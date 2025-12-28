تواصلت وزارة التعليم مع عدد من المرشحين والمرشحات للوظائف التعليمية، بينهم أعداد قليلة من المستبعدين، في خطوة عُدّت انفراجاً نسبياً في قضيتهم التي نشرت «عكاظ» تفاصيلها بعددها (21229) في 17 محرم 1447هـ، تحت عنوان: «مستبعدون من وظائف تعليمية.. أكملنا كل المطلوب.. ماذا حدث؟».


وأكد عدد من الذين تم التواصل معهم لـ «عكاظ» توجيههم إلى إدارات تعليمية بعد إشعارهم بطلبات إجراء الكشف الطبي عبر نظام «فارس»، فيما كشف آخرون أنهم لم يتلقوا أي اتصالات حتى الآن، مشيرين إلى أن من شملهم التواصل أعدادهم قليلة.


وأوضح المستبعدون أنه كان من المأمول تسديد العجز الكبير من خلال إعادتهم؛ لأسباب عدة، أبرزها حركة النقل عبر برنامج «فرص»، واعتذار عدد من المرشحين، إضافة إلى قرب تقاعد أعداد كبيرة من المعلمين والمعلمات خلال شهر رجب، وأكدوا أن قضيتهم لم تُحل بعد، ولا تزال الغالبية متضررة، في ظل غياب حل يعيدهم إلى وظائفهم.

"عكاظ " .. تابعت اوضاع المستبعدين

ضوئية لما نشر في «عكاظ».

يشار الى أن «عكاظ» نشرت سابقاً مطالبة عدد من المرشحين والمرشحات المستبعدين من الوظائف التعليمية للعام الدراسي 1447هـ، وزارة التعليم بتوضيح أسباب استبعادهم، رغم اجتيازهم اختبار الرخصة المهنية، وتلقيهم دعوات للمقابلات الشخصية، تمهيداً للتعيين على عقود «المكانية»، التي تشترط عدم أحقية النقل الخارجي بعد التعيين، لكن فوجئوا بإقصائهم النهائي عبر بوابة الاستعلام في موقع الوزارة دون أي توضيحات.