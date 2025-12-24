The General Directorate of Passports issued (17,767) administrative decisions through its administrative committees in various passport departments during the month of Jumada Al-Thani 1447 AH, against citizens and residents for violating residency, labor, and border security regulations. The penalties varied between imprisonment, financial fines, and deportation.

The passports authority emphasized to all citizens and residents, including business owners and individuals, not to transport, employ, or shelter violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, nor to conceal them or provide any means of assistance in finding job opportunities, housing, or transportation.

It called for cooperation and reporting of violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations by contacting the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.