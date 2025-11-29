The land, sea, and air customs ports recorded 1,253 cases of seizures of prohibited items, as part of the ongoing efforts made by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) to enhance security and protect the community from various types and forms of prohibited items.



The seized items included 155 types of narcotic substances, such as hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 781 prohibited materials.



The customs ports also thwarted 2,217 tobacco and its derivatives, along with 20 types of cash amounts, and 13 types of weapons and their accessories.



Tightening Control



ZATCA confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom, achieving community security and protection, in cooperation and continuous coordination with all its partners from relevant authorities.



At the same time, ZATCA urged everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect the community and the national economy, by contacting them at the dedicated security reporting number 1910 or via email at 1910@zatca.gov.sa or the international number 009661910, where the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system with complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward to the informant in case the information provided is accurate.