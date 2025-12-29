The Prince of the Medina region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, was briefed on the presentation made by the National Center for Measuring the Performance of Public Agencies (Performance) regarding the measurement of government service performance, in line with the work of the Emirate of the region and the affiliated governorates and centers, in the presence of the General Director of the center, Engineer Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Qaoud, and a number of the center's staff.

The Prince of the Medina region praised the efforts made by the center in supporting and developing government performance, emphasizing the importance of applying the best standards and methodologies in performance measurement to elevate the level of services provided.

During the meeting, ways to enhance cooperation between the Emirate of the Medina region and the center in the fields of performance measurement and management, improving government services, as well as empowerment, training, and building human capacities were discussed, contributing to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

For his part, Engineer Rashid Al-Qaoud expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Medina region for his keenness and interest in improving the performance of government agencies in the region, affirming that the center continues its role in measuring and improving the performance of government agencies, which reflects on achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.