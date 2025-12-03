The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received the heads of courts, citizens, and directors of civil and military government departments at the government palace.



At the beginning of the reception, he expressed, on his behalf and on behalf of the people of the region, feelings of gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince on the occasion of the issuance of the state budget for the fiscal year 1447/1448 AH (2026 AD).

The Citizen at the Forefront of Priorities



The Prince of Tabuk said: "The issuance of this budget, which carries within it goodness, growth, and development for the homeland and the citizen, is a manifestation of the wise visions and the steadfast approach of the leadership in prioritizing the interests of the citizen and providing all services to him, placing him at the forefront of budget priorities, investing in the capabilities of the sons and daughters of the nation, and continuing the comprehensive developmental renaissance through developmental and social programs and projects that contribute to achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030."



He pointed out what the budget has shown in terms of indicators and figures that reflect the strength and solidity of the Saudi economy, the diversification of the economy, non-oil economic growth, and support for sustainable development plans that pave the way for a more prosperous future.