أكدت وزارة التعليم، أن المواد غير المقررة في الخطة الدراسية المعتمدة من الوزارة، التي تُدَرَّس في بعض مدارس التعليم الخاص، لا ترصد درجاتها في الوثائق الدراسية.

وأوضحت الوزارة في دليل الاختبارات للعام الدراسي الحالي 1447هـ، أن الوثائق الدراسية وكشوف الدرجات ترصد باللغة العربية ويرادفها ترجمة باللغة الإنجليزية دون ذكر عبارة الدور الأول أو الدور الثاني، ويكتفى بتاريخ صدورها مع الإشارة إلى النظام الدراسي، أو البرنامج أو المسار، ويمنع وضع شعارات مدارس التعليم الخاص (وطني - عالمي) على الشهادات الدراسية ويكتفى بشعار الوزارة فقط.

وأشارت وزارة التعليم إلى إيقاف إصدار شهادات حسن السيرة والسلوك، ويكتفى بدرجاتها المدونة في كشف الدرجات الذي يمنح للطالب، ويمكن للطالب الذي تنقص درجته في السلوك الحصول على إفادة توضح نوع المخالفة التي بسببها تم الحسم (إذا رغب في ذلك)، مع مراعاة التقيد بما ورد في قواعد السلوك والمواظبة.

تقويم الأداء

وأوضحت الوزارة، أنه تحذف نتيجة الطالب في أي صف دراسي حال ثبوت حصوله على شهادة الصف السابق بطريقة غير نظامية كالشهادة المزورة، مع تزويد الإدارة العامة لتقويم الأداء المعرفي والمهاري بالنتيجة المحذوفة لاعتمادها.

وذكرت، أنه عند وجود تضخم غير طبيعي في النتائج وعدم تناسبها مع طبيعة اعتدالية المنحنى بعد اكتمال رصد درجات أدوات التقويم التكويني يظهر للمعلم في النظام الإلكتروني تنبيه أولي لمعالجة التضخم، والتأكد من دقة رصد الدرجات، وفي حال تم الاعتماد دون معالجة، يظهر لدى مدير المدرسة تنبيه لمتابعة ذلك وفحص الشواهد.