استقبل أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز بالقصر الحكومي رؤساء المحاكم والمواطنين ومديري الإدارات الحكومية المدنية والعسكرية.
وفي بداية الاستقبال رفع باسمه ونيابة عن أهالي المنطقة مشاعر الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد بمناسبة صدور الميزانية العامة للدولة للعام المالي 1447 / 1448هـ (2026م)،
المواطن في صدارة الأولويات
وقال أمير تبوك:" إن صدور هذه الميزانية التي حملت في طياتها الخير والنماء والتطوير للوطن والمواطن، جاء تجسيداً للرؤى الحكيمة والنهج الراسخ للقيادة بالاهتمام بمصلحة المواطن وتوفير كافة الخدمات له، ووضعه في صدارة أولويات الميزانية، والاستثمار في قدرات أبناء وبنات الوطن، والاستمرار في النهضة التنموية الشاملة من خلال برامج ومشاريع تنموية واجتماعية تسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030".
وأشار أمير تبوك إلى ما أظهرته الميزانية من مؤشرات وأرقام عكست قوة ومتانة الاقتصاد السعودي، وتنويع الاقتصاد والنمو الاقتصادي غير النفطي، ودعم خطط الاستدامة التنموية التي تمهّد لمستقبل أكثر ازدهاراً.
The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received the heads of courts, citizens, and directors of civil and military government departments at the government palace.
At the beginning of the reception, he expressed, on his behalf and on behalf of the people of the region, feelings of gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince on the occasion of the issuance of the state budget for the fiscal year 1447/1448 AH (2026 AD).
The Citizen at the Forefront of Priorities
The Prince of Tabuk said: "The issuance of this budget, which carries within it goodness, growth, and development for the homeland and the citizen, is a manifestation of the wise visions and the steadfast approach of the leadership in prioritizing the interests of the citizen and providing all services to him, placing him at the forefront of budget priorities, investing in the capabilities of the sons and daughters of the nation, and continuing the comprehensive developmental renaissance through developmental and social programs and projects that contribute to achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030."
He pointed out what the budget has shown in terms of indicators and figures that reflect the strength and solidity of the Saudi economy, the diversification of the economy, non-oil economic growth, and support for sustainable development plans that pave the way for a more prosperous future.