أقرت آلية تنظيم علاقة شراء الرعاية الصحية من القطاع الخاص، عدم ربط تقديم الرعاية الطارئة بحصول الموافقة المسبقة، مع تحمل المسؤولية الكاملة عن القرارات الطبية النهائية المتعلقة بالرعاية الصحية المقدمة للمستفيدين.
و تهدف الآلية إلى وضع الإطار التنظيمي والإجرائي للتعامل بين المركز وجميع المؤسسات الصحية المعتمدة لدى المركز داخل المملكة، لضمان تحقيق الجودة، والكفاءة، والشفافية، وحماية حقوق المستفيدين، وتوحيد آليات رفع المطالبات ومعالجتها وإدارة العلاقة وإجراءات التواصل والربط الإلكتروني ومعالجة الاعتراضات والشكاوى.
و تسري أحكام هذه الآلية على تعامل المركز مع المؤسسات الصحية الخاصة داخل المملكة في حال شراء خدمات الرعاية الصحية الطارئة والإسعافية وفقاً لمعايير الأهلية الطبية.
و يكون ذلك وفقاً لسياسات إحالة مرضى حالات إنقاذ الحياة، والحالات الحرجة، والحالات الطارئة، من وإلى مستشفيات القطاع الخاص الصادر من مركز الإحالات الطبية، وما يطرأ عليها من تعديلات أو يحل محلها من لوائح وأدلة يصدرها المركز.
الية لحماية من المخاطر
يلتزم المركز بإعداد اتفاقية التعامل مع المؤسسات الصحية من القطاع الخاص على أن تشمل آليات التعامل وتحديد المستوى، والخدمة تتضمن مؤشرات أداء رئيسية ومعايير جودة الرعاية الصحية والحماية من المخاطر، وعدالة توزيع الخدمات الصحية وجودتها وفقاً لأحكام هذه الآلية، و تحديد بوابة إلكترونية لاستقبال المطالبات والفواتير والرد على الاستفسارات خلال مدد محددة.
و تلتزم المؤسسات الصحية الخاصة المعتمدة بالاتفاقية الموحدة لتنظيم العلاقة بين المركز ومقدمي الرعاية الصحية بالقطاع الخاص بذل العناية اللازمة في تقديم الرعاية الصحية للمستفيد بأعلى درجات المهنية والأخلاقية، والتي تتفق مع أفضل الممارسات والأساليب الطبية ودون تمييز مقارنة بالمرضى الآخرين، وعدم طلب أو استلام أي مدفوعات مباشرة، أو قبول أي مبالغ نقدية من مستفيدي المركز مقابل الرعاية الصحية المقدمة، وعدم ربط تقديم الرعاية الصحية الطارئة بحصول الموافقة المسبقة، وضمان عدم تأثير المسائل والعوامل المتصلة بطلب الموافقات المقدمة لشركة إدارة المطالبات، أو التحقق من أهلية المستفيد، وغير ذلك على تقديم الرعاية الصحية الضرورية الطارئة أو الإسعافية.
و تحمل المؤسسات المسؤولية الكاملة عن القرارات الطبية النهائية المتعلقة بالرعاية الصحية المقدمة للمستفيدين، بما في ذلك جودة الرعاية وملاءمتها، ما لم تكن هنالك موافقة خطية من المستفيد برفض النصيحة الطبية، و الامتثال لجميع النماذج والمعايير والبروتوكولات الطبية الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة ذات العلاقة، وعليها الامتناع عن منح أي حوافز مالية مرتبطة بإحالة المرضى إلى مؤسسات، أو منشآت صحية أخرى، أو أقسام داخل المؤسسة الصحية؛ ويتضمن ذلك على سبيل المثال: العمولات الخاصة بطلب الفحوص المخبرية، أو الأشعة، أو الأدوية؛ والعمولات عن المطالبات المرفوضة.
نقل المستفيد الى موقع اخر
ممرضة (2)
على المؤسسات إبلاغ شركة إدارة المطالبات خلال (3) ساعات من استقبال الحالة الطارئة وبحد أقصى خلال (24) ساعة، من أجل أخذ الموافقة على استمرار تقديم الرعاية الصحية الطارئة أو نقل المستفيد إلى مؤسسة صحية أخرى ، وفي حال تجاوز مقدم الرعاية الصحية لهذه المدة فإنه يتحمل تكلفة الرعاية الصحية المقدمة للمستفيد بعد مضي الـ(24) ساعة وحتى الإبلاغ، ما لم يتقدم مقدم الرعاية الصحية بمبررات للتأخير يقبلها المركز.
وعلى المؤسسات الصحية الخاصة الرد على استفسارات وطلبات المركز وشركة إدارة المطالبات خلال (60) دقيقة من استلامها، وبحد أقصى خلال (24) ساعة، و التعهد بتقديم تقرير للمركز عندما يطلب المركز منه ذلك، وفق الآلية والمدة والبيانات التي يحددها ويطلبها المركز.
والتعاون مع شركة إدارة المطالبات في حال قرر المركز أو من يفوضه نقل المستفيد، وتسهيل الإجراءات اللازمة لذلك.
The mechanism for organizing the relationship of purchasing healthcare from the private sector stipulates that the provision of emergency care is not linked to obtaining prior approval, with full responsibility for the final medical decisions related to the healthcare provided to beneficiaries.
The mechanism aims to establish the regulatory and procedural framework for interaction between the center and all healthcare institutions accredited by the center within the Kingdom, to ensure quality, efficiency, transparency, and the protection of beneficiaries' rights, as well as to unify the mechanisms for raising claims, processing them, managing relationships, communication procedures, electronic linking, and handling objections and complaints.
The provisions of this mechanism apply to the center's dealings with private healthcare institutions within the Kingdom when purchasing emergency and ambulance healthcare services according to medical eligibility criteria.
This is in accordance with the policies for referring patients in life-saving situations, critical cases, and emergencies, to and from private sector hospitals issued by the medical referral center, along with any amendments or replacements of regulations and guidelines issued by the center.
Mechanism for Risk Protection
The center is committed to preparing an agreement for dealing with private healthcare institutions that includes mechanisms for interaction and defining the level of service, which includes key performance indicators and quality standards for healthcare and risk protection, as well as fair distribution and quality of healthcare services in accordance with the provisions of this mechanism, and defining an electronic portal for receiving claims and invoices and responding to inquiries within specified timeframes.
Accredited private healthcare institutions are committed to the unified agreement regulating the relationship between the center and private healthcare providers to exercise due diligence in providing healthcare to beneficiaries with the highest levels of professionalism and ethics, in accordance with best practices and medical methods, and without discrimination compared to other patients. They must not request or receive any direct payments, or accept any cash amounts from beneficiaries of the center in exchange for the healthcare provided, and must not link the provision of emergency healthcare to obtaining prior approval. They must ensure that issues and factors related to requests for approvals submitted to the claims management company, or verifying the beneficiary's eligibility, do not affect the provision of necessary emergency or ambulance healthcare.
Private institutions bear full responsibility for the final medical decisions related to the healthcare provided to beneficiaries, including the quality and appropriateness of care, unless there is written consent from the beneficiary refusing medical advice, and must comply with all forms, standards, and medical protocols issued by the relevant competent authorities. They must refrain from granting any financial incentives related to referring patients to other institutions or healthcare facilities, or departments within the healthcare institution; this includes, for example, commissions for requesting laboratory tests, imaging, or medications; and commissions for rejected claims.
Transferring the Beneficiary to Another Location
ممرضة (2)
Institutions must notify the claims management company within (3) hours of receiving the emergency case and no later than (24) hours, in order to obtain approval for the continuation of emergency healthcare or the transfer of the beneficiary to another healthcare institution. If the healthcare provider exceeds this timeframe, they will bear the cost of the healthcare provided to the beneficiary after the (24) hours until notification, unless the healthcare provider presents justifications for the delay that are accepted by the center.
Private healthcare institutions must respond to inquiries and requests from the center and the claims management company within (60) minutes of receiving them, and no later than (24) hours, and commit to providing a report to the center when requested, according to the mechanism, timeframe, and data specified and requested by the center.
They must cooperate with the claims management company if the center or its delegate decides to transfer the beneficiary, and facilitate the necessary procedures for that.