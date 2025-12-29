اطلع أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز على العرض الذي قدمه المركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة (أداء) حول قياس أداء الخدمات الحكومية، بما يتوافق مع أعمال إمارة المنطقة والمحافظات والمراكز التابعة لها، وذلك بحضور مدير عام المركز المهندس راشد بن عبدالله القعود، وعدد من منسوبي المركز.

وثمَّن أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الجهود التي يبذلها المركز في دعم وتطوير الأداء الحكومي، مؤكداً أهمية تطبيق أفضل المعايير والمنهجيات في قياس الأداء؛ للارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض سبل تعزيز التعاون بين إمارة منطقة المدينة المنورة والمركز في مجالات قياس وإدارة الأداء، وتحسين الخدمات الحكومية، إضافة إلى التمكين والتدريب وبناء القدرات البشرية، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

من جانبه، عبَّر المهندس راشد القعود عن شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة المدينة المنورة على حرصه واهتمامه بتحسين أداء الأجهزة الحكومية في المنطقة، مؤكداً أن المركز يواصل دوره في قياس وتحسين أداء الأجهزة الحكومية، بما ينعكس على تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.