The spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology confirmed the arrival of the first cold wave that will affect areas of the Kingdom at the end of this week, indicating the possibility of temperatures touching zero degrees Celsius in the north. This follows a rainy spell that began on Sunday and will continue until Thursday, affecting 13 regions.

The rainy wave includes several phenomena, such as descending winds that may reach speeds of 80 kilometers per hour or more, in addition to hail, rising waves, and flowing torrents.

The National Center of Meteorology warned of moderate to heavy rains in the Medina region, which includes Medina, and the governorates of Yanbu, Al-Ula, Al-Ays, Khaybar, Badr, Al-Hanakia, Wadi Al-Far, and Al-Mahd, during different time periods.

The center clarified that the situation began yesterday (Sunday) and will continue until next Wednesday, with opportunities for moderate to heavy rainfall expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.