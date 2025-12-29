The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated the central nursery and the research and production station for wild seeds in the Al-Jouf region. This project is considered one of the most prominent environmental initiatives supporting the development of vegetation cover and enhancing the sustainability of the natural environment within the reserve. The project includes integrated and advanced facilities in the botanical field, comprising seed mother fields, seed storage, nurseries, and a garden for wild plants, which supports a comprehensive system for producing local seeds and seedlings. It showcases a unique botanical diversity through the botanical garden that spans an area of 12,000 square meters and includes more than 280 species of trees, shrubs, and perennial grasses.