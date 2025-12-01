The Ministry of Education confirmed that subjects not included in the approved curriculum plan by the ministry, which are taught in some private education schools, will not have their grades recorded in the academic documents.

The ministry clarified in the examination guide for the current academic year 1447 AH that academic documents and grade reports are recorded in Arabic, with an English translation provided without mentioning the terms "first term" or "second term." Only the date of issuance is included, along with a reference to the educational system, program, or track, and the use of logos from private education schools (National - International) on academic certificates is prohibited, with only the ministry's logo being permitted.

The Ministry of Education also indicated the suspension of issuing certificates of good conduct and behavior, and only the grades recorded in the report card provided to the student will be accepted. A student whose behavior grade is lacking can obtain a statement clarifying the type of violation that led to the deduction (if they wish), while adhering to the rules of conduct and attendance.

Performance Evaluation

The ministry explained that a student's result in any grade level will be deleted if it is proven that they obtained the previous grade certificate in an irregular manner, such as through a forged certificate, and the General Administration for Cognitive and Skill Performance Evaluation will be provided with the deleted result for approval.

It was mentioned that if there is an abnormal inflation in the results and they do not align with the normal distribution curve after the completion of recording the grades from formative assessment tools, an initial alert will appear for the teacher in the electronic system to address the inflation and ensure the accuracy of grade recording. If the results are approved without correction, an alert will appear for the school principal to follow up on this and examine the evidence.