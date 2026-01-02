أعرب وزراء خارجية المملكة العربية السعودية، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، وجمهورية إندونيسيا، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، وجمهورية تركيا، ودولة قطر، وجمهورية مصر العربية عن بالغ قلقهم إزاء تدهور الوضع الإنساني في قطاع غزة، الذي تفاقم بفعل الظروف الجوية القاسية والشديدة وغير المستقرة، بما في ذلك الأمطار الغزيرة والعواصف، وتزامن ذلك مع استمرار انعدام وصول المساعدات الإنسانية الكافية، والنقص الحادّ في الإمدادات الأساسية المُنقِذة للحياة، وبطء وتيرة إدخال المواد الأساسية اللازمة لإعادة تأهيل الخدمات الأساسية وإنشاء مساكن مؤقتة.

وشدّد الوزراء أنّ الأحوال الجوية القاسية كشفت هشاشة الأوضاع الإنسانية القائمة، لاسيّما بالنسبة لما يقرب من 1.9 مليون شخص والعائلات النازحة التي تعيش في ملاجئ غير ملائمة حيث أدّت المخيمات المغمورة بالمياه وتضرر الخيام وانهيار المباني المتضررة والتعرض لدرجات حرارة منخفضة مقترنة بسوء التغذية إلى زيادة كبيرة في المخاطر التي تهدّد حياة المدنيين، بما في ذلك بسبب مخاطر تفشّي الأمراض، وخاصة بين الأطفال والنساء وكبار السن والأشخاص ذوي الحالات الطبية الصعبة.

وأشادوا بالجهود الدؤوبة التي تبذلها جميع منظمات ووكالات الأمم المتحدة، ولاسيّما الأونروا، وكذلك المنظمات الدولية غير الحكومية العاملة في المجال الإنساني، لمواصلة مساعدة الفلسطينيين وتقديم المساعدات الإنسانية في ظل الظروف بالغة الصعوبة والتعقيد. وطالبوا إسرائيل بضمان عمل الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية غير الحكومية في غزة والضفة الغربية بصورة مستدامة ومتوقعة ودون قيود؛ نظرًا للدور المحوري للأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية غير الحكومية في الاستجابة الإنسانية في القطاع. وأكّدوا أن أيّ محاولة لعرقلة قدرتها على العمل أمر غير مقبول.

كما جدّدوا تأكيد دعمهم الكامل لقرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2803 وللخطة الشاملة التي قدّمها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، وعزمهم على المساهمة في التنفيذ الناجح لهما، بما يضمن استدامة وقف إطلاق النار، وإنهاء الحرب في غزة، وتأمين حياة كريمة للشعب الفلسطيني الذي عانى طويلاً من ويلات إنسانية جسيمة، ويفضي إلى مسار موثوق نحو تقرير المصير الفلسطيني وإقامة الدولة.

وفي هذا السياق، شدّدوا على الحاجة الملحّة للبدء الفوري وتوسيع نطاق جهود التعافي المبكّر، بما في ذلك توفير مأوى دائم وكريم لحماية السكان من ظروف الشتاء القاسية.

ودعا الوزراء المجتمع الدولي إلى الاضطلاع بمسؤولياته القانونية والأخلاقية والضغط على إسرائيل، بصفتها القوة القائمة بالاحتلال، لرفع القيود فورًا عن إدخال وتوزيع الإمدادات الأساسية، بما في ذلك الخيام ومواد الإيواء والمساعدات الطبية والمياه النظيفة والوقود ودعم خدمات الصرف الصحي.

كما دعوا إلى إدخال المساعدات الإنسانية إلى قطاع غزة بشكل فوري وكامل ودون عوائق أو تدخّل من أيّ طرف، عبر الأمم المتحدة ووكالاتها، وإعادة تأهيل البنية التحتية والمستشفيات، وفتح معبر رفح في الاتجاهين وفقًا لما نصّت عليه الخطة الشاملة للرئيس ترمب.