دشّن وزير الداخلية رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة تطوير محمية الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز الملكية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، المشتل المركزي ومحطة أبحاث وإنتاج البذور البرية بمنطقة الجوف، الذي يُعد أحد أبرز المشاريع البيئية الداعمة لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ويعزّز استدامة البيئة الطبيعية داخل نطاق المحمية، ويضم المشروع مرافق متكاملة ومتطوّرة في المجال النباتي، تشمل حقول أمهات البذور، ومخازن للبذور، ومشاتل، وحديقة للنباتات البرية، بما يدعم منظومة متكاملة لإنتاج البذور والشتلات المحلية، ويبرز تنوعاً نباتياً فريداً من خلال الحديقة النباتية التي تمتد على مساحة 12 ألف متر مربع، وتضم أكثر من 280 نوعاً من الأشجار والشجيرات والحشائش المعمّرة.