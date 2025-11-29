The Council of Ministers approved new amendments to the organization of the National Center for Mental Health Promotion, enhancing the administrative control and financial governance of the center.

The amendments, published in the "Um Al-Qura" newspaper, included linking the center organizationally to the Minister of Health instead of the ministry, and updating the powers of the center's Board of Directors by amending paragraph six of Article Six, so that the financial and administrative regulations are approved in agreement with the Ministries of Human Resources and Social Development, and Finance, according to their jurisdiction.

The decision included modifying the wording in Articles Eight and Nine, most notably stipulating that the center should have an independent annual budget, and that what the state allocates in appropriations is one of its main sources of revenue, in addition to requiring that the regulations and provisions comply with the relevant systems and decisions.

The council stipulated that the determination of the financial counterpart for the services and works provided by the center should be agreed upon with the Ministry of Finance and the Non-Oil Revenue Development Center, until a unified governance mechanism for imposing the financial counterpart is issued.