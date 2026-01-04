The Ministry of Environment has called for raising awareness about responsible practices towards animals during winter, taking care of them and protecting them; due to the impact of cold seasons on many animals and their suffering from rain and cold storms, it is necessary to assist them by providing warm places and offering them water and food.



This came as part of the objectives of a campaign launched by the ministry, which includes adopting responsible behaviors towards animals, the necessity of protecting them, and ensuring their safety during rain and cold weather.

Check under the car!



The ministry emphasized the importance of following several key behaviors to protect living beings and ensure their safety, such as checking car engines before starting to ensure that no animals are seeking warmth inside, by opening the hood and checking under the vehicle; to make sure there are no animals present, and using the car horn before setting off. It also called for the importance of providing clean water for animals during cold weather, designating places that protect them from wind, cold, and storms, in addition to avoiding overexerting animals by loading them with more effort than they can handle, and monitoring their health and vaccinating them when necessary.