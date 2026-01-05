استقبل رئيس مجلس الشورى الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ، في مقر المجلس بمدينة الرياض، أمس (الإثنين)، سفراء خادم الحرمين الشريفين المعيَّنين حديثاً لدى عددٍ من الدول الشقيقة والصديقة، وحضر من جانب السفراء، السفير المعيّن لدى بروناي دار السلام صالح بن عبدالكريم الشيحة، والسفير المعيّن لدى الجمهورية القرغيزية إياد بن غازي حكيم، والسفير المعيّن لدى جمهورية رومانيا غير المقيم لدى جمهورية مولودفا خالد بن عيد الشمري، والسفير المعيّن لدى جمهورية نيجيريا الاتحادية يوسف بن محمد البلوي، والسفير المعيّن لدى البوسنة والهرسك أنس بن عبدالرحمن الوسيدي، والسفير المعيّن لدى بوركينا فاسو سعد بن مسفر الميموني، والسفير المعيّن لدى جمهورية ألبانيا تركي بن إبراهيم بن ماضي، والسفير المعيّن لدى جمهورية إثيوبيا الفيدرالية الديمقراطية عبدالله حسن الزهراني، والسفير المعيّن لدى جمهورية طاجيكستان خالد بن عبدالله الشمراني، والسفير المعيّن لدى جمهورية اتحاد ميانمار مزيد بن محمد الهويشان، والسفير المعيّن لدى نيبال فهد بن محمد بن منيخر، والسفير المعيّن لدى جمهورية فيتنام الاشتراكية غير مقيم لدى مملكة كمبوديا ثامر بن محمد القصيبي.
وفي مستهل الاستقبال رحّب ال الشيخ بالسفراء، مهنئاً إياهم بالثقة الملكية، وراجياً لهم التوفيق والسداد في أداء مهماتهم وتمثيل المملكة العربية السعودية بما يعكس مكانتها الإقليمية والدولية.
وأكد رئيس مجلس الشورى أهمية الدور الذي يضطلع به السفراء في تعزيز علاقات المملكة مع الدول الشقيقة والصديقة، ونقل مواقفها الثابتة وسياساتها القائمة على دعم الأمن والاستقرار، وتعزيز التعاون المشترك في مختلف المجالات.
من جانبهم، عبّر سفراء خادم الحرمين الشريفين عن بالغ شكرهم وتقديرهم لرئيس مجلس الشورى على تبيان دور مجلس الشورى واختصاصاته، وعلاقاته البرلمانية مع المجالس والبرلمانات في مختلف دول العالم، وما يضطلع به من إسهامٍ فاعل في دعم الدبلوماسية البرلمانية بما يعزز المصالح الوطنية للمملكة.
The Chairman of the Shura Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, received yesterday (Monday) at the council's headquarters in Riyadh, the newly appointed ambassadors of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to several brotherly and friendly countries. Among the ambassadors present were the ambassador appointed to Brunei Darussalam, Saleh bin Abdul Karim Al Sheha, the ambassador appointed to the Kyrgyz Republic, Iyad bin Ghazi Hakim, the non-resident ambassador appointed to Romania and Moldova, Khalid bin Eid Al Shammari, the ambassador appointed to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Yusuf bin Mohammed Al Balawi, the ambassador appointed to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Anas bin Abdul Rahman Al Waseedi, the ambassador appointed to Burkina Faso, Saad bin Musfer Al Maimoni, the ambassador appointed to the Republic of Albania, Turki bin Ibrahim bin Madi, the ambassador appointed to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Abdullah Hassan Al Zuhairani, the ambassador appointed to the Republic of Tajikistan, Khalid bin Abdullah Al Shamrani, the ambassador appointed to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Mazid bin Mohammed Al Huayshan, the ambassador appointed to Nepal, Fahd bin Mohammed bin Munaykhir, and the non-resident ambassador appointed to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Kingdom of Cambodia, Thamer bin Mohammed Al Qusaibi.
At the beginning of the reception, Al Sheikh welcomed the ambassadors, congratulating them on the royal trust and wishing them success and guidance in carrying out their missions and representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a manner that reflects its regional and international stature.
The Chairman of the Shura Council emphasized the important role that ambassadors play in enhancing the Kingdom's relations with brotherly and friendly countries, conveying its steadfast positions and policies based on supporting security and stability, and promoting joint cooperation in various fields.
For their part, the ambassadors of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation to the Chairman of the Shura Council for clarifying the role of the Shura Council and its competencies, its parliamentary relations with councils and parliaments in various countries around the world, and its active contribution to supporting parliamentary diplomacy in a way that enhances the national interests of the Kingdom.