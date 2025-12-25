With the participation of (100) male and female volunteers, as part of its programs aimed at enhancing vegetation cover, improving the urban landscape, and expanding green spaces that are an attractive element for visitors and tourists, the Municipality of Samta Governorate planted (500) seedlings in several tourist sites in the governorate over the past two days.

The Mayor of Samta Governorate, Engineer Nasser Ahmed Ateef, explained that the municipality planted approximately (7,000) trees during the fourth quarter of the current Gregorian year, along with a diverse assortment of seasonal flowers and plants, which added vibrant natural scenes filled with colors.