ضبطت شرطة منطقة عسير بالتنسيق مع الإدارة العامة للأمن المجتمعي ومكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص (5) وافدين (4 نساء ورجل) لممارستهم الدعارة في شقة سكنية، وجرى إيقافهم واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم، وإحالتهم إلى النيابة العامة.
عسير: ضبط (5) وافدين لممارستهم الدعارة
28 ديسمبر 2025 - 17:00 | آخر تحديث 28 ديسمبر 2025 - 17:00
«عكاظ» (أبها)
