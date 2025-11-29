سجلت المنافذ الجمركية البرية والبحرية والجوية 1,253 حالة ضبط للممنوعات، وذلك في إطار الجهود المستمرة التي تبذلها هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك (زاتكا) لتعزيز الجانب الأمني وحماية المجتمع من الممنوعات بمختلف أنواعها وأشكالها.
وشملت الأصناف المضبوطة 155 صنفاً من المواد المخدرة، مثل الحشيش، الكوكايين، الهيروين، الشبو، حبوب الكبتاجون وغيرها، إضافةً إلى 781 من المواد المحظورة.
وشهدت المنافذ الجمركية إحباط 2,217 من التبغ ومشتقاته، إلى جانب 20 صنفاً لمبالغ مالية، و13 صنفاً لأسلحة ومستلزماتها.
إحكام الرقابة
وأكدت «زاتكا» أنها ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، تحقيقاً لأمن المجتمع وحمايته، وذلك بالتعاون والتنسيق المتواصل مع جميع شركائها من الجهات ذات العلاقة.
ودعت «زاتكا» في الوقت ذاته الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني، من خلال التواصل معها على الرقم المخصص للبلاغات الأمنية 1910 أو عبر البريد الإلكتروني 1910@zatca.gov.sa أو الرقم الدولي 009661910، حيث تقوم الهيئة من خلال هذه القنوات باستقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد وذلك بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.
The land, sea, and air customs ports recorded 1,253 cases of seizures of prohibited items, as part of the ongoing efforts made by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) to enhance security and protect the community from various types and forms of prohibited items.
The seized items included 155 types of narcotic substances, such as hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 781 prohibited materials.
The customs ports also thwarted 2,217 tobacco and its derivatives, along with 20 types of cash amounts, and 13 types of weapons and their accessories.
Tightening Control
ZATCA confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom, achieving community security and protection, in cooperation and continuous coordination with all its partners from relevant authorities.
At the same time, ZATCA urged everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect the community and the national economy, by contacting them at the dedicated security reporting number 1910 or via email at 1910@zatca.gov.sa or the international number 009661910, where the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system with complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant in case the information provided is accurate.