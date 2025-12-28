18 مشروعاً معمارياً من طلاب اللاندسكيب بجامعة الإمام عبد الرحمن بن فيصل لتطوير واجهة الخبر البحرية

استعرض طلاب كلية العمارة والتخطيط بجامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل في ستوديو تصميم السنة الخامسة 18 مشروعاً معمارياً بالتعاون مع بلدية الخبر، الذي يُعد من المقررات المميزة في البرنامج الأكاديمي كونه يمثل مرحلة انتقالية مهمة للطلاب من الدراسة الأكاديمية إلى الممارسة المهنية. ويعتمد المقرر على محاكاة واقعية لبيئة العمل في المكاتب الاستشارية بما يتيح للطلبة خوض تجربة مهنية شبه حقيقية قبل التخرج.

وذكر عميد كلية العمارة والتخطيط الدكتور بدران الزنيفير أن الكلية تؤدي دورًا محوريًا في إعداد كفاءات وطنية مؤهلة تسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، من خلال برامج تعليمية ومشاريع تطبيقية تركز على الابتكار والاستدامة، وتعزز ارتباط العملية التعليمية باحتياجات التنمية الحضرية، مشيراً إلى أن الشراكة مع بلدية الخبر تأتي ضمن توجه الكلية للتعاون مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يتيح للطلبة فرصة تحويل مشاريعهم الأكاديمية إلى نماذج واقعية ملموسة، مؤكدًا أن هذا التكامل يعكس التزام الكلية بتسخير جميع إمكانياتها لتحقيق العمل المميز، ودعم مسيرة التنمية، وبناء مدن أكثر كفاءة واستدامة وجودة للحياة. واختتم حديثه بالتأكيد على أن جميع هذه التوجهات محل تقدير مشددًا على أن الإبداع لا يجب أن يكون مقيدًا دائمًا بهاجس التنفيذ لأن الابتكار هو ما يفتح آفاقًا جديدة لتطوير المدن، معربًا عن فخره بجميع الطلبة ومخرجاتهم، ومتمنيًا لهم مستقبلًا مهنيًا مشرفًا.

فيما أوضح رئيس قسم عمارة البيئة (اللاندسكيب) بكلية العمارة والتخطيط الدكتور طفيل بن يوسف اليوسف قائلًا: في البداية أود توضيح مسمى اللاندسكيب بجامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل (Landscape Architecture) هو تخصص يجمع بين الفن والعلم لتخطيط وتصميم وإدارة المساحات الخارجية، سواء داخل المدن أو خارجها، بهدف خلق بيئات وظيفية، جمالية، ومستدامة، مع التركيز على الاستخدام الحكيم للموارد الطبيعية ومعالجة التحديات البيئية، ليشمل تصميم الحدائق، المتنزهات، الواجهات البحرية، والمناطق الترفيهية، مع مراعاة الأبعاد الجمالية والاجتماعية والاقتصادية.

كما بيّن اليوسف أن المقترحات التصميمية المقدمة من الطلاب لهذا المشروع تمثلت في تصميم وإعادة تطوير جزء من الواجهة البحرية لمدينة الخبر، باعتبارها إحدى المدن الخمس في المملكة العربية السعودية التي ستستضيف بطولة كأس العالم، وهو ما شكّل دافعًا مهمًا لوضع المدينة في موقعها المستحق، خصوصًا مع ما تمتلكه من مقومات متميزة وارتفاع تصنيفها في مؤشرات أنسنة المدن، وأضاف أن اختيار موقع المشروع جاء بناءً على التنسيق مع الجهات المعنية، حيث تم تحديد هذا الجزء من الكورنيش ضمن أولويات التنمية، لوقوعه بين الطريق الساحلي وأحد الفنادق الرئيسية بمحافظة الخبر، وهو نطاق يحتاج إلى إعادة النظر في تطويره ليتكامل مع مشاريع تطوير الواجهة البحرية المقابلة.

وأكد اليوسف أن المشاريع والأعمال التي تقدمها كلية العمارة والتخطيط تعكس حرصها على ترجمة مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 إلى مخرجات عملية تسهم في تطوير المشهد العمراني وتعزيز جودة الحياة، مشيرًا إلى أن الكلية تسخر إمكانياتها الأكاديمية والفنية كافة لتمكين الطلبة من تقديم مشاريع مبتكرة تجمع بين الفكر التصميمي والمعالجة الواقعية لقضايا المدن، وأوضح أن التعاون مع بلدية الخبر يمثل نموذجًا فاعلًا للتكامل بين الجانب الأكاديمي والجهات التنفيذية، حيث تُعد البلدية الذراع المساند والمنفذ لأعمال الطلبة، وتسهم في تحويل الأفكار والرؤى التخطيطية إلى مشاريع قابلة للتطبيق على أرض الواقع، بما يخدم المجتمع ويحقق أثرًا تنمويًا مستدامًا.

وذكر أن المشروع كان ضمن إشراف أساتذة المادة (الدكتور خالد الحجلة، والدكتور طارق الرواف، والدكتور مشعل العمار، والمهندس أحمد التويجري).

فيما أوضح المشرف على المقرر أستاذ التصميم العمراني بقسم عمارة البيئة بكلية العمارة والتخطيط في جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل الدكتور خالد الحجلة أن ستوديو تصميم السنة الخامسة هو جزء أساسي من تصميم المقرر في مرحلته النهائية، إذ ينعكس ذلك على طبيعة المشاريع المطروحة، وعلى أسلوب التعامل مع الطلبة، حيث يتم التركيز على مشاريع واقعية ذات احتياج حقيقي للمجتمع، وغالبًا ما تكون بالتعاون مع جهات تنفيذية وخارجية.

وأوضح الحجلة أن الطلبة قاموا بزيارة الموقع والتواصل مع بلدية الخبر للتعرف على الاحتياجات الفعلية، ومن خلال التحليل والدراسة الميدانية بدؤوا في طرح تصوراتهم التصميمية، مؤكدًا أن لجنة التحكيم تضم ممثلين من البلدية، بهدف تقييم مدى تحقيق المشاريع لأهداف الجهة المستفيدة، والاستفادة من الأفكار المستقبلية التي قد تسهم في تطوير الرؤى التنفيذية من خلال 18 مشروعًا، حيث مرّ الطلبة بمراحل عمل تحاكي أسلوب المكاتب المهنية، بدءًا من جمع البيانات والتحليل، وصولًا إلى الطرح الإبداعي الفردي، مع الحرص على إبراز شخصية كل طالب واستقلاليته الفكرية، باعتبار ذلك عنصرًا أساسيًا في تكوين معماري البيئة.

وأكد أن العمل التعاوني حاضر بقوة داخل الاستوديو، من خلال النقاشات الجماعية والنقد المتبادل، بما يعزز الاستفادة المشتركة بين الطلبة، ويسهم في رفع جودة المخرجات التصميمية. وحول التوجهات التصميمية، أوضح أن المشاريع تنوعت إلى 3 فئات رئيسية، فئة اقترحت خفض منسوب الطريق ليصبح امتدادًا مباشرًا للواجهة البحرية، وفئة عملت على إعادة تشكيل أجزاء من الطريق لتعزيز العلاقة مع البحر، وفئة ثالثة أبقت على الوضع القائم مع تطويره، مراعية الجوانب الواقعية والتنفيذية والتكلفة.