شهدت منطقة الحدود الشمالية خلال الأيام الماضية، رصداً ميدانياً لطائر الحسون الصحراوي، أحد أبرز الزوّار الشتويين الذين تستقطبهم بيئات المنطقة ضمن موسم الهجرة السنوي. وظهر الطائر في عدد من المواقع المفتوحة التي تتميّز بغطائها النباتي الموسمي؛ ما جعله نقطة جذب لهواة مراقبة الطيور والمهتمين بالتنوّع الأحيائي.

محطة شتوية

ويُعد الحسون الصحراوي من الطيور المهاجرة التي تتخذ من أجواء المملكة محطة شتوية ملائمة، إذ يتغذّى على البذور والنباتات البرية، ويتميّز بريشه الزاهي وصوته العذب.

ورصد هذا الطائر في شمال المملكة يُعد إبرازاً لأهمية الموقع الإستراتيجي للمملكة على خريطة هجرة الطيور، ودورها البارز في احتضان التنوع البيئي، وتوفير بيئات طبيعية غنية تدعم استمرار هذه الرحلات الموسمية.