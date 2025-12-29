اطلع أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز على العرض الذي قدمه المركز الوطني لقياس أداء الأجهزة العامة (أداء) حول قياس أداء الخدمات الحكومية، بما يتوافق مع أعمال إمارة المنطقة والمحافظات والمراكز التابعة لها، وذلك بحضور مدير عام المركز المهندس راشد بن عبدالله القعود، وعدد من منسوبي المركز.
وثمَّن أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الجهود التي يبذلها المركز في دعم وتطوير الأداء الحكومي، مؤكداً أهمية تطبيق أفضل المعايير والمنهجيات في قياس الأداء؛ للارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة.
وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض سبل تعزيز التعاون بين إمارة منطقة المدينة المنورة والمركز في مجالات قياس وإدارة الأداء، وتحسين الخدمات الحكومية، إضافة إلى التمكين والتدريب وبناء القدرات البشرية، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
من جانبه، عبَّر المهندس راشد القعود عن شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة المدينة المنورة على حرصه واهتمامه بتحسين أداء الأجهزة الحكومية في المنطقة، مؤكداً أن المركز يواصل دوره في قياس وتحسين أداء الأجهزة الحكومية، بما ينعكس على تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
The Prince of the Medina region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, was briefed on the presentation made by the National Center for Measuring the Performance of Public Agencies (Performance) regarding the measurement of government service performance, in line with the work of the Emirate of the region and the affiliated governorates and centers, in the presence of the General Director of the center, Engineer Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Qaoud, and a number of the center's staff.
The Prince of the Medina region praised the efforts made by the center in supporting and developing government performance, emphasizing the importance of applying the best standards and methodologies in performance measurement to elevate the level of services provided.
During the meeting, ways to enhance cooperation between the Emirate of the Medina region and the center in the fields of performance measurement and management, improving government services, as well as empowerment, training, and building human capacities were discussed, contributing to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
For his part, Engineer Rashid Al-Qaoud expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Medina region for his keenness and interest in improving the performance of government agencies in the region, affirming that the center continues its role in measuring and improving the performance of government agencies, which reflects on achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.