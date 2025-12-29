كشفت الهيئة العامة للعقار، مسودة ضوابط صرف المكافآت التشجيعية للمبلغين عن مخالفات الأحكام الخاصة بضبط العلاقة بين المؤجر والمستأجر، وأوضحت في المسودة، أنه يشترط لمنح المكافأة أن تؤدي معلومات البلاغ إلى الكشف عن المخالفة، وألا يكون المُبلّغ قد شارك في ارتكاب المخالفة محل البلاغ، وألا تكون المخالفة قد بدأت الهيئة بإجراءات معالجتها، وألا يكون المُبلِّغ قريباً من الدرجة الأولى للمفتش المسؤول عن ضبط وإثبات المخالفة المبلغ عنها. ومن الشروط صدور قرار نهائي من الهيئة بثبوت المخالفة، وتحصيل الهيئة الغرامة المستحقة على المخالف.

وأضافت الهيئة في المسودة، أن المكافأة التشجيعية تُمنَح وفقاً لتقدير اللجنة المختصة على ألا تتجاوز 20٪ من مقدار الغرامة المحصَّلة، وتُقسَّم بين المبلّغين إذا اشترك أكثر من شخص في تقديم البلاغ على ذات الواقعة، وذلك وفقاً لدرجة مساهمة كلٍّ منهم في الكشف عن المخالفة، كما تُقسَّم المكافأة بالتساوي بين المبلّغين إذا تعذر تحديد نسبة مساهمة كل منهم في الكشف عن المخالفة.

ويُستبعد من استحقاق المكافأة أي مُبَلّغ يتبيّن اشتراكه في ارتكاب المخالفة أو الاستفادة من التستر عليها، وللهيئة استرداد المكافأة في حال تبين لها ذلك بعد صرف المكافأة للمُبلِّغ.

ويقتصر استحقاق المكافأة للمبلّغ من غرامة المخالفة التي قام بالإبلاغ عنها فقط، دون المخالفات الأخرى التي تكتشفها الهيئة على المخالف.

وأضافت المسودة، أنه تشكل لجنة من 5 أعضاء أساسيين تتولى دراسة الحالات المرشحة للحصول على المكافأة، ومدى استحقاق كل حالة، وتقرير القسمة عند الاقتضاء ومقدارها.

وتراعي اللجنة المختصة عند تقديرها لمنح المكافأة النسبة المستحقة للمبلِّغ من مقدار الغرامة المحصلة حسب معايير عدة، منها: خطورة المخالفة، وأهميتها، ومدى كفاية بيانات البلاغ لاكتشاف المخالفة.