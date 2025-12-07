The Northern Borders region has recently witnessed field observations of the desert goldfinch, one of the most prominent winter visitors attracted to the area's environments during the annual migration season. The bird was spotted in several open locations characterized by their seasonal vegetation, making it a point of interest for birdwatchers and those interested in biodiversity.

Winter Station

The desert goldfinch is considered a migratory bird that finds the Kingdom's climate a suitable winter station, as it feeds on seeds and wild plants, and is distinguished by its vibrant plumage and sweet song.

The sighting of this bird in the northern part of the Kingdom highlights the strategic importance of the Kingdom on the bird migration map, and its prominent role in embracing environmental diversity and providing rich natural habitats that support the continuation of these seasonal journeys.