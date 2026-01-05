استقبل رئيس مجلس الشورى الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ، في مقر المجلس بمدينة الرياض، أمس (الإثنين)، سفراء خادم الحرمين الشريفين المعيَّنين حديثاً لدى عددٍ من الدول الشقيقة والصديقة، وحضر من جانب السفراء، السفير المعيّن لدى بروناي دار السلام صالح بن عبدالكريم الشيحة، والسفير المعيّن لدى الجمهورية القرغيزية إياد بن غازي حكيم، والسفير المعيّن لدى جمهورية رومانيا غير المقيم لدى جمهورية مولودفا خالد بن عيد الشمري، والسفير المعيّن لدى جمهورية نيجيريا الاتحادية يوسف بن محمد البلوي، والسفير المعيّن لدى البوسنة والهرسك أنس بن عبدالرحمن الوسيدي، والسفير المعيّن لدى بوركينا فاسو سعد بن مسفر الميموني، والسفير المعيّن لدى جمهورية ألبانيا تركي بن إبراهيم بن ماضي، والسفير المعيّن لدى جمهورية إثيوبيا الفيدرالية الديمقراطية عبدالله حسن الزهراني، والسفير المعيّن لدى جمهورية طاجيكستان خالد بن عبدالله الشمراني، والسفير المعيّن لدى جمهورية اتحاد ميانمار مزيد بن محمد الهويشان، والسفير المعيّن لدى نيبال فهد بن محمد بن منيخر، والسفير المعيّن لدى جمهورية فيتنام الاشتراكية غير مقيم لدى مملكة كمبوديا ثامر بن محمد القصيبي.


وفي مستهل الاستقبال رحّب ال الشيخ بالسفراء، مهنئاً إياهم بالثقة الملكية، وراجياً لهم التوفيق والسداد في أداء مهماتهم وتمثيل المملكة العربية السعودية بما يعكس مكانتها الإقليمية والدولية.


وأكد رئيس مجلس الشورى أهمية الدور الذي يضطلع به السفراء في تعزيز علاقات المملكة مع الدول الشقيقة والصديقة، ونقل مواقفها الثابتة وسياساتها القائمة على دعم الأمن والاستقرار، وتعزيز التعاون المشترك في مختلف المجالات.


من جانبهم، عبّر سفراء خادم الحرمين الشريفين عن بالغ شكرهم وتقديرهم لرئيس مجلس الشورى على تبيان دور مجلس الشورى واختصاصاته، وعلاقاته البرلمانية مع المجالس والبرلمانات في مختلف دول العالم، وما يضطلع به من إسهامٍ فاعل في دعم الدبلوماسية البرلمانية بما يعزز المصالح الوطنية للمملكة.