تواصلت وزارة التعليم مع عدد من المرشحين والمرشحات للوظائف التعليمية، بينهم أعداد قليلة من المستبعدين، في خطوة عُدّت انفراجاً نسبياً في قضيتهم التي نشرت «عكاظ» تفاصيلها بعددها (21229) في 17 محرم 1447هـ، تحت عنوان: «مستبعدون من وظائف تعليمية.. أكملنا كل المطلوب.. ماذا حدث؟».
وأكد عدد من الذين تم التواصل معهم لـ «عكاظ» توجيههم إلى إدارات تعليمية بعد إشعارهم بطلبات إجراء الكشف الطبي عبر نظام «فارس»، فيما كشف آخرون أنهم لم يتلقوا أي اتصالات حتى الآن، مشيرين إلى أن من شملهم التواصل أعدادهم قليلة.
وأوضح المستبعدون أنه كان من المأمول تسديد العجز الكبير من خلال إعادتهم؛ لأسباب عدة، أبرزها حركة النقل عبر برنامج «فرص»، واعتذار عدد من المرشحين، إضافة إلى قرب تقاعد أعداد كبيرة من المعلمين والمعلمات خلال شهر رجب، وأكدوا أن قضيتهم لم تُحل بعد، ولا تزال الغالبية متضررة، في ظل غياب حل يعيدهم إلى وظائفهم.
"عكاظ " .. تابعت اوضاع المستبعدين
ضوئية لما نشر في «عكاظ».
يشار الى أن «عكاظ» نشرت سابقاً مطالبة عدد من المرشحين والمرشحات المستبعدين من الوظائف التعليمية للعام الدراسي 1447هـ، وزارة التعليم بتوضيح أسباب استبعادهم، رغم اجتيازهم اختبار الرخصة المهنية، وتلقيهم دعوات للمقابلات الشخصية، تمهيداً للتعيين على عقود «المكانية»، التي تشترط عدم أحقية النقل الخارجي بعد التعيين، لكن فوجئوا بإقصائهم النهائي عبر بوابة الاستعلام في موقع الوزارة دون أي توضيحات.
The Ministry of Education has contacted a number of candidates for educational positions, including a few who were excluded, in a step considered a relative breakthrough in their case, which was detailed by "Okaz" in its issue (21229) on the 17th of Muharram, 1447 AH, under the title: "Excluded from Educational Positions... We completed all the requirements... What happened?"
Several individuals who were contacted told "Okaz" that they were directed to educational administrations after being notified of the requests for medical examinations through the "Faris" system, while others revealed that they had not received any calls so far, indicating that the number of those who were contacted is small.
The excluded individuals explained that it was hoped to fill the significant shortage by reinstating them for several reasons, the most notable being the transfer movement through the "Opportunities" program, the withdrawal of several candidates, in addition to the imminent retirement of a large number of teachers in the month of Rajab. They confirmed that their case has not yet been resolved, and the majority are still affected, in light of the absence of a solution to return them to their jobs.
"Okaz" .. Followed up on the situation of the excluded
ضوئية لما نشر في «عكاظ».
It is worth mentioning that "Okaz" previously published a demand from a number of excluded candidates for educational positions for the academic year 1447 AH, asking the Ministry of Education to clarify the reasons for their exclusion, despite passing the professional license exam and receiving invitations for personal interviews, in preparation for appointment on "local" contracts, which stipulate that there is no right to external transfer after appointment. However, they were surprised by their final exclusion through the inquiry portal on the ministry's website without any clarifications.