ينتظم غدا (الأحد) نحو 6 ملايين من طلاب وطالبات التعليم العام في مدارس البنين والبنات بمناطق ومحافظات المملكة في لجان الاختبارات لأداء الاختبارات التحريرية لنهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول للعام الدراسي الحالي للصفوف من الثالث الابتدائي وحتى الثالث الثانوي وتستمر 5 أيام.

وأكدت وزارة التعليم على ضرورة أن تجرى الاختبارات خلال اليوم الدراسي وإنهاء إجراءات تصحيح أوراق الإجابات والمراجعة النهائية ورصد الدرجات في نظام «نور» الإلكتروني أولاً بأول، تمهيداً لإعلان النتائج النهائية بنهاية دوام الخميس القادم وقبل تمتع الطلاب والطالبات بإجازة منتصف العام الدراسي التي تمتد لمدة 9 أيام.

وأدرجت الوزارة أيقونة حرمان الطلاب والطالبات لمن بلغ غيابهم 18 يوماً بغير عذر خلال العام الدراسي وذلك عبر نظام نور.

إلى ذلك تسببت الأجواء الباردة التي تعيشها بعض مناطق ومحافظات المملكة في تأجيل بداية الاختبارات، إذ قررت إدارة تعليم الرياض بداية الاختبارات النهائية في المدارس عند الساعة الـ9 صباحاً، وإدارة تعليم تبوك عند الساعة الـ10 صباحاً، وإدارة تعليم حائل عند الساعة الـ10 صباحاً، وإدارة تعليم منطقة الحدود الشمالية عند الساعة الـ10 صباحاً، وإدارة تعليم القصيم عند الساعة الـ8 صباحاً.