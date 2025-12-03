استقبل أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز بالقصر الحكومي رؤساء المحاكم والمواطنين ومديري الإدارات الحكومية المدنية والعسكرية.

وفي بداية الاستقبال رفع باسمه ونيابة عن أهالي المنطقة مشاعر الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد بمناسبة صدور الميزانية العامة للدولة للعام المالي 1447 / 1448هـ (2026م)،

المواطن في صدارة الأولويات

وقال أمير تبوك:" إن صدور هذه الميزانية التي حملت في طياتها الخير والنماء والتطوير للوطن والمواطن، جاء تجسيداً للرؤى الحكيمة والنهج الراسخ للقيادة بالاهتمام بمصلحة المواطن وتوفير كافة الخدمات له، ووضعه في صدارة أولويات الميزانية، والاستثمار في قدرات أبناء وبنات الوطن، والاستمرار في النهضة التنموية الشاملة من خلال برامج ومشاريع تنموية واجتماعية تسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030".

وأشار أمير تبوك إلى ما أظهرته الميزانية من مؤشرات وأرقام عكست قوة ومتانة الاقتصاد السعودي، وتنويع الاقتصاد والنمو الاقتصادي غير النفطي، ودعم خطط الاستدامة التنموية التي تمهّد لمستقبل أكثر ازدهاراً.