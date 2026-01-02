أصدر وزير المالية محمد الجدعان، قراراً بتمديد العمل بمبادرة إلغاء الغرامات والإعفاء من العقوبات المالية عن المكلفين الخاضعين لجميع الأنظمة الضريبية، لمدة 6 أشهر ميلادية ابتداءً من 1 يناير 2026م.
وأوضحت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك «زاتكا»، أن المبادرة تتضمّن إعفاء المكلفين من غرامات التأخر في التسجيل بجميع الأنظمة الضريبية، والتأخر في السداد، والتأخر في تقديم الإقرار في جميع الأنظمة الضريبية، إضافةً إلى غرامة تصحيح الإقرار لضريبة القيمة المضافة، وغرامات مخالفات الضبط الميداني المتعلقة بتطبيق أحكام الفوترة الإلكترونية، والأحكام العامة الأخرى لضريبة القيمة المضافة.
ويُشترط للاستفادة من المبادرة، أن يكون المكلف مسجلاً في النظام الضريبي، وتقديم جميع الإقرارات واجبة التقديم للهيئة، وسداد كامل أصل دين الضريبة المتعلق بالإقرارات الضريبية المستحقة، مع إمكانية التقدم للهيئة بطلب تقسيطها، شريطة أن يُقدم الطلب أثناء سريان المبادرة، وأن يتم الالتزام بسداد جميع الأقساط المستحقة خلال مواعيد استحقاق سدادها وفق خطة التقسيط المعتمدة من الهيئة. وأكدت «زاتكا» أن المبادرة لا تشمل الغرامات المرتبطة بمخالفات التهرب الضريبي، والغرامات التي تم سدادها قبل تاريخ سريان هذه المبادرة.
ودعت المكلفين إلى الاطلاع على التفاصيل من خلال الدليل الإرشادي المبسط الخاص بالمبادرة، المتاح عبر موقعها الإلكتروني، المتضمّن شرحاً مفصلاً لأبرز ما تناوله قرار تمديد مبادرة إلغاء الغرامات والإعفاء من العقوبات المالية، بما في ذلك إيضاح أنواع الغرامات المشمولة وشروط الإعفاء منها، وخطوات تقسيط المستحقات المالية، إلى جانب التعريف بمخالفات الضبط الميداني التي تشملها المبادرة، مع ذكر أمثلة توضيحية لذلك.
The Minister of Finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, issued a decision to extend the initiative to cancel fines and exempt from financial penalties for taxpayers subject to all tax systems for a period of 6 Gregorian months starting from January 1, 2026.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" clarified that the initiative includes exempting taxpayers from late registration fines in all tax systems, delays in payment, and delays in submitting declarations in all tax systems, in addition to the fine for correcting the VAT declaration, and fines for field violations related to the application of electronic invoicing provisions, along with other general provisions of VAT.
To benefit from the initiative, it is required that the taxpayer is registered in the tax system, submits all declarations due to the authority, and pays the full principal tax debt related to the due tax declarations, with the possibility of applying to the authority for installment payments, provided that the application is submitted during the validity of the initiative and that all due installments are paid on time according to the installment plan approved by the authority. "ZATCA" confirmed that the initiative does not cover fines related to tax evasion violations or fines that were paid before the effective date of this initiative.
It urged taxpayers to review the details through the simplified guide for the initiative, available on its website, which includes a detailed explanation of the main points addressed in the decision to extend the initiative to cancel fines and exempt from financial penalties, including clarifying the types of fines covered and the conditions for exemption from them, steps for installment payments of financial dues, as well as an introduction to the field violations included in the initiative, with illustrative examples provided.