نظّم التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب، أمس، دورة علمية متخصصة بعنوان «القانون الدولي الإنساني وعلاقته بمحاربة الإرهاب»، في مقر التحالف بمدينة الرياض، تهدف إلى تعزيز الفهم القانوني لمبادئ القانون الدولي الإنساني، وتسليط الضوء على أطره النظامية في سياق محاربة الإرهاب، بما يحقق التوازن بين متطلبات الأمن واحترام القواعد القانونية والإنسانية المعتمدة دولياً.

‏وافتُتحت أعمال الدورة بكلمة الأمين العام للتحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب اللواء الطيار الركن محمد سعيد المغيدي، أوضح فيها، أن تنظيم الدورة يعكس التزام التحالف بتعزيز الامتثال لمبادئ القانون الدولي الإنساني، وبما يحقق التوازن بين متطلبات الأمن واحترام القواعد الإنسانية المعتمدة دولياً، مؤكداً أن التحالف يعمل عبر مجالاته الأربعة وفق مقاربة متكاملة تسهم في دعم الدول الأعضاء وبناء قدراتها في مواجهة الإرهاب وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار.

وألقى الأمين العام للجنة الدائمة للقانون الدولي الإنساني الدكتور عبدالله الرويلي، كلمة تناول فيها أهمية ترسيخ ثقافة القانون الدولي الإنساني، ودوره في حماية المدنيين، وتعزيز المشروعية القانونية للعمليات المرتبطة بمحاربة الإرهاب.

وتضمّن برنامج الدورة عدداً من الجلسات العلمية المتخصصة، قدّمها نخبة من الخبراء.