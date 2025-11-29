أقرّ مجلس الوزراء تعديلات جديدة على تنظيم المركز الوطني لتعزيز الصحة النفسية، بما يعزز الضبط الإداري والحوكمة المالية للمركز.

وتضمّنت التعديلات، المنشورة في صحيفة «أم القرى»، ربط المركز تنظيمياً بوزير الصحة بدلاً من الوزارة، وتحديث صلاحيات مجلس إدارة المركز عبر تعديل الفقرة السادسة من المادة السادسة، بحيث تُقرّ اللوائح المالية والإدارية بالاتفاق مع وزارتي الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، والمالية، وفق الاختصاص.

وشمل القرار تعديل صياغات في المادتين الثامنة والتاسعة، أبرزها النص على أن تكون للمركز ميزانية سنوية مستقلة، وأن ما تخصصه الدولة من اعتمادات هو أحد مصادر إيراداته الرئيسية، إضافة إلى اشتراط توافق اللوائح والأحكام مع الأنظمة والقرارات ذات الصلة.

ونصّ المجلس على أن يكون تحديد المقابل المالي للخدمات والأعمال التي يقدمها المركز بالاتفاق مع وزارة المالية ومركز تنمية الإيرادات غير النفطية، إلى حين صدور حوكمة موحدة لآلية فرض المقابل المالي.