the center was established at the initiative of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and began its mission under the close follow-up of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. It has become the humanitarian beacon of the Kingdom before the world and a testament to its presence in shaping the future of global humanitarian work.

He reviewed the achievements of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, which have covered (109) countries through more than (4000) relief projects at a cost exceeding (8) billion and (276) million US dollars, behind which lie the details of lives saved in critical moments, families that found safe shelter, and communities that regained the tools for advancement. He pointed out the implementation of (1200) voluntary projects valued at over (147) million dollars, inviting everyone to join the promising platform that, in its foundational phase, managed to assess and evaluate (50) local non-profit organizations that executed (229) relief and humanitarian projects and programs, and conducted (50855) surgical operations in more than (20) countries, exceeding (115) million Saudi Riyals.

---

Humanitarian Work as a Saudi Pillar

---

The Secretary-General of the Health Charity Association for Patient Care "Inaya," Dr. Salman Al-Mutairi, delivered a speech on behalf of the non-profit organizations, expressing gratitude and appreciation to the leadership for shaping humanitarian work as a pillar of the Kingdom's presence in the world. He also thanked the General Supervisor of the center for his efforts in organizing humanitarian work, developing its pathways, supporting national associations, and enhancing their readiness in line with national directions and approved humanitarian standards, commending the center's staff in various departments for their genuine support and assistance to national associations.