لم يخامر أي مواطن أدنى شك في حرص مجلس الشورى على تلمّس حاجات المواطنين، وما يعترض يومياتهم من مصاعب ومتاعب، تترتب على ما يُعتمد من آليات بعض القرارات التي ظاهرها رحمة، وباطنها فيها عنت ومشقة في ظل تغيّر أنماط الحياة، وتحوّل ثقافة غالب الأسر من إنتاج إلى استهلاك.

و«الشورى» بصفته الرقابية، يراجع ويناقش، ويلاحظ على تقارير الجهات الحكومية، من وزارات وهيئات ومؤسسات، ويعيد النظر فيها أكثر من مرة لتحري الإجماع أو الموافقة بالأغلبية عليها، خصوصاً ما يتعلق بمصلحة المواطن، ويتماس مع حاجته بل ضروراته، وبصفته التشريعية، يقترح أنظمةً تخفف العبء عن كاهل المجتمع، باعتبار أن المجلس معبّر عن صوت كافة الشرائح والأطياف.

ومن يرصد آلية قروض الإسكان اليوم، سيلحظ أن وزارة الإسكان غدت جهة تشريعية لا تمويليّة، بينما كان الصندوق العقاري يمول المواطن منذ البدء في البناء إلى أن ينتهي من سكنه ويسدد على أقساط سنويّة، وبحكم تفويض البنوك الربحية، بالاختصاص في التمويل، فالبنوك تفكيرها وسياستها لا تراعي ظروف ولا إمكانية الإنسان، وتُقرض ذوي دخول محدودة ومتقاعدين بفوائد تصل إلى ثلث أو ربع القرض، ما يعني انقضاء ربع قرن أو أكثر في سداد قروض وفوائد.

وبما أن مجلس الشورى يتابع التقارير السنوية لكافة القطاعات ويُناقشها، فمن المؤكد أنه لن يُغفل هذه القضية المتعلقة بطبقة متوسطة، توزّع دخلها بين التزامات حياتية؛ وتسديد فواتير خدمات، وبعضها عليها قروض، ولم تصل بعد إلى أهليّة الادخار لتعتمد على نفسها في بناء مساكنها، ناهيكم عما دون المتوسطة، علماً بأن الحوكمة فرضت شروطاً ومواصفات ومعايير، مُكلِفة؛ ما يعني تيئيس المواطن من التفكير في بناء بيت يأويه.