The Foreign Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Turkey, the State of Qatar, and the Arab Republic of Egypt expressed their deep concern regarding the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, which has been exacerbated by harsh, severe, and unstable weather conditions, including heavy rains and storms, coinciding with the continued lack of sufficient humanitarian aid, a severe shortage of essential life-saving supplies, and the slow pace of delivering the necessary basic materials for rehabilitating essential services and establishing temporary housing.

The ministers emphasized that the harsh weather conditions have revealed the fragility of the existing humanitarian situation, particularly for nearly 1.9 million people and displaced families living in unsuitable shelters, where waterlogged camps, damaged tents, the collapse of affected buildings, and exposure to low temperatures combined with malnutrition have significantly increased the risks threatening the lives of civilians, including the risks of disease outbreaks, especially among children, women, the elderly, and individuals with serious medical conditions.

They praised the tireless efforts of all United Nations organizations and agencies, particularly UNRWA, as well as international non-governmental organizations working in the humanitarian field, to continue assisting Palestinians and providing humanitarian aid under extremely difficult and complex circumstances. They called on Israel to ensure the sustainable and predictable operation of the United Nations and international non-governmental organizations in Gaza and the West Bank without restrictions, given the pivotal role of the United Nations and international non-governmental organizations in the humanitarian response in the sector. They affirmed that any attempt to obstruct their ability to operate is unacceptable.

They also reiterated their full support for Security Council Resolution 2803 and the comprehensive plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump, and their determination to contribute to the successful implementation of both, ensuring the sustainability of the ceasefire, ending the war in Gaza, and securing a dignified life for the Palestinian people who have long suffered from severe humanitarian woes, leading to a reliable path towards Palestinian self-determination and statehood.

In this context, they stressed the urgent need to immediately start and expand early recovery efforts, including providing permanent and dignified shelter to protect the population from harsh winter conditions.

The ministers called on the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities and to pressure Israel, as the occupying power, to immediately lift restrictions on the entry and distribution of essential supplies, including tents, shelter materials, medical aid, clean water, fuel, and support for sanitation services.

They also called for the immediate and complete entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip without obstacles or interference from any party, through the United Nations and its agencies, the rehabilitation of infrastructure and hospitals, and the opening of the Rafah crossing in both directions in accordance with the provisions of President Trump's comprehensive plan.