أقرت الهيئة العامة لمجلس الشورى، إحالة 21 موضوعًا إلى جدول أعمال جلسات المجلس القادمة، شملت العديد من التقارير، من بينها التقرير السنوي لمؤسسة حديقة الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وذلك خلال اجتماعها العاشر ضمن أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة برئاسة رئيس المجلس الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله آل الشيخ، وبحضور رؤساء لجان مجلس الشورى المتخصصة.

وأقرت الهيئة إحالة عددٍ من مشروعات الاتفاقيات والمذكرات المتعلقة بالتعاون والتفاهم في المجالات السياحية والاقتصادية والقانونية وخدمات النقل الجوي ومجال الخدمات الاجتماعية، مع عددٍ من الدول الشقيقة والصديقة.