لم تكن الزيارة بروتوكولية خالصة، داخل متحف السرور التراثي في حائل، توقّف وزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب أمام جدار صور قديمة، يوثّق وجوهًا من تاريخ المدينة الاجتماعي، لحظة عابرة تحوّلت إلى دهشة صامتة، حين وقعت عيناه على صورة والده، عقيل الخطيب، محفوظة ضمن ذاكرة المكان.

المشهد لم يحتج شرحًا..صورة واحدة أعادت ترتيب الزمن، وجمعت بين الأب والمسؤول، وبين المنصب والجذور. التفت الوزير إلى مرافقيه من نوابه وموظفيه وقال بهدوء يحمل ثقل الانتماء: «أنا من حائل». عبارة قصيرة خرجت من سياقها الرسمي، ودخلت مباشرة في وجدان المكان.

القصة هنا لا تتوقف عند صورة أب في متحف، بل عند معنى أن يجد المسؤول سيرته العائلية محفوظة ضمن السرد العام للمدينة.. عقيل الخطيب في تلك الصورة يمثل جيلًا عاش حائل بتفاصيلها اليومية، وترك أثره في نسيجها الاجتماعي، فاحتفظت به الذاكرة دون موعد.

دهشة الوزير لم تكن عاطفية فقط، كانت ثقافية وإنسانية. لحظة أكدت أن المدن تحتفظ بأبنائها بعيدًا عن الأضواء، وأن الذاكرة المحلية قادرة على مفاجأة أصحابها حين تعود إليهم من زاوية غير متوقعة.

في ذلك الركن من المتحف، تلاشت المسافات بين الماضي والحاضر. تحوّلت الصورة إلى شهادة صامتة على أن الهوية تسبق المنصب، وأن حائل، كما تحتفظ بتاريخها، تعرف كيف تعيد أبناءها إلى أصل الحكاية.