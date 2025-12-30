The Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism organized a specialized scientific course yesterday titled "International Humanitarian Law and Its Relation to Combating Terrorism" at the Alliance's headquarters in Riyadh. The course aims to enhance the legal understanding of the principles of international humanitarian law and to highlight its regulatory frameworks in the context of combating terrorism, achieving a balance between security requirements and respect for internationally recognized legal and humanitarian rules.

The course was inaugurated with a speech by the Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism, Major General Pilot Mohammed Saeed Al-Magidi, who explained that organizing the course reflects the Alliance's commitment to enhancing compliance with the principles of international humanitarian law, achieving a balance between security requirements and respect for internationally recognized humanitarian rules. He emphasized that the Alliance operates through its four domains with an integrated approach that contributes to supporting member states and building their capacities to confront terrorism and enhance security and stability.

The Secretary-General of the Permanent Committee for International Humanitarian Law, Dr. Abdullah Al-Ruwaili, delivered a speech addressing the importance of instilling a culture of international humanitarian law, its role in protecting civilians, and enhancing the legal legitimacy of operations related to combating terrorism.

The program of the course included several specialized scientific sessions presented by a selection of experts.