تسلّم نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، في مقر الإمارة بجدة، أمس، شهادة تسجيل هاكثون الابتكار الصحي للحج والعمرة في موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية من محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، وذلك عقب تسجيله كأكبر هاكثون صحي في العالم.

جاء ذلك، خلال استقباله مدير فرع وزارة الصحة بجدة الدكتور مشعل بن مسفر السيالي، والرئيس التنفيذي للتجمع الصحي الثاني بالمحافظة الدكتور شادي الخياط، والعديد من قيادات القطاع الصحي، حيث اطّلع على الجهود المبذولة في تنظيم هذا الحدث العالمي، الذي يُعد تتويجاً للتعاون المثمر بين التجمع الصحي الثاني وبرنامج «لنبادر»، ومشاركة أكثر من 16 جهة حكومية وخاصة.

ويهدف الهاكثون إلى توظيف الابتكار في تطوير حلول صحية نوعية تخدم ضيوف الرحمن، وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية، وتعزيز ثقافة المسؤولية الاجتماعية.

وشهد هاكثون الابتكار الصحي للحج والعمرة، الذي انطلق في أكتوبر الماضي، مشاركة أكثر من 500 مشارك ومشاركة، وتضمّن 4 مسارات ابتكارية، شملت: الابتكار في المنتجات الصحية، والابتكار في الخدمات الصحية، والابتكار في تحسين تجربة الحاج والمعتمر الصحية، والابتكار في الإعلام الصحي.