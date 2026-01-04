اعتبر مركز الدراسات الإستراتيجية والدولية، الذي يعد أحد أبرز مراكز مساندة صانعي القرار في الولايات المتحدة، أنه لم يكن أمام السعودية أن تتصرف بأي شكل سوى التصرف الحازم والحاسم إزاء التطورات الأخيرة في اليمن، لتحمي أمنها الوطني، وإبقاء اليمن موحداً. وأضاف المركز، في تقرير مسهب، أنه على «المساواة النظرية» بين دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، فإن السعودية بالنسبة إلى كثيرين هي الأولى بين نظراء متساوين، خصوصاً أن المملكة تحظى بأهمية كبرى في العالم العربي والإسلامي العريض. ورجّح التقرير أن السعودية ربما ظلت تحاول في هدوء حلّ الأزمة الراهنة مع دولة الإمارات خلال الأسابيع الماضية. وأضاف أنه على رغم تلك الجهود، جاءت حادثة الأسلحة والعربات المشحونة على متن سفينتين استهدفتهما المملكة في ميناء المكلا اليمني لتكون اللحظة الفارقة؛ إذ اضطرت المملكة إلى إعلان استيائها بشكل علني، وإلى اتخاد إجراء عسكري. وأشار التقرير -الذي كتبه مستشار شؤون الشرق الأوسط لدى المركز مايكل راتني- إلى أن لمجلس التعاون الخليجي مصلحة كبرى في خفض التصعيد في الأزمة الراهنة، لأن كل يوم يمر وهي على حالها يعد هدية للدول المعادية لدول الخليج العربية. ورأت وزارة الخارجية السعودية، في بيانها الصادر في 30 ديسمبر الماضي، أن تلك الإجراءات من قبل الإمارات والمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي اليمني تمثل «تهديداً للأمن الوطني السعودي». وذكر التقرير أن السعودية ترى أنه ما كان للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي أن يسيطر على عدن وحضرموت والمهرة لو لم يحصل على ضوء أخضر من الإمارات، التي تدعمه. وهو ما تراه المملكة تصرفاً عدائياً؛ يعني أن الإمارات تقدم علاقتها مع المجلس الجنوبي على علاقتها مع السعودية. وأضاف التقرير: إن ما يحدث حالياً ليس مجرد «حرب كلمات»؛ فقد اضطرت السعودية إلى شن غارات جوية قرب مواقع المجلس الجنوبي في جنوب اليمن. وأقرّ التقرير بأن الدوافع الإماراتية لتلك التصرفات في جنوب اليمن، قبالة الحدود السعودية الجنوبية، تظل عصية على الفهم؛ في حين أن مسارعة المملكة للرد على تلك الإجراءات تبدو مفهومة ومبررة. وزاد: إن السعودية تخوض منذ تسع سنوات معركة ضخمة لإحداث أكبر تحول اجتماعي واقتصادي في تاريخها، وترى أن النزاعات المستمرة في المنطقة تمثل تهديداً رئيسياً لنجاح ذلك التحول، وسيكون من الصعب إقناع المستثمرين الأجانب بجلب أموالهم للمغامرة بها في منطقة مخاطر. كما أنه سيصعب إقناع السياح الأجانب بتمضية عطلاتهم في المملكة وسط استهداف محتمل لمسيَّرات معادية للأراضي السعودية. ويشير تقرير المركز الدولي للدراسات الإستراتيجية والسياسية في واشنطن إلى أن السعودية تخشى أن يؤدي فصل جنوب اليمن، في حال قرر المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي إعلان استقلال ما يسميه «جمهورية الجنوب العربي»، إلى إضعاف الحكومة اليمنية الشرعية المعترف بها دولياً، وإلى استفادة الحوثيين. كما أن من الصعب التكهن بما سيؤدي إليه فصل جنوب اليمن، خصوصاً إذا كان الحوثيون سيشنون مزيداً من الهجمات لتوسيع رقعة سيطرتهم، وما إذا كان الانفصال سيؤدي إلى قتال بين الفصائل اليمنية الجنوبية. وذكر التقرير أن جميع تلك التساؤلات تعد مخاطر غير مقبولة بالنسبة إلى ولي العهد السعودي. وترى السعودية، التي لا تتدخل عادةً في الشؤون الداخلية للدول الأخرى، أن القضية الجنوبية يجب أن تحل من خلال «حوار يدخل في إطار حل سياسي شامل للأزمة اليمنية». وأعلنت المملكة أمس (السبت)، ترحيبها بطلب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي، المتضمن طلب عقد مؤتمر شامل بالرياض، يجمع المكونات الجنوبية كافة، للجلوس على طاولة حوار لبحث الحلول العادلة للقضية الجنوبية. ويأتي ذلك انطلاقاً من المضامين الواردة في بيان وزارة الخارجية بتاريخ 30 ديسمبر 2025م، بشأن القضية الجنوبية، وأنها قضية عادلة لها أبعادها التاريخية والاجتماعية، وأن السبيل الوحيد لمعالجتها هو الحوار ضمن الحل السياسي الشامل في اليمن. وأضاف البيان السعودي أنه امتداداً للعلاقة الوثيقة بين البلدين، وما تتطلبه المصالح المشتركة في ظل الظروف الراهنة، واستمراراً لجهود المملكة لدعم وتعزيز أمن اليمن واستقراره، وتوفير الأجواء المناسبة للحوار، فإن المملكة تُرحب بطلب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني، وتدعو المكونات الجنوبية كافة للمشاركة الفعالة في المؤتمر لإيجاد تصور شامل للحلول العادلة للقضية الجنوبية، بما يُلبي تطلعات الجنوبيين المشروعة. وقوبلت الخطوة السعودية بترحيب الدول الخليجية والعربية والجامعة العربية. وكان المجلس الجنوبي أعلن الليل قبل الماضي أنه يعتزم إجراء استفتاء على انفصال الجنوب اليمني خلال سنتين. ولا تزال الرحلات الجوية من وإلى مطار عدن متوقفة بأمر رئيس المجلس الجنوبي عيدروس الزبيدي. وهو قرار تقول الفصائل الجنوبية والمجالس القبلية إنه إجراء أحادي اتخذه الزبيدي دون تشاور مع الأطراف الجنوبية الأخرى. وذكرت صحيفة (الغارديان) البريطانية أمس، أن استعادة الحكومة الشرعية محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة أضحت مسألة وقت فحسب. وقال معلقون يمنيون لهيئة الإذاعة البريطانية إن السعودية محقة في إبداء قلقها من مساعي الانفصاليين، إذ إن لها حدوداً تمتد 1500 كيلومتر مع اليمن، في حين أن الإمارات ليست لها حدود مشتركة مع اليمن. وحذرت نشرة (أويل برايسيز) أمس، من مخاطر تفاقم الوضع في اليمن، ومخاطر ذلك على إمدادات النفط والملاحة الدولية.