The mechanism for organizing the relationship of purchasing healthcare from the private sector stipulates that the provision of emergency care is not linked to obtaining prior approval, with full responsibility for the final medical decisions related to the healthcare provided to beneficiaries.

The mechanism aims to establish the regulatory and procedural framework for interaction between the center and all healthcare institutions accredited by the center within the Kingdom, to ensure quality, efficiency, transparency, and the protection of beneficiaries' rights, as well as to unify the mechanisms for raising claims, processing them, managing relationships, communication procedures, electronic linking, and handling objections and complaints.

The provisions of this mechanism apply to the center's dealings with private healthcare institutions within the Kingdom when purchasing emergency and ambulance healthcare services according to medical eligibility criteria.

This is in accordance with the policies for referring patients in life-saving situations, critical cases, and emergencies, to and from private sector hospitals issued by the medical referral center, along with any amendments or replacements of regulations and guidelines issued by the center.

Mechanism for Risk Protection



The center is committed to preparing an agreement for dealing with private healthcare institutions that includes mechanisms for interaction and defining the level of service, which includes key performance indicators and quality standards for healthcare and risk protection, as well as fair distribution and quality of healthcare services in accordance with the provisions of this mechanism, and defining an electronic portal for receiving claims and invoices and responding to inquiries within specified timeframes.

Accredited private healthcare institutions are committed to the unified agreement regulating the relationship between the center and private healthcare providers to exercise due diligence in providing healthcare to beneficiaries with the highest levels of professionalism and ethics, in accordance with best practices and medical methods, and without discrimination compared to other patients. They must not request or receive any direct payments, or accept any cash amounts from beneficiaries of the center in exchange for the healthcare provided, and must not link the provision of emergency healthcare to obtaining prior approval. They must ensure that issues and factors related to requests for approvals submitted to the claims management company, or verifying the beneficiary's eligibility, do not affect the provision of necessary emergency or ambulance healthcare.

Private institutions bear full responsibility for the final medical decisions related to the healthcare provided to beneficiaries, including the quality and appropriateness of care, unless there is written consent from the beneficiary refusing medical advice, and must comply with all forms, standards, and medical protocols issued by the relevant competent authorities. They must refrain from granting any financial incentives related to referring patients to other institutions or healthcare facilities, or departments within the healthcare institution; this includes, for example, commissions for requesting laboratory tests, imaging, or medications; and commissions for rejected claims.

Transferring the Beneficiary to Another Location





ممرضة (2)



Institutions must notify the claims management company within (3) hours of receiving the emergency case and no later than (24) hours, in order to obtain approval for the continuation of emergency healthcare or the transfer of the beneficiary to another healthcare institution. If the healthcare provider exceeds this timeframe, they will bear the cost of the healthcare provided to the beneficiary after the (24) hours until notification, unless the healthcare provider presents justifications for the delay that are accepted by the center.



Private healthcare institutions must respond to inquiries and requests from the center and the claims management company within (60) minutes of receiving them, and no later than (24) hours, and commit to providing a report to the center when requested, according to the mechanism, timeframe, and data specified and requested by the center.



They must cooperate with the claims management company if the center or its delegate decides to transfer the beneficiary, and facilitate the necessary procedures for that.