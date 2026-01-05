The General Authority of the Shura Council approved the referral of 21 topics to the agenda of the upcoming council sessions, which included several reports, among them the annual report of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Park Foundation. This took place during its tenth meeting within the second year of the ninth session, chaired by the Council President Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al Sheikh, and attended by the heads of the specialized committees of the Shura Council.

The authority also approved the referral of several draft agreements and memoranda related to cooperation and understanding in the fields of tourism, economy, law, air transport services, and social services, with a number of brotherly and friendly countries.