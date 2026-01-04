فيما انتظم نحو 6 ملايين طالب وطالبة في مراحل التعليم العام بمدارس البنين والبنات في المناطق والمحافظات لأداء الاختبارات التحريرية لنهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول، حددت وزارة التعليم، آلية وإجراء اختبارات الطلاب والطالبات من ذوي الأعذار والغائبين عن اختبار الفترات والاختبارات التحريرية لنهاية الفصول الدراسية خلال العام الدراسي.

وبينت الوزارة، أنه إذا تغيّب الطالب بعذر مقبول عن مادة أو أكثر في اختبار نهاية إحدى الفترات الدراسية أو اختبارالدور الثاني يحق له دخول الاختبار البديل، ويؤدي الطالب الغائب بعذر اختبار الغائبين بعذر بنفس الدرجة المخصصة للاختبار الذي تغيّب عنه.

وأشارت إلى أنه يتعين الأخذ بالاعتبار أنه يمنع اختبار أي طالب بعد انتهاء الفترة المحددة لاختبار الطلاب المتغيبين بعذر عدا الحالات التي تقدر «لجنة الاختبارات الطارئة» ظرف غيابها.

.. وآخرون يؤدون الاختبارات في تبوك. (واس)

وأوضحت وزارة التعليم، أن مواعيد اختبارات الغائبين ستكون على النحو الآتي: الغائبون بعذر في المرحلتين الابتدائية والمتوسطة يتم اختبارهم خلال الأسبوع الأول من بداية الفترة الدراسية التالية للفترة الدراسية التي تغيب فيها الطالب ومع اختبار الدور الثاني، لمن تغيّب عن اختبار نهاية العام الدراسي ومع عودة المعلمين قبل بداية العام الدراسي، لمن تغيب عن اختبار الدور الثاني، أما الغائبون بعذر في المرحلة الثانوية فيتم اختبارهم في نفس موعد اختبار الدور الثاني والذي تم تحديد مواعيده على النحو التالي: خلال الأسبوع الأول من بداية الفترة الدراسية التالية للفترة الدراسية التي تغيّب فيها الطالب، ومع اختبار الدور الثاني لمواد الإخفاق في اختبار نهاية العام الدراسي.

ولفتت إلى أن الغائبين دون عذر في المرحلتين الابتدائية والمتوسطة فيعتبر مكملاً في المادة، وعليه دخول اختبار الدور الثاني، والطالب الذي تغيّب عن دخول اختبار الدور الثاني، يعتبر راسباً ويعيد السنة، مشيرةً إلى أن الغائبين دون عذر في المرحلة الثانوية يتم اختبارهم في نفس موعد اختبار الدور الثاني والذي تم تحديد مواعيده على النحو التالي: خلال الأسبوع الأول من بداية الفترة الدراسية التالية للفترة الدراسية التي تغيّب فيها الطالب ومع اختبار الدور الثاني لمواد الإخفاق في اختبار نهاية العام الدراسي.