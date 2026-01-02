The Minister of Finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, issued a decision to extend the initiative to cancel fines and exempt from financial penalties for taxpayers subject to all tax systems for a period of 6 Gregorian months starting from January 1, 2026.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" clarified that the initiative includes exempting taxpayers from late registration fines in all tax systems, delays in payment, and delays in submitting declarations in all tax systems, in addition to the fine for correcting the VAT declaration, and fines for field violations related to the application of electronic invoicing provisions, along with other general provisions of VAT.

To benefit from the initiative, it is required that the taxpayer is registered in the tax system, submits all declarations due to the authority, and pays the full principal tax debt related to the due tax declarations, with the possibility of applying to the authority for installment payments, provided that the application is submitted during the validity of the initiative and that all due installments are paid on time according to the installment plan approved by the authority. "ZATCA" confirmed that the initiative does not cover fines related to tax evasion violations or fines that were paid before the effective date of this initiative.

It urged taxpayers to review the details through the simplified guide for the initiative, available on its website, which includes a detailed explanation of the main points addressed in the decision to extend the initiative to cancel fines and exempt from financial penalties, including clarifying the types of fines covered and the conditions for exemption from them, steps for installment payments of financial dues, as well as an introduction to the field violations included in the initiative, with illustrative examples provided.