The General Authority for Real Estate has revealed a draft of the regulations for granting incentive rewards to whistleblowers reporting violations of the provisions related to regulating the relationship between landlords and tenants. The draft clarifies that in order to grant the reward, the information provided in the report must lead to the discovery of the violation, the whistleblower must not have participated in committing the violation in question, the Authority must not have already initiated procedures to address the violation, and the whistleblower must not be a first-degree relative of the inspector responsible for detecting and proving the reported violation. Among the conditions is the issuance of a final decision by the Authority confirming the violation and the collection of the due fine from the violator.

The Authority added in the draft that the incentive reward is granted based on the assessment of the specialized committee, provided that it does not exceed 20% of the amount of the collected fine, and it will be divided among the whistleblowers if more than one person participated in reporting the same incident, according to each individual's contribution to uncovering the violation. The reward will also be equally divided among the whistleblowers if it is not possible to determine each person's contribution to uncovering the violation.

Any whistleblower found to have participated in committing the violation or benefiting from concealing it will be excluded from eligibility for the reward, and the Authority has the right to recover the reward if it becomes evident after the reward has been disbursed to the whistleblower.

The eligibility for the reward is limited to the whistleblower from the fine of the violation they reported only, excluding other violations discovered by the Authority against the violator.

The draft also states that a committee consisting of 5 core members will be formed to study the cases nominated for receiving the reward, assess the eligibility of each case, and determine the division when necessary and its amount.

The specialized committee will consider several criteria when assessing the grant of the reward, including the severity of the violation, its importance, and the adequacy of the report's data to uncover the violation.