The Center for Strategic and International Studies, which is one of the leading centers supporting decision-makers in the United States, considered that Saudi Arabia had no choice but to act decisively and firmly in response to the recent developments in Yemen, to protect its national security and to keep Yemen unified. The center added, in a detailed report, that on the "theoretical equality" among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Saudi Arabia is, for many, the foremost among equal peers, especially since the Kingdom holds great importance in the broad Arab and Islamic world. The report suggested that Saudi Arabia may have quietly tried to resolve the current crisis with the United Arab Emirates over the past weeks. It added that despite those efforts, the incident involving weapons and vehicles loaded on two ships targeted by the Kingdom at the Yemeni port of Mukalla became the turning point; as it forced the Kingdom to publicly express its discontent and to take military action. The report—written by the center's Middle East affairs advisor Michael Ratney—pointed out that the GCC has a major interest in de-escalating the current crisis, as every day that passes without resolution is a gift to the countries hostile to the Arab Gulf states. The Saudi Foreign Ministry, in its statement issued on December 30, stated that these actions by the UAE and the Southern Transitional Council represent "a threat to Saudi national security." The report mentioned that Saudi Arabia believes that the Southern Transitional Council would not have been able to control Aden, Hadramaut, and Al-Mahra without receiving a green light from the UAE, which supports it. This is seen by the Kingdom as an aggressive act; meaning that the UAE prioritizes its relationship with the Southern Council over its relationship with Saudi Arabia. The report added: What is happening now is not merely a "war of words"; Saudi Arabia has been compelled to carry out airstrikes near the Southern Council's positions in southern Yemen. The report acknowledged that the Emirati motives for these actions in southern Yemen, near the southern Saudi border, remain difficult to understand; while the Kingdom's prompt response to these actions seems understandable and justified. It further stated that Saudi Arabia has been engaged in a massive battle for nine years to achieve the largest social and economic transformation in its history, and sees that the ongoing conflicts in the region pose a major threat to the success of that transformation, making it difficult to convince foreign investors to bring their money to risk in a high-risk area. It will also be challenging to persuade foreign tourists to spend their holidays in the Kingdom amidst a potential targeting of hostile drones against Saudi territory. The report from the International Center for Strategic and Political Studies in Washington indicates that Saudi Arabia fears that the separation of southern Yemen, should the Southern Transitional Council decide to declare independence for what it calls the "Republic of South Arabia," would weaken the internationally recognized Yemeni government and benefit the Houthis. It is also difficult to predict what the separation of southern Yemen would lead to, especially if the Houthis would launch further attacks to expand their control, and whether the separation would lead to fighting among southern Yemeni factions. The report stated that all these questions represent unacceptable risks for the Saudi Crown Prince. Saudi Arabia, which typically does not intervene in the internal affairs of other countries, believes that the southern issue should be resolved through "dialogue within the framework of a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis." The Kingdom announced yesterday (Saturday) its welcome to the request of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, which includes a request to hold a comprehensive conference in Riyadh that gathers all southern components to sit at the dialogue table to discuss fair solutions to the southern issue. This comes in light of the contents of the Foreign Ministry's statement dated December 30, 2025, regarding the southern issue, which is a just cause with its historical and social dimensions, and that the only way to address it is through dialogue within the comprehensive political solution in Yemen. The Saudi statement added that extending the close relationship between the two countries, what the common interests require under the current circumstances, and continuing the Kingdom's efforts to support and enhance Yemen's security and stability, and to provide the appropriate atmosphere for dialogue, the Kingdom welcomes the request of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and invites all southern components to actively participate in the conference to find a comprehensive vision for fair solutions to the southern issue, in a way that meets the legitimate aspirations of the southerners. The Saudi step was met with welcome from Gulf and Arab countries and the Arab League. The Southern Council announced the night before last that it intends to hold a referendum on the separation of southern Yemen within two years. Flights to and from Aden Airport are still halted by order of the Southern Council President Aidarus Al-Zubaidi. This decision is described by southern factions and tribal councils as a unilateral action taken by Al-Zubaidi without consultation with other southern parties. The British newspaper (The Guardian) reported yesterday that the restoration of the legitimate government in the provinces of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra has become a matter of time only. Yemeni commentators told the BBC that Saudi Arabia is right to express concern over the separatists' ambitions, as it shares a 1,500-kilometer border with Yemen, while the UAE has no common borders with Yemen. The (Oil Prices) newsletter warned yesterday of the risks of worsening the situation in Yemen and the implications for oil supplies and international navigation.