بمشاركة (100) متطوعٍ ومتطوعةٍ، ضمن برامجها الهادفة إلى تنمية الغطاء النباتي، وتحسين المشهد الحضري، والتوسّع في المساحات الخضراء التي تُعد عنصرًا جاذبًا للزوّار والسياح، زرعت بلدية محافظة صامطة خلال اليومين الماضيين (500) شتلة في عددٍ من المواقع السياحية بالمحافظة.

وأوضح رئيس بلدية محافظة صامطة المهندس ناصر أحمد عطيف، أن البلدية زرعت خلال الربع الرابع من العام الميلادي الحالي نحو (7,000) شجرة، إلى جانب تشكيلة متنوعة من الأزهار والورود الموسمية، التي أضفت مشاهد طبيعية زاهية بالألوان.