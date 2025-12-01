The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, was briefed on a report regarding the progress of the educational process in the region's schools during his reception yesterday in his office at the emirate of the General Director of Education in the region, Majid bin Abdulrahman Al-Qahir.

Al-Qahir provided the Prince of Tabuk with an explanation of the educational programs offered by the administration, which received approval and praise from the Prince of Tabuk, wishing for more attention to continue the educational journey for male and female students in the region.