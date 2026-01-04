The investigative report by "Okaz" revealed that the fake gifts of celebrities are not presented as spontaneous individual initiatives, but rather are managed within an integrated system based on role exchanges within specific digital circles. Celebrities from the same group take turns presenting themselves as "givers" and "recipients," with a clear similarity in timing, visual language, and the phrases used.

The investigation proved, based on social, psychological, and technical studies, that public belief relies on the perceived trust in the celebrity and presenting the story within a human framework, which drives the audience to treat it as a realized social reality.

The investigation also revealed that this pattern fuels compulsive comparison among youth, redefining success as a surprising event separate from the path of work and accumulation.

The investigation showed that intensive interaction in the first few minutes, supported by coordinated activation networks, creates a digital consensus that grants fake gifts wide acceptance and weakens the chances of skepticism about them.

In the regulatory framework, the investigation demonstrated that presenting unreal benefits as confirmed facts without disclosure falls under impactful deception, placing content creators under regulatory responsibilities that could lead to activity suspension upon repetition.

Content creator, not an incident

The investigative monitoring reveals a consistent pattern in presenting fake gifts: similar visual presentation, ownership symbols like a key or contract, large financial figures without documentation, and then the disappearance of the gift after a wave of interaction. This pattern aligns with what the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford pointed out, which is a British research center specializing in analyzing media behavior in the digital age.

According to periodic reports issued by the institute on digital content consumption and audience interaction, influencer content differs from traditional news in that it is received quickly and with confidence even in the absence of verification rules, as it stems from personalities with daily presence and is viewed as personal information sources rather than advertising messages or commercial data. This high interaction shows that unspoken emotional content, stories presented as human realities, convinces the audience more than explicit advertisements because it is consumed as a "life story" with social impact.

This perspective confirms that the influence of influencers is not limited to conveying content but also to reshaping the audience's perception of reality, enabling fake gifts and gains to spread quickly and gain wide acceptance even without physical evidence or official documentation.

Why does society believe?

Sociologist Abdullah Al-Buqai explains that fake celebrity gifts act as a mechanism to redefine "success" within society, not as a cumulative path, but as a surprising snapshot that can be repeated. He points out that recent studies in digital sociology, notably a study at the University of Oxford, showed that more than 62% of recipients treat influencer content as "social reality" rather than media material, especially when presented in a human story format that lacks advertising indicators. This explains the rapid belief in stories of houses, cars, and marriages, even in the absence of any documentation.

Theoretically, Al-Buqai links the phenomenon to the concept of "symbolic capital" by sociologist Pierre Bourdieu, where manufactured gifts are used as a tool to gain social status and prestige without possessing real economic capital. Here, the gift is not measured by its actual value but by its ability to produce a wide social impression.

This proposition is supported by a study from the University of Chicago on "imagined wealth on social media," which concluded that content showcasing unexplained displays of wealth increases interaction rates by up to 40% compared to traditional content, leading to what the study termed "social normalization of illusion," where sudden wealth becomes acceptable and believable.

On the level of cases, Al-Buqai clarifies that local monitoring shows a recurring pattern: celebrities from the same circle exchange roles of "giver" and "recipient," with similarities in visual language and phrases, reflecting - socially - a network of mutual recognition aimed at solidifying status within the digital community and then exporting it to the audience as reality.

Al-Buqai warns that the most dangerous aspect of this phenomenon is not the lie itself, but the reshaping of a new social consciousness that separates success from work, instilling an implicit belief that status can be manufactured through the camera rather than through the natural social path, which may have long-term effects on the value system among youth.

The psychological effect: compulsive comparison

Psychologist Majid Al-Turaifi explains that repeated exposure to "fake gift" clips showcasing houses, cars, and sudden wedding expenses heightens the intensity of compulsive social comparison, particularly among youth. Studies from the University of Pennsylvania and Emory University confirm a correlation between consuming artificial luxury content on social media and increased levels of anxiety and decreased self-satisfaction.

Research published in the Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology indicates that striking images have a psychological impact even when the recipient realizes their unreal nature, as emotional responses precede logical evaluation. Studies from Stanford University show that some celebrities themselves experience psychological pressure to maintain a wealthy image, exacerbating stress and fear of losing interest.

When does deception occur?

Marketing and law specialist Haya Suleiman clarifies that the deception of the audience regarding fake celebrity gifts occurs when a claim of unreal material benefit (house, car, wedding expenses) is presented as a confirmed fact without disclosing that it is prepared content or undisclosed collaboration. She points out that research on influencer marketing published in peer-reviewed academic journals confirms that unspoken emotional stories increase the audience's credibility more than explicit advertising, as they are consumed as social truths rather than commercial messages.

Haya Suleiman explains that the regulations overseen by the General Commission for Audiovisual Media require content creators to clearly disclose the nature of advertising content, prohibit deception or false claims, and link advertising activity to obtaining regulatory licenses. She emphasizes that portraying a pre-prepared scene as a real reality falls within the scope of advertising deception when it affects the recipient's decision and trust, even in the absence of mentioning a brand.

Suleiman believes that the solution does not begin with prohibition, but with mandatory transparency, through explicit disclosure within the content about its representational or advertising nature, setting clear standards for describing gifts with significant financial impact, in addition to raising awareness among celebrities about their regulatory responsibilities, as the story itself is a marketing tool, and hiding its truth exposes them to accountability and undermines public trust in the long term.

Fabrication

More

Convincing

Researcher in artificial intelligence Shihana Al-Harbi warns that the fabrication of celebrity gifts has become technically managed through what studies call "social context forgery." She points out that research from the Media Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology showed that content that receives intense interaction in the first few minutes increases its algorithmic spread chances by up to 50% compared to natural content.

Studies published in the journal of Computing and Human Behavior from American universities have shown that between 25% and 35% of interaction in luxury showcase clips may be inorganic, resulting from coordinated activation networks or automated accounts. Shihana Al-Harbi confirms that the danger lies not in an altered image but in building a fabricated digital consensus around the "gift," making extravagance appear as a social reality while the fabrication is technically managed behind the camera.

What awaits the maker of the "fake gift"?

Lawyer Salman Al-Ramali explains that Saudi regulations treat fake celebrity gifts as acts of deception when presented as real facts to the public. Penalties begin with financial fines when the content is classified as advertising deception or false claims, with an immediate obligation to remove the content or publish a clarification that explains the truth of what was presented.

If the content creator is engaged in licensed advertising activity, the penalty may include suspending or revoking the advertising license and temporarily preventing them from practicing the activity. The relevant authority also has the power to suspend the account or prevent media appearances in cases of serious or repeated violations.

In more severe cases, when the fake story is associated with solicitation, data collection, or achieving benefits through deception, the case may move to the realm of criminal accountability, including imprisonment or heavy fines.

Al-Ramali confirms that the penalty escalates with repetition, and the most dangerous effect is the recording of the violation and the loss of regulatory credibility, as what was presented in front of the camera was not reality but a fabrication managed behind it.

Global universities warn:

A gateway to soft fraud

Academic research from international universities and research centers reveals that what is known as fake gifts on social media platforms has turned into an organized method of soft fraud, based on building emotional trust before any direct deceptive practice, benefiting from fame and the rapid public interaction. Studies from the University of Cambridge through its specialized center in digital crimes indicate that fraud on social platforms often begins with indirect content that relies on building trust, such as stories of gains, gifts, and lifestyle showcases, and then later transitions to stages of solicitation. These studies show that fraudsters prefer psychological groundwork instead of explicit requests in the early stages.

In the same vein, research from Oxford University through its specialized Internet Studies Institute confirms that emotional narratives related to gains and gifts increase the audience's credibility and weaken critical verification skills, even in the absence of any material evidence. The results indicate that the recipient treats the story as a real experience rather than promotional material.

Decline in critical thinking

On a psychological level, studies from the University of Nottingham in social psychology concluded that repeated exposure to human content featuring apparent gifts leads to a decline in critical thinking by about 30% compared to direct commercial content, which explains the rapid belief of the audience in gift stories even in the presence of doubts. In the United States, research from Stanford University in the field of digital behavior shows that trust signals such as fame, interaction density, and gift showcases are used to build false credibility around the content, granting it rapid social acceptance and making it difficult for the audience to detect deception.

The study published by Yavle University in Sweden indicates that the audience's belief in celebrity stories primarily stems from the credibility of the source rather than the presence of material evidence. The perceived trust in the celebrity represents the strongest factor in accepting the content, followed by imagined experience, while visual appeal plays only a supportive role. The results show that presenting content in a human story format increases its credibility, as the recipient treats it as social reality rather than a marketing message, which explains the spread and belief in gift and luxury gain stories despite the absence of documentation.

These results support reports from an international organization concerned with consumer protection, which confirmed that fake gifts and gains are among the most common tools of solicitation in digital fraud, as they exploit trust and emotion before any direct financial interaction.