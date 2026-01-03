Tomorrow (Sunday), about 6 million male and female students in public education will participate in examination committees in schools across various regions and governorates of the Kingdom to take the written exams for the end of the first semester of the current academic year, covering grades from the third elementary to the third secondary, and the exams will last for 5 days.

The Ministry of Education emphasized the necessity of conducting the exams during the school day and completing the procedures for correcting answer sheets, final reviews, and recording grades in the "Noor" electronic system continuously, in preparation for announcing the final results by the end of the school day next Thursday, before students enjoy the mid-year vacation, which lasts for 9 days.

The ministry has included an icon for depriving students who have been absent for 18 days without an excuse during the academic year through the Noor system.

Additionally, the cold weather experienced in some regions and governorates of the Kingdom has led to a delay in the start of the exams. The Riyadh Education Administration decided to begin the final exams in schools at 9 AM, the Tabuk Education Administration at 10 AM, the Hail Education Administration at 10 AM, the Northern Borders Education Administration at 10 AM, and the Qassim Education Administration at 8 AM.