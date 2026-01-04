كشف تحقيق «عكاظ» الاستقصائي، أن هدايا المشاهير الوهمية لا تُطرح كمبادرات فردية عفوية، وإنما تُدار ضمن منظومة متكاملة تقوم على تبادل الأدوار داخل دوائر رقمية محددة، إذ يتناوب مشاهير من المجموعة نفسها على تقديم أنفسهم بوصفهم «مُهدين» و«مُهدى لهم»، مع تشابه واضح في التوقيت واللغة البصرية والعبارات المستخدمة.

وأثبت التحقيق، استنادًا إلى دراسات اجتماعية ونفسية وتقنية، أن تصديق الجمهور يعتمد على الثقة المتصوّرة بالمشهور وتقديم القصة في إطار إنساني، ما يدفع المتلقي للتعامل معها كواقع اجتماعي متحقق.

كما كشف التحقيق، أن هذا النمط يغذي المقارنة القهرية لدى فئة الشباب، ويعيد تعريف النجاح بوصفه حدثًا مفاجئًا منفصلًا عن مسار العمل والتراكم.

وبيّن التحقيق، أن التفاعل المكثف في الدقائق الأولى، مدعومًا بشبكات تنشيط منسّقة، يصنع إجماعًا رقميًا يمنح الهدايا الوهمية قبولًا واسعًا ويُضعف فرص التشكيك فيها.

وفي الإطار النظامي، أظهر التحقيق أن عرض منافع غير حقيقية بوصفها وقائع مؤكدة دون إفصاح يندرج ضمن التضليل المؤثر، ويضع صانع المحتوى تحت مسؤوليات تنظيمية قد تصل إلى إيقاف النشاط عند التكرار.

منتج محتوى لا كواقعة

يكشف الرصد الاستقصائي نمطًا ثابتًا في عرض الهدايا الوهمية: إخراج بصري متشابه، رموز ملكية مثل مفتاح أو عقد، أرقام مالية كبيرة دون مستندات، ثم اختفاء الهدية بعد موجة التفاعل، وهذا النمط يتلاقى مع ما أشارت إليه أبحاث معهد رويترز لدراسة الصحافة التابع لجامعة أكسفورد، وهو مركز بحثي بريطاني متخصص في تحليل السلوك الإعلامي في العصر الرقمي.

وفق تقارير دورية يصدرها المعهد حول استهلاك المحتوى الرقمي وتفاعل الجمهور، يختلف محتوى المؤثرين عن الأخبار التقليدية في أنه يُستقبل بسرعة وبثقة حتى عند غياب قواعد التحقق، إذ يكون نابعًا من شخصيات ذات حضور يومي ويُنظر إليها كمصادر معلومات شخصية أكثر من كونها رسائل إعلانية أو بيانات تجارية، وهذا التفاعل المرتفع يُظهر أن المحتوى العاطفي غير المفصح عنه، القصص التي تُقدَّم كوقائع إنسانية، يُقنع الجمهور أكثر من الإعلانات الصريحة لأنه يُستهلك كـ«قصة حياة» لها وقع اجتماعي.

تؤكد هذه الرؤية أن تأثير المؤثرين لا يقتصر على نقل محتوى بل على إعادة تشكيل إدراك الجمهور للواقع، ما يمكّن الهدايا والمكاسب الوهمية من الانتشار سريعًا وتحصيل تصديق واسع حتى دون وجود دليل مادي أو توثيق رسمي.

لماذا يصدق المجتمع؟

أخصائي علم الاجتماع عبدالله البقعاوي، يوضح أن هدايا المشاهير الوهمية تعمل كآلية لإعادة تعريف «النجاح» داخل المجتمع، لا بوصفه مسارًا تراكميًا، بل لقطة مفاجئة قابلة للتكرار. ويشير إلى أن دراسات حديثة في علم الاجتماع الرقمي، أبرزها دراسة في جامعة أكسفورد، أظهرت أن أكثر من 62% من المتلقين يتعاملون مع محتوى المؤثرين بوصفه «واقعًا اجتماعيًا» لا مادة إعلامية، خصوصًا عندما يُقدَّم في قالب قصصي إنساني لا يحمل مؤشرات إعلان. هذا ما يفسّر سرعة تصديق قصص البيت والسيارة والزواج، حتى في غياب أي توثيق.

من منظور نظري، يربط البقعاوي الظاهرة بمفهوم «الرأسمال الرمزي» عند عالم الاجتماع بيير بورديو، إذ تُستخدم الهدايا المصنوعة كأداة لاكتساب مكانة وهيبة اجتماعية دون امتلاك رأسمال اقتصادي حقيقي. فالهدية هنا لا تُقاس بقيمتها الواقعية، بل بقدرتها على إنتاج انطباع اجتماعي واسع.

وتدعم هذا الطرح دراسة صادرة عن جامعة شيكاغو حول «الثروة المتخيلة على وسائل التواصل»، خلصت إلى أن المحتوى الذي يستعرض مظاهر ثراء غير مفسَّرة يرفع معدلات التفاعل بنسبة تصل إلى 40% مقارنة بالمحتوى التقليدي، ويؤدي إلى ما سمّته الدراسة «التطبيع الاجتماعي للوهم»، حيث يصبح الثراء المفاجئ مقبولًا ومصدَّقًا.

وعلى مستوى الحالات، يوضح البقعاوي، أن الرصد المحلي يُظهر نمطًا متكررًا: مشاهير من الدائرة نفسها يتبادلون أدوار «المُهدي» و«المُهدى له»، مع تشابه في اللغة البصرية والعبارات، ما يعكس -اجتماعيًا- شبكة اعتراف متبادل تهدف إلى تثبيت المكانة داخل الجماعة الرقمية، ثم تصديرها للجمهور بوصفها واقعًا.

ويحذّر البقعاوي، من أن أخطر ما في هذه الظاهرة ليس الكذب بحد ذاته، بل إعادة تشكيل وعي اجتماعي جديد يفصل بين النجاح والعمل، ويزرع قناعة ضمنية بأن المكانة يمكن صناعتها عبر الكاميرا لا عبر المسار الاجتماعي الطبيعي، وهو ما قد ينعكس طويلًا على منظومة القيم لدى فئة الشباب.

الأثر النفسي: المقارنة القهرية

يوضح الأخصائي النفسي ماجد الطريفي، أن التعرّض المتكرر لمقاطع «الهدايا الوهمية» التي تُظهر بيوتًا وسيارات وتكاليف زواج مفاجئة يرفع حدة المقارنة الاجتماعية القهرية، خصوصًا لدى فئة الشباب. وتؤكد دراسات صادرة عن جامعة بنسلفانيا وجامعة إيموري، وجود ارتباط بين استهلاك محتوى الرفاهية المصطنعة على وسائل التواصل وارتفاع مستويات القلق وتراجع الرضا عن الذات.

وتشيرأبحاث منشورة في مجلة علم النفس الاجتماعي والإكلينيكي إلى أن الصور اللافتة تؤثر نفسيًا حتى مع إدراك المتلقي لعدم واقعيتها، لأن الاستجابة العاطفية تسبق التقييم المنطقي، كما تُظهر دراسات من جامعة ستانفورد أن بعض المشاهير أنفسهم يعانون ضغطًا نفسيًا للحفاظ على صورة الثراء، ما يفاقم التوتر وخوف فقدان الاهتمام.

متى يتحقق التضليل؟

توضح المختصة في التسويق والقانون هياء سليمان، أن تضليل الجمهور في هدايا المشاهير الوهمية يتحقق عندما يُعرض ادعاء منفعة مادية غير حقيقية (بيت، سيارة، تكاليف زواج) بوصفه واقعة مؤكدة دون إفصاح عن كونه محتوى مُعدًّا أو تعاونًا غير معلن. وتشير إلى أن أبحاث تسويق المؤثرين المنشورة في دوريات أكاديمية محكّمة تؤكد أن القصص العاطفية غير المفصح عنها ترفع قابلية التصديق لدى الجمهور أكثر من الإعلان الصريح، لأنها تُستهلك كحقيقة اجتماعية لا كرسالة تجارية.

وتوضح هياء سليمان، أن التنظيمات التي تشرف عليها الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام تُلزم صناع المحتوى بالإفصاح الواضح عن طبيعة المحتوى الإعلاني، وتمنع التضليل أو الادعاءات غير الصحيحة، وتربط ممارسة النشاط الإعلاني بالحصول على التراخيص النظامية، وتؤكد أن تصوير مشهد مُعدّ مسبقًا بوصفه واقعًا حقيقيًا يدخل ضمن نطاق الخداع الإعلاني متى ما أثّر على قرار المتلقي وثقته، حتى في غياب ذكر علامة تجارية.

وترى هياء سليمان، أن الحل لا يبدأ بالمنع، بل بالشفافية الملزمة، عبر الإفصاح الصريح داخل المحتوى عن طبيعته التمثيلية أو الإعلانية، ووضع معايير واضحة لتوصيف الهدايا ذات الأثر المالي الكبير، إضافة إلى رفع وعي المشاهير بمسؤولياتهم النظامية، لأن القصة نفسها أداة تسويق، وإخفاء حقيقتها يعرّضهم للمساءلة ويقوّض ثقة الجمهور على المدى الطويل.

فبركة

أكثر

إقناعًا

تحذّر الباحثة في الذكاء الاصطناعي شيهانة الحربي، من أن فبركة هدايا المشاهير باتت تُدار تقنيًا عبر ما تُسميه الدراسات «تزوير السياق الاجتماعي». وتشير إلى أن أبحاثاً صادرة عن مختبر الإعلام في معهد ماساتشوستس للتقنية بيّنت أن المحتوى الذي يحصل على تفاعل مكثف في الدقائق الأولى تزيد فرص انتشاره الخوارزمي بنسبة تصل إلى ٥٠٪ مقارنة بالمحتوى الطبيعي.

كما أظهرت دراسات منشورة في دورية الحوسبة والسلوك البشري التابعة لجامعات أمريكية أن ما بين ٢٥٪ و٣٥٪ من التفاعل في مقاطع استعراض الرفاهية قد يكون غير عضوي، ناتجًا عن شبكات تنشيط منسّقة أو حسابات آلية. وتؤكد شيهانة الحربي، أن الخطر لا يكمن في صورة معدلة، بل في بناء إجماع رقمي مصطنع حول «الهدية»، يجعل البذخ يبدو حقيقة اجتماعية بينما تُدار الفبركة تقنيًا خلف الكاميرا.

ماذا ينتظر صانع «الهدية الوهمية»؟

يوضح المحامي سلمان الرمالي، أن الأنظمة السعودية تتعامل مع هدايا المشاهير الوهمية بوصفها أفعال تضليل متى ما قُدِّمت كوقائع حقيقية أمام الجمهور. وتبدأ العقوبات بغرامات مالية عند تصنيف المحتوى كتضليل إعلاني أو ادعاء غير صحيح، مع إلزام فوري بإزالة المحتوى أو نشر توضيح يبيّن حقيقة ما عُرض.

وإذا كان صانع المحتوى يمارس نشاطًا إعلانيًا مرخّصًا، فقد تشمل العقوبة تعليق أو إلغاء الترخيص الإعلاني ومنعه مؤقتًا من مزاولة النشاط. كما تملك الجهة المختصة صلاحية إيقاف الحساب أو منع الظهور الإعلامي عند المخالفات الجسيمة أو المتكررة.

وفي الحالات الأشد، حين تقترن القصة الوهمية باستدراج، أو جمع بيانات، أو تحقيق منفعة عبر الخداع، قد تنتقل القضية إلى نطاق المساءلة الجنائية، بما يشمل السجن أو غرامات مشددة.

ويؤكد الرمالي، أن العقوبة تتصاعد مع التكرار، وأن أخطر أثر هو تسجيل المخالفة وفقدان المصداقية النظامية، لأن ما عُرض أمام الكاميرا لم يكن حقيقة، بل فبركة أُديرت خلفها.

جامعات عالمية تحذّر:

مدخل للنصب الناعم

تكشف أبحاث أكاديمية صادرة عن جامعات ومراكز بحثية دولية أن ما يُعرف بالهدايا الوهمية على منصات التواصل تحوّل إلى أسلوب منظم للنصب الناعم، يقوم على بناء الثقة العاطفية قبل أي ممارسة خداعية مباشرة، مستفيدًا من الشهرة وسرعة التفاعل الجماهيري. وتشير دراسات صادرة عن جامعة كامبردج عبر مركزها المتخصص في الجرائم الرقمية إلى أن الاحتيال عبر المنصات الاجتماعية يبدأ غالبًا بمحتوى غير مباشر يعتمد على صناعة الثقة، مثل قصص المكاسب والهدايا والاستعراض المعيشي، ثم ينتقل لاحقًا إلى مراحل الاستدراج. وتوضح هذه الأبحاث أن المحتالين يفضّلون التمهيد النفسي بدل الطلب الصريح في المراحل الأولى.

وفي الاتجاه ذاته، تؤكد أبحاث جامعة أكسفورد من خلال معهدها المتخصص في دراسات الإنترنت أن السرد العاطفي المرتبط بالمكاسب والهدايا يرفع قابلية التصديق لدى الجمهور ويضعف مهارات التحقق النقدي، حتى عند غياب أي دليل مادي. وتشير النتائج إلى أن المتلقي يتعامل مع القصة بوصفها تجربة واقعية لا مادة دعائية.

تراجع التفكير النقدي

على المستوى النفسي، خلصت دراسات جامعة نوتنغهام في علم النفس الاجتماعي، إلى أن التعرض المتكرر لمحتوى إنساني يتضمن هدايا ظاهرية يؤدي إلى تراجع التفكير النقدي بنحو 30% مقارنة بالمحتوى التجاري المباشر، وهو ما يفسّر سرعة تصديق الجمهور لقصص الهدايا حتى في حال وجود شكوك. وفي الولايات المتحدة، توضّح أبحاث جامعة ستانفورد في مجال السلوك الرقمي أن إشارات الثقة مثل الشهرة، وكثافة التفاعل، واستعراض الهدايا تُستخدم لبناء مصداقية زائفة حول المحتوى، ما يمنحه قبولًا اجتماعيًا سريعًا ويصعّب على الجمهور اكتشاف التضليل.

وتوضح الدراسة الصادرة عن جامعة يافله السويدية أن تصديق الجمهور لقصص المشاهير يعود أساسًا إلى مصداقية المصدر لا إلى وجود دليل مادي. الثقة المتصوّرة بالمشهور تمثل العامل الأقوى في تقبّل المحتوى، تليها الخبرة المتخيّلة، بينما تؤدي الجاذبية البصرية دورًا مساعدًا فقط.وتبيّن النتائج أن تقديم المحتوى في قالب قصصي إنساني يزيد قابليته للتصديق، إذ يتعامل المتلقي معه كواقع اجتماعي لا كرسالة تسويقية، ما يفسّر انتشار وتصديق قصص الهدايا والمكاسب الفاخرة رغم غياب التوثيق.

وتدعم هذه النتائج تقارير صادرة عن منظمة دولية معنية بحماية المستهلك، أكدت أن الهدايا والمكاسب الوهمية تُعد من أكثر أدوات الاستدراج شيوعًا في الاحتيال الرقمي، لأنها تستغل الثقة والعاطفة قبل أي تعامل مالي مباشر.