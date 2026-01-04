شهدت أجزاء من شمال غرب منطقة تبوك فجر اليوم، انخفاضًا ملحوظًا في درجات الحرارة في المناطق المفتوحة والمرتفعات، ما أدى إلى تكوّن الصقيع في الأماكن المكشوفة، وذلك مع استمرار الموجة الباردة التي تؤثر في شمال المملكة -بحسب تنبيهات المركز الوطني للأرصاد- الذي أكد استمرار الانخفاض في درجات الحرارة المصحوب برياح نشطة على منطقة تبوك، مع توقعات باستمرار الأجواء الباردة خلال الأيام القادمة.

في غضون ذلك توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم استمرار الانخفاض في درجات الحرارة المصحوب برياح نشطة على مناطق تبوك، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية يمتد إلى أجزاء من مناطق حائل، والقصيم، والرياض، والشرقية، مع فرصة تكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق.

أشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية شرقية إلى شمالية تتحول مساءً شمالية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 20 - 45 كم/ساعة، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 12 - 35 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط ومن نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى أعلى من مترين باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وخفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى مائج باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، فيما تكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية بسرعة 25 - 50 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من متر ونصف إلى مترين ونصف، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج إلى مائج.