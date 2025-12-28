The Ministry of Education has contacted a number of candidates for educational positions, including a few who were excluded, in a step considered a relative breakthrough in their case, which was detailed by "Okaz" in its issue (21229) on the 17th of Muharram, 1447 AH, under the title: "Excluded from Educational Positions... We completed all the requirements... What happened?"



Several individuals who were contacted told "Okaz" that they were directed to educational administrations after being notified of the requests for medical examinations through the "Faris" system, while others revealed that they had not received any calls so far, indicating that the number of those who were contacted is small.



The excluded individuals explained that it was hoped to fill the significant shortage by reinstating them for several reasons, the most notable being the transfer movement through the "Opportunities" program, the withdrawal of several candidates, in addition to the imminent retirement of a large number of teachers in the month of Rajab. They confirmed that their case has not yet been resolved, and the majority are still affected, in light of the absence of a solution to return them to their jobs.

"Okaz" .. Followed up on the situation of the excluded

ضوئية لما نشر في «عكاظ».

It is worth mentioning that "Okaz" previously published a demand from a number of excluded candidates for educational positions for the academic year 1447 AH, asking the Ministry of Education to clarify the reasons for their exclusion, despite passing the professional license exam and receiving invitations for personal interviews, in preparation for appointment on "local" contracts, which stipulate that there is no right to external transfer after appointment. However, they were surprised by their final exclusion through the inquiry portal on the ministry's website without any clarifications.