While approximately 6 million male and female students in general education stages at boys' and girls' schools in various regions and governorates are taking written exams for the end of the first semester, the Ministry of Education has specified the mechanism and procedures for the exams of students with valid excuses and those absent from the period tests and written exams at the end of the academic year.

The ministry clarified that if a student is absent for a valid reason from one or more subjects in the end-of-period exam or the second round exam, they have the right to take a substitute exam. The student who is absent for a valid reason will take the exam for absentees with the same grade allocated for the exam they missed.

It pointed out that it should be noted that no student is allowed to take an exam after the specified period for testing students who are absent for valid reasons, except in cases where the "Emergency Exam Committee" deems their absence justified.

.. وآخرون يؤدون الاختبارات في تبوك. (واس)

The Ministry of Education explained that the dates for the exams of absentees will be as follows: Absentees with valid excuses in the primary and intermediate stages will be tested during the first week of the beginning of the next academic period following the period in which the student was absent, along with the second round exam for those who missed the end-of-year exam, and for those who were absent from the second round exam, they will be tested when teachers return before the start of the academic year. As for absentees with valid excuses in the secondary stage, they will be tested at the same time as the second round exam, which has been scheduled as follows: during the first week of the beginning of the next academic period following the period in which the student was absent, along with the second round exam for subjects failed in the end-of-year exam.

It noted that absentees without a valid excuse in the primary and intermediate stages are considered incomplete in the subject, and must take the second round exam. A student who is absent from the second round exam is considered failed and must repeat the year. It also indicated that absentees without a valid excuse in the secondary stage will be tested at the same time as the second round exam, which has been scheduled as follows: during the first week of the beginning of the next academic period following the period in which the student was absent, along with the second round exam for subjects failed in the end-of-year exam.