أصدر وزير المالية محمد الجدعان، قراراً بتمديد العمل بمبادرة إلغاء الغرامات والإعفاء من العقوبات المالية عن المكلفين الخاضعين لجميع الأنظمة الضريبية، لمدة 6 أشهر ميلادية ابتداءً من 1 يناير 2026م.

وأوضحت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك «زاتكا»، أن المبادرة تتضمّن إعفاء المكلفين من غرامات التأخر في التسجيل بجميع الأنظمة الضريبية، والتأخر في السداد، والتأخر في تقديم الإقرار في جميع الأنظمة الضريبية، إضافةً إلى غرامة تصحيح الإقرار لضريبة القيمة المضافة، وغرامات مخالفات الضبط الميداني المتعلقة بتطبيق أحكام الفوترة الإلكترونية، والأحكام العامة الأخرى لضريبة القيمة المضافة.

ويُشترط للاستفادة من المبادرة، أن يكون المكلف مسجلاً في النظام الضريبي، وتقديم جميع الإقرارات واجبة التقديم للهيئة، وسداد كامل أصل دين الضريبة المتعلق بالإقرارات الضريبية المستحقة، مع إمكانية التقدم للهيئة بطلب تقسيطها، شريطة أن يُقدم الطلب أثناء سريان المبادرة، وأن يتم الالتزام بسداد جميع الأقساط المستحقة خلال مواعيد استحقاق سدادها وفق خطة التقسيط المعتمدة من الهيئة. وأكدت «زاتكا» أن المبادرة لا تشمل الغرامات المرتبطة بمخالفات التهرب الضريبي، والغرامات التي تم سدادها قبل تاريخ سريان هذه المبادرة.

ودعت المكلفين إلى الاطلاع على التفاصيل من خلال الدليل الإرشادي المبسط الخاص بالمبادرة، المتاح عبر موقعها الإلكتروني، المتضمّن شرحاً مفصلاً لأبرز ما تناوله قرار تمديد مبادرة إلغاء الغرامات والإعفاء من العقوبات المالية، بما في ذلك إيضاح أنواع الغرامات المشمولة وشروط الإعفاء منها، وخطوات تقسيط المستحقات المالية، إلى جانب التعريف بمخالفات الضبط الميداني التي تشملها المبادرة، مع ذكر أمثلة توضيحية لذلك.