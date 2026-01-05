The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, received yesterday at the Emirate's headquarters in Jeddah the certificate of registration for the Health Innovation Hackathon for Hajj and Umrah in the Guinness World Records from the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, following its registration as the largest health hackathon in the world.

This took place during his meeting with the Director of the Ministry of Health branch in Jeddah, Dr. Mishal bin Musfer Al-Sayyali, the CEO of the Second Health Cluster in the province, Dr. Shadi Al-Khayyat, and many leaders from the health sector, where he was briefed on the efforts made to organize this global event, which is considered a culmination of the fruitful cooperation between the Second Health Cluster and the "Let’s Initiate" program, with the participation of more than 16 governmental and private entities.

The hackathon aims to utilize innovation in developing quality health solutions that serve the guests of Allah, empower national competencies, and enhance the culture of social responsibility.

The Health Innovation Hackathon for Hajj and Umrah, which started last October, witnessed the participation of more than 500 participants and included 4 innovative tracks, which encompassed: innovation in health products, innovation in health services, innovation in improving the health experience of pilgrims and Umrah performers, and innovation in health media.