اعتبر مركز الدراسات الإستراتيجية والدولية، الذي يعد أحد أبرز مراكز مساندة صانعي القرار في الولايات المتحدة، أنه لم يكن أمام السعودية أن تتصرف بأي شكل سوى التصرف الحازم والحاسم إزاء التطورات الأخيرة في اليمن، لتحمي أمنها الوطني، وإبقاء اليمن موحداً. وأضاف المركز، في تقرير مسهب، أنه على «المساواة النظرية» بين دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، فإن السعودية بالنسبة إلى كثيرين هي الأولى بين نظراء متساوين، خصوصاً أن المملكة تحظى بأهمية كبرى في العالم العربي والإسلامي العريض. ورجّح التقرير أن السعودية ربما ظلت تحاول في هدوء حلّ الأزمة الراهنة مع دولة الإمارات خلال الأسابيع الماضية. وأضاف أنه على رغم تلك الجهود، جاءت حادثة الأسلحة والعربات المشحونة على متن سفينتين استهدفتهما المملكة في ميناء المكلا اليمني لتكون اللحظة الفارقة؛ إذ اضطرت المملكة إلى إعلان استيائها بشكل علني، وإلى اتخاد إجراء عسكري. وأشار التقرير -الذي كتبه مستشار شؤون الشرق الأوسط لدى المركز مايكل راتني- إلى أن لمجلس التعاون الخليجي مصلحة كبرى في خفض التصعيد في الأزمة الراهنة، لأن كل يوم يمر وهي على حالها يعد هدية للدول المعادية لدول الخليج العربية. ورأت وزارة الخارجية السعودية، في بيانها الصادر في 30 ديسمبر الماضي، أن تلك الإجراءات من قبل الإمارات والمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي اليمني تمثل «تهديداً للأمن الوطني السعودي». وذكر التقرير أن السعودية ترى أنه ما كان للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي أن يسيطر على عدن وحضرموت والمهرة لو لم يحصل على ضوء أخضر من الإمارات، التي تدعمه. وهو ما تراه المملكة تصرفاً عدائياً؛ يعني أن الإمارات تقدم علاقتها مع المجلس الجنوبي على علاقتها مع السعودية. وأضاف التقرير: إن ما يحدث حالياً ليس مجرد «حرب كلمات»؛ فقد اضطرت السعودية إلى شن غارات جوية قرب مواقع المجلس الجنوبي في جنوب اليمن. وأقرّ التقرير بأن الدوافع الإماراتية لتلك التصرفات في جنوب اليمن، قبالة الحدود السعودية الجنوبية، تظل عصية على الفهم؛ في حين أن مسارعة المملكة للرد على تلك الإجراءات تبدو مفهومة ومبررة. وزاد: إن السعودية تخوض منذ تسع سنوات معركة ضخمة لإحداث أكبر تحول اجتماعي واقتصادي في تاريخها، وترى أن النزاعات المستمرة في المنطقة تمثل تهديداً رئيسياً لنجاح ذلك التحول، وسيكون من الصعب إقناع المستثمرين الأجانب بجلب أموالهم للمغامرة بها في منطقة مخاطر. كما أنه سيصعب إقناع السياح الأجانب بتمضية عطلاتهم في المملكة وسط استهداف محتمل لمسيَّرات معادية للأراضي السعودية. ويشير تقرير المركز الدولي للدراسات الإستراتيجية والسياسية في واشنطن إلى أن السعودية تخشى أن يؤدي فصل جنوب اليمن، في حال قرر المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي إعلان استقلال ما يسميه «جمهورية الجنوب العربي»، إلى إضعاف الحكومة اليمنية الشرعية المعترف بها دولياً، وإلى استفادة الحوثيين. كما أن من الصعب التكهن بما سيؤدي إليه فصل جنوب اليمن، خصوصاً إذا كان الحوثيون سيشنون مزيداً من الهجمات لتوسيع رقعة سيطرتهم، وما إذا كان الانفصال سيؤدي إلى قتال بين الفصائل اليمنية الجنوبية. وذكر التقرير أن جميع تلك التساؤلات تعد مخاطر غير مقبولة بالنسبة إلى ولي العهد السعودي. وترى السعودية، التي لا تتدخل عادةً في الشؤون الداخلية للدول الأخرى، أن القضية الجنوبية يجب أن تحل من خلال «حوار يدخل في إطار حل سياسي شامل للأزمة اليمنية». وأعلنت المملكة أمس (السبت)، ترحيبها بطلب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي، المتضمن طلب عقد مؤتمر شامل بالرياض، يجمع المكونات الجنوبية كافة، للجلوس على طاولة حوار لبحث الحلول العادلة للقضية الجنوبية. ويأتي ذلك انطلاقاً من المضامين الواردة في بيان وزارة الخارجية بتاريخ 30 ديسمبر 2025م، بشأن القضية الجنوبية، وأنها قضية عادلة لها أبعادها التاريخية والاجتماعية، وأن السبيل الوحيد لمعالجتها هو الحوار ضمن الحل السياسي الشامل في اليمن. وأضاف البيان السعودي أنه امتداداً للعلاقة الوثيقة بين البلدين، وما تتطلبه المصالح المشتركة في ظل الظروف الراهنة، واستمراراً لجهود المملكة لدعم وتعزيز أمن اليمن واستقراره، وتوفير الأجواء المناسبة للحوار، فإن المملكة تُرحب بطلب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني، وتدعو المكونات الجنوبية كافة للمشاركة الفعالة في المؤتمر لإيجاد تصور شامل للحلول العادلة للقضية الجنوبية، بما يُلبي تطلعات الجنوبيين المشروعة. وقوبلت الخطوة السعودية بترحيب الدول الخليجية والعربية والجامعة العربية. وكان المجلس الجنوبي أعلن الليل قبل الماضي أنه يعتزم إجراء استفتاء على انفصال الجنوب اليمني خلال سنتين. ولا تزال الرحلات الجوية من وإلى مطار عدن متوقفة بأمر رئيس المجلس الجنوبي عيدروس الزبيدي. وهو قرار تقول الفصائل الجنوبية والمجالس القبلية إنه إجراء أحادي اتخذه الزبيدي دون تشاور مع الأطراف الجنوبية الأخرى. وذكرت صحيفة (الغارديان) البريطانية أمس، أن استعادة الحكومة الشرعية محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة أضحت مسألة وقت فحسب. وقال معلقون يمنيون لهيئة الإذاعة البريطانية إن السعودية محقة في إبداء قلقها من مساعي الانفصاليين، إذ إن لها حدوداً تمتد 1500 كيلومتر مع اليمن، في حين أن الإمارات ليست لها حدود مشتركة مع اليمن. وحذرت نشرة (أويل برايسيز) أمس، من مخاطر تفاقم الوضع في اليمن، ومخاطر ذلك على إمدادات النفط والملاحة الدولية.
The Center for Strategic and International Studies, which is one of the leading centers supporting decision-makers in the United States, considered that Saudi Arabia had no choice but to act decisively and firmly in response to the recent developments in Yemen, to protect its national security and to keep Yemen unified. The center added, in a detailed report, that on the "theoretical equality" among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Saudi Arabia is, for many, the foremost among equal peers, especially since the Kingdom holds great importance in the broad Arab and Islamic world. The report suggested that Saudi Arabia may have quietly tried to resolve the current crisis with the United Arab Emirates over the past weeks. It added that despite those efforts, the incident involving weapons and vehicles loaded on two ships targeted by the Kingdom at the Yemeni port of Mukalla became the turning point; as it forced the Kingdom to publicly express its discontent and to take military action. The report—written by the center's Middle East affairs advisor Michael Ratney—pointed out that the GCC has a major interest in de-escalating the current crisis, as every day that passes without resolution is a gift to the countries hostile to the Arab Gulf states. The Saudi Foreign Ministry, in its statement issued on December 30, stated that these actions by the UAE and the Southern Transitional Council represent "a threat to Saudi national security." The report mentioned that Saudi Arabia believes that the Southern Transitional Council would not have been able to control Aden, Hadramaut, and Al-Mahra without receiving a green light from the UAE, which supports it. This is seen by the Kingdom as an aggressive act; meaning that the UAE prioritizes its relationship with the Southern Council over its relationship with Saudi Arabia. The report added: What is happening now is not merely a "war of words"; Saudi Arabia has been compelled to carry out airstrikes near the Southern Council's positions in southern Yemen. The report acknowledged that the Emirati motives for these actions in southern Yemen, near the southern Saudi border, remain difficult to understand; while the Kingdom's prompt response to these actions seems understandable and justified. It further stated that Saudi Arabia has been engaged in a massive battle for nine years to achieve the largest social and economic transformation in its history, and sees that the ongoing conflicts in the region pose a major threat to the success of that transformation, making it difficult to convince foreign investors to bring their money to risk in a high-risk area. It will also be challenging to persuade foreign tourists to spend their holidays in the Kingdom amidst a potential targeting of hostile drones against Saudi territory. The report from the International Center for Strategic and Political Studies in Washington indicates that Saudi Arabia fears that the separation of southern Yemen, should the Southern Transitional Council decide to declare independence for what it calls the "Republic of South Arabia," would weaken the internationally recognized Yemeni government and benefit the Houthis. It is also difficult to predict what the separation of southern Yemen would lead to, especially if the Houthis would launch further attacks to expand their control, and whether the separation would lead to fighting among southern Yemeni factions. The report stated that all these questions represent unacceptable risks for the Saudi Crown Prince. Saudi Arabia, which typically does not intervene in the internal affairs of other countries, believes that the southern issue should be resolved through "dialogue within the framework of a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis." The Kingdom announced yesterday (Saturday) its welcome to the request of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, which includes a request to hold a comprehensive conference in Riyadh that gathers all southern components to sit at the dialogue table to discuss fair solutions to the southern issue. This comes in light of the contents of the Foreign Ministry's statement dated December 30, 2025, regarding the southern issue, which is a just cause with its historical and social dimensions, and that the only way to address it is through dialogue within the comprehensive political solution in Yemen. The Saudi statement added that extending the close relationship between the two countries, what the common interests require under the current circumstances, and continuing the Kingdom's efforts to support and enhance Yemen's security and stability, and to provide the appropriate atmosphere for dialogue, the Kingdom welcomes the request of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and invites all southern components to actively participate in the conference to find a comprehensive vision for fair solutions to the southern issue, in a way that meets the legitimate aspirations of the southerners. The Saudi step was met with welcome from Gulf and Arab countries and the Arab League. The Southern Council announced the night before last that it intends to hold a referendum on the separation of southern Yemen within two years. Flights to and from Aden Airport are still halted by order of the Southern Council President Aidarus Al-Zubaidi. This decision is described by southern factions and tribal councils as a unilateral action taken by Al-Zubaidi without consultation with other southern parties. The British newspaper (The Guardian) reported yesterday that the restoration of the legitimate government in the provinces of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra has become a matter of time only. Yemeni commentators told the BBC that Saudi Arabia is right to express concern over the separatists' ambitions, as it shares a 1,500-kilometer border with Yemen, while the UAE has no common borders with Yemen. The (Oil Prices) newsletter warned yesterday of the risks of worsening the situation in Yemen and the implications for oil supplies and international navigation.