No citizen has the slightest doubt about the Council of Shura's commitment to understanding the needs of the citizens and the difficulties they face in their daily lives, which arise from the mechanisms of certain decisions that appear to be merciful but, in reality, impose hardship and difficulty in light of changing lifestyles and the shift in the culture of most families from production to consumption.

The "Shura," in its supervisory capacity, reviews and discusses, and observes the reports of government entities, including ministries, agencies, and institutions, and reconsiders them multiple times to seek consensus or majority approval, especially concerning the interests of the citizen and their needs, even their necessities. In its legislative capacity, it proposes regulations that alleviate the burden on society, considering that the council represents the voice of all segments and groups.

Anyone observing the mechanism of housing loans today will notice that the Ministry of Housing has become a legislative body rather than a financing one, whereas the Real Estate Fund used to finance citizens from the beginning of construction until they complete their housing and pay in annual installments. With the delegation of profit-oriented banks to specialize in financing, their thinking and policies do not take into account the circumstances or capabilities of individuals, lending to those with limited incomes and retirees at interest rates reaching a third or a quarter of the loan, which means it could take a quarter of a century or more to repay loans and interest.

Since the Council of Shura monitors the annual reports of all sectors and discusses them, it is certain that it will not overlook this issue concerning the middle class, which distributes its income among life commitments; paying service bills, some of which are under loans, and has not yet reached the ability to save to rely on itself to build its own homes, not to mention those below the middle class. It is worth noting that governance has imposed costly conditions, specifications, and standards, which means discouraging citizens from thinking about building a home for themselves.