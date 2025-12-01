اطلع أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز على تقرير عن سير العملية التعليمية بمدارس المنطقة، وذلك خلال استقباله أمس بمكتبه بالإمارة مدير عام التعليم بالمنطقة ماجد بن عبدالرحمن القعير.

وقدم القعير لأمير تبوك شرحا عن البرامج التعليمية التي تقدمها الإدارة ولاقت قبولا وإشادة من أمير تبوك، متمنيا تقديم المزيد من الاهتمام لمواصلة المسيرة التعليمية للطلاب والطالبات بالمنطقة.