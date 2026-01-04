دعت وزارة البيئة إلى تعزيز الوعي بالممارسات المسؤولة تجاه الحيوانات خلال الشتاء، والاعتناء بها وحمايتها؛ لما تشهده المواسم الباردة من تأثر العديد من الحيوانات ومعاناتها من الأمطار والعواصف الباردة، وضرورة مساعدتها عبر توفير أماكن دافئة، وتقديم الماء والطعام لها.


جاء ذلك، ضمن أهداف حملة أطلقتها الوزارة وتتضمن تبني السلوكيات الرشيدة تجاه الحيوانات، وضرورة حمايتها، وتوفير السلامة لها أثناء الأمطار والأجواء الباردة.

تفقدوا اسفل السيارة !


نوّهت الوزارة بضرورة اتباع عدة سلوكيات مهمة لحماية الكائنات الحية والحفاظ على سلامتها، مثل التحقق من محركات السيارات قبل التشغيل لضمان عدم وجود حيوانات تبحث عن الدفء داخلها، وذلك عبر فتح غطاء المحرك، وتفقّد أسفل المركبة؛ للتأكد من عدم وجود أي حيوانات، واستخدام منبه السيارة قبل الانطلاق، كما دعت إلى أهمية توفير المياه النظيفة للحيوانات خلال الطقس البارد، وتخصيص أماكن تحميها من الرياح والبرد والعواصف، إضافةً إلى تجنب إجهاد الحيوانات بتحميلها مجهودًا يفوق طاقتها، ومتابعة صحتها وتحصينها عند الحاجة.