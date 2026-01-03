أقرت آلية تنظيم علاقة شراء الرعاية الصحية من القطاع الخاص، عدم ربط تقديم الرعاية الطارئة بحصول الموافقة المسبقة، مع تحمل المسؤولية الكاملة عن القرارات الطبية النهائية المتعلقة بالرعاية الصحية المقدمة للمستفيدين.

و تهدف الآلية إلى وضع الإطار التنظيمي والإجرائي للتعامل بين المركز وجميع المؤسسات الصحية المعتمدة لدى المركز داخل المملكة، لضمان تحقيق الجودة، والكفاءة، والشفافية، وحماية حقوق المستفيدين، وتوحيد آليات رفع المطالبات ومعالجتها وإدارة العلاقة وإجراءات التواصل والربط الإلكتروني ومعالجة الاعتراضات والشكاوى.

و تسري أحكام هذه الآلية على تعامل المركز مع المؤسسات الصحية الخاصة داخل المملكة في حال شراء خدمات الرعاية الصحية الطارئة والإسعافية وفقاً لمعايير الأهلية الطبية.

و يكون ذلك وفقاً لسياسات إحالة مرضى حالات إنقاذ الحياة، والحالات الحرجة، والحالات الطارئة، من وإلى مستشفيات القطاع الخاص الصادر من مركز الإحالات الطبية، وما يطرأ عليها من تعديلات أو يحل محلها من لوائح وأدلة يصدرها المركز.

الية لحماية من المخاطر


يلتزم المركز بإعداد اتفاقية التعامل مع المؤسسات الصحية من القطاع الخاص على أن تشمل آليات التعامل وتحديد المستوى، والخدمة تتضمن مؤشرات أداء رئيسية ومعايير جودة الرعاية الصحية والحماية من المخاطر، وعدالة توزيع الخدمات الصحية وجودتها وفقاً لأحكام هذه الآلية، و تحديد بوابة إلكترونية لاستقبال المطالبات والفواتير والرد على الاستفسارات خلال مدد محددة.

و تلتزم المؤسسات الصحية الخاصة المعتمدة بالاتفاقية الموحدة لتنظيم العلاقة بين المركز ومقدمي الرعاية الصحية بالقطاع الخاص بذل العناية اللازمة في تقديم الرعاية الصحية للمستفيد بأعلى درجات المهنية والأخلاقية، والتي تتفق مع أفضل الممارسات والأساليب الطبية ودون تمييز مقارنة بالمرضى الآخرين، وعدم طلب أو استلام أي مدفوعات مباشرة، أو قبول أي مبالغ نقدية من مستفيدي المركز مقابل الرعاية الصحية المقدمة، وعدم ربط تقديم الرعاية الصحية الطارئة بحصول الموافقة المسبقة، وضمان عدم تأثير المسائل والعوامل المتصلة بطلب الموافقات المقدمة لشركة إدارة المطالبات، أو التحقق من أهلية المستفيد، وغير ذلك على تقديم الرعاية الصحية الضرورية الطارئة أو الإسعافية.

و تحمل المؤسسات المسؤولية الكاملة عن القرارات الطبية النهائية المتعلقة بالرعاية الصحية المقدمة للمستفيدين، بما في ذلك جودة الرعاية وملاءمتها، ما لم تكن هنالك موافقة خطية من المستفيد برفض النصيحة الطبية، و الامتثال لجميع النماذج والمعايير والبروتوكولات الطبية الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة ذات العلاقة، وعليها الامتناع عن منح أي حوافز مالية مرتبطة بإحالة المرضى إلى مؤسسات، أو منشآت صحية أخرى، أو أقسام داخل المؤسسة الصحية؛ ويتضمن ذلك على سبيل المثال: العمولات الخاصة بطلب الفحوص المخبرية، أو الأشعة، أو الأدوية؛ والعمولات عن المطالبات المرفوضة.

نقل المستفيد الى موقع اخر


ممرضة (2)

ممرضة (2)


على المؤسسات إبلاغ شركة إدارة المطالبات خلال (3) ساعات من استقبال الحالة الطارئة وبحد أقصى خلال (24) ساعة، من أجل أخذ الموافقة على استمرار تقديم الرعاية الصحية الطارئة أو نقل المستفيد إلى مؤسسة صحية أخرى ، وفي حال تجاوز مقدم الرعاية الصحية لهذه المدة فإنه يتحمل تكلفة الرعاية الصحية المقدمة للمستفيد بعد مضي الـ(24) ساعة وحتى الإبلاغ، ما لم يتقدم مقدم الرعاية الصحية بمبررات للتأخير يقبلها المركز.


وعلى المؤسسات الصحية الخاصة الرد على استفسارات وطلبات المركز وشركة إدارة المطالبات خلال (60) دقيقة من استلامها، وبحد أقصى خلال (24) ساعة، و التعهد بتقديم تقرير للمركز عندما يطلب المركز منه ذلك، وفق الآلية والمدة والبيانات التي يحددها ويطلبها المركز.


والتعاون مع شركة إدارة المطالبات في حال قرر المركز أو من يفوضه نقل المستفيد، وتسهيل الإجراءات اللازمة لذلك.