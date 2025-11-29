سجلت المنافذ الجمركية البرية والبحرية والجوية 1,253 حالة ضبط للممنوعات، وذلك في إطار الجهود المستمرة التي تبذلها هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك (زاتكا) لتعزيز الجانب الأمني وحماية المجتمع من الممنوعات بمختلف أنواعها وأشكالها.


وشملت الأصناف المضبوطة 155 صنفاً من المواد المخدرة، مثل الحشيش، الكوكايين، الهيروين، الشبو، حبوب الكبتاجون وغيرها، إضافةً إلى 781 من المواد المحظورة.


وشهدت المنافذ الجمركية إحباط 2,217 من التبغ ومشتقاته، إلى جانب 20 صنفاً لمبالغ مالية، و13 صنفاً لأسلحة ومستلزماتها.


إحكام الرقابة


وأكدت «زاتكا» أنها ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، تحقيقاً لأمن المجتمع وحمايته، وذلك بالتعاون والتنسيق المتواصل مع جميع شركائها من الجهات ذات العلاقة.


ودعت «زاتكا» في الوقت ذاته الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني، من خلال التواصل معها على الرقم المخصص للبلاغات الأمنية 1910 أو عبر البريد الإلكتروني 1910@zatca.gov.sa أو الرقم الدولي 009661910، حيث تقوم الهيئة من خلال هذه القنوات باستقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد وذلك بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.