«شوقر دادي» المولات والأسواق العربية وجوه لا تخطئها العيون، فقد باتوا وجوهاً مألوفة وأهدافاً يتم استغلالهم بالعواطف واستنزافهم مادياً بالمشاعر الكاذبة.. حتى إن البعض يمضي إلى المبالغة في وصفهم بـ«خرفان السوق»!
يطلق لقب «شوقر دادي» (Sugar Daddy) على الرجل كبير السن صاحب المال الوفير المعتني بنفسه ومظهره والحريص على إخفاء الشيب بالأصباغ ليبدو أصغر سناً وجاذباً لمن تصغره في السن، ليكمل رحلته في الحياة بالزواج ويغمر رفيقة عمره الصبية بالمال.
وترجم خبراء العلاقات الشخصية، مصطلح «شوقر دادي» بـ«الأب الحلو»، وعادة ما يكون «شوقر دادي» كبيراً في السن وفيراً بالمال، أما الطرف الآخر فهي «سكر بيبي» تبحث عن المال.
وشهد المصطلح انتشاراً في السنوات الأخيرة في الثقافة العربية وحتى الغربية، وارتبط بمصطلح «شوقر مامي» (Sugar Mommy)، وهي امرأة كبيرة في السن تنفق على رجل أصغر منها.
وفسر خبراء العلاقات الاجتماعية أنواع الـ«شوقر دادي» بناءً على المستوى المادي؛ فالأول صاحب إمكانات مادية محدودة، ويحاول جاهداً أن يكون «شوقر دادي»، وأن يكون له شريكة يُنفق عليها من أمواله. والنوع الثاني «شوقر دادي» يُخصص مبلغاً محدداً من ميزانيته لأجل إنفاقه على شريكته. والثالث «هوني دادي» كريم لا حدود لدخله، ويمكنه بسهولة دعم شريكته أو شريكاته بكل ما يحتاجونه.
البحث عن «ذات النصيب»
الـ«شوقر دادي» والـ«شوقر مامي» يظهران جلياً في المجمعات التجارية في بعض الدول العربية، يرتدون أجمل الثياب ويحملون أحدث أجهزة الهواتف وتفوح عطورهم لمسافات بعيدة لتجذب «ذات النصيب»، كل يبحث عن مبتغاه، فتاة تبحث عن ثري فوق الخمسين والستين ليكون لها «شوقر دادي» وديع يدفع وينفق بلا حساب ويتكفل بكامل نفقاتها المعيشية ويسفّرها ويحقق لها الأماني ويهديها الساعات الثمينة والخواتم البراقة وأجهزة جوال ويكون المحبب والمقرب للفتاة الصغيرة.. وقد تصل الهدايا إلى سيارات فارهة تعكس حبه وعواطفه الجياشة.
رفض واختلال ونرجسية
المستشار النفسي الدكتور جمال الطويرقي، يرى أن الفتاة التي تبحث عن رجل كبير للزواج إما مصابة باختلال في الشخصية أو شخصية نرجسية، فالفتاة المصابة باختلال شخصي تجد نفسها مرفوضة وتشعر بعدم رغبة الرجال في الزواج منها، لذلك تبحث عن رجل يكبرها بالسن، أما الفتاة النرجسية فتشعر أنها فائقة الجمال والجميع يرغب فيها للزواج لذلك تتجرد من مشاعرها وتبحث عن مصالحها فقط لثقتها في نفسها.
وأضاف الطويرقي في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»، بأن الرجل الذي يبحث عن الزواج من الفتيات الصغيرات يطلق عليه رجل ثنائي القطب أو ما يعرف بالهوس وفقدان السيطرة على شخصيته وتفكيره؛ كونه رجلاً كبيراً في السن والفتاة الصغيرة التي تبحث عن الزواج من أجل المادة، تريد من يساعدها على الأمور المادية في حياتها، لاسيما إن كانت من أسرة فقيرة أو ذات دخل محدود.
مزاج متقلب وهوس خفيف
المستشار النفسي الطويرقي يضيف قائلاً: إن اضطراب ثنائي القطب، يعرف بالاكتئاب الهوسي، وهو عبارة عن حالة صحية عقلية تتسبب في تقلبات مزاجية مفرطة تتضمن الارتفاعات (الهوس أو الهوس الخفيف) والانخفاضات (الاكتئاب العاطفي) وعندما تصاب بالاكتئاب، ربما تشعر بالحزن أو اليأس وفقدان الاهتمام أو الاستمتاع بمعظم الأنشطة.
وعند تحول الحالة المزاجية إلى الهوس أو الهوس الخفيف (الأقل حدة من الهوس)، ربما يشعر المرء بالابتهاج، أو الامتلاء بالطاقة أو سرعة الغضب على نحو غير معتاد. ومن الممكن أن تؤثر التقلبات المزاجية المذكورة على النوم، والطاقة، والنشاط، والقدرة على اتخاذ القرارات، والسلوك والقدرة على التفكير بوضوح.
إنهم يبحثون عن السيطرة!
في رأي المستشارة الأسرية لمياء السبيعي، فإن الرجل يرى في المرأة صغيرة السن سهولة في السيطرة، خصوصاً إذا مرّ بالعديد من التجارب في حياته، ما يجعله أكثر قدرة على التحكم بها، فيتجنب التعامل مع المرأة القوية التي لا تقبل بسيطرة أحد عليها، لذلك يبدأ في البحث عن فتاة صغيرة حتى يضمن عدم اكتمال شخصيتها، ويبدأ في تشكيلها حسب أهوائه الشخصية.
وأضافت السبيعي في حديثها لـ«عكاظ»: يفضل بعض الرجال الارتباط بالفتاة صغيرة السن بسبب رغبته في الاستحواذ عليها، فهو يرغب في أن يكون محور اهتمامها الرئيسي، وقد يكون أكثر بحثاً عن تدليله والاعتقاد بتعويض ما فاته على حد اعتقاده من دلال لا يستطيع التمتع به مع زوجته أو سيدة تقارب عمره.
وبينت المستشارة الأسرية لمياء السبيعي، أن الفتاة الصغيرة قد تبحث عن المادة لتوفير كل حاجاتها المالية والعيش برفاهية قد لا يستطيع الشاب أو من يقارب عمرها تحقيقها، لذا تفضل اختيار الرجل الأكبر سناً.
وشددت السبيعي، على أن أغلب الرجال من أصحاب هذا السلوك غالباً لا يريد الزواج، ولكنه يبحث عن التسلية وليثبت للبعض أنه لا يزال محور اهتمام النواعم، وأنه في عز الشباب، لذا يحاول استقطاب الفتيات الصغيرات إليه.
“Sugar Daddies” in Arab malls and markets are faces that cannot be missed; they have become familiar faces and targets exploited emotionally and financially through false feelings... to the point that some exaggerate by describing them as “market sheep”!
The term “Sugar Daddy” refers to an older man with ample wealth who takes care of himself and his appearance, keen on hiding his gray hair with dyes to appear younger and attractive to younger women, completing his journey in life through marriage and showering his young partner with money.
Personal relationship experts translate the term “Sugar Daddy” as “sweet father,” and he is usually older and wealthy, while the other party is the “Sugar Baby” looking for money.
The term has seen a rise in popularity in recent years in both Arab and even Western cultures, and it is associated with the term “Sugar Mommy,” which refers to an older woman who spends on a younger man.
Social relationship experts categorize types of “Sugar Daddies” based on their financial status; the first has limited financial resources and strives to be a “Sugar Daddy,” hoping to have a partner to spend on. The second type of “Sugar Daddy” allocates a specific amount from his budget to spend on his partner. The third type, the “Honey Daddy,” is generous with no limits to his income, easily able to support his partner or partners with everything they need.
Searching for “the one”
The “Sugar Daddy” and “Sugar Mommy” are clearly visible in shopping malls in some Arab countries, dressed in the finest clothes, carrying the latest mobile devices, and their perfumes wafting over long distances to attract “the one,” each searching for their goal: a girl looking for a wealthy man over fifty or sixty to be her gentle “Sugar Daddy” who pays and spends without limits, covering all her living expenses, traveling with her, fulfilling her wishes, gifting her expensive watches and sparkling rings, and being the beloved and close one to the young girl... Gifts may even extend to luxury cars reflecting his love and intense emotions.
Rejection, Imbalance, and Narcissism
Psychological consultant Dr. Jamal Al-Tuwairqi believes that a girl searching for an older man to marry is either suffering from a personality disorder or has a narcissistic personality. The girl with a personality disorder finds herself rejected and feels that men are not interested in marrying her, thus she seeks an older man. On the other hand, the narcissistic girl feels she is exceptionally beautiful and that everyone desires her for marriage, so she strips herself of her feelings and only seeks her interests due to her confidence in herself.
Al-Tuwairqi added in his talk to “Okaz” that a man seeking to marry younger girls is referred to as a bipolar man or someone known for obsession and loss of control over his personality and thoughts; as he is an older man and the young girl is looking to marry for material reasons, wanting someone to assist her with financial matters in her life, especially if she comes from a poor family or has a limited income.
Fluctuating Mood and Mild Obsession
Psychological consultant Al-Tuwairqi further states that bipolar disorder, known as manic depression, is a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings including highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (emotional depression). When experiencing depression, one may feel sadness or despair and lose interest or enjoyment in most activities.
When the mood shifts to mania or hypomania (less severe than mania), one may feel elated, full of energy, or unusually irritable. These mood swings can affect sleep, energy, activity, decision-making, behavior, and the ability to think clearly.
They are seeking control!
In the opinion of family consultant Lamia Al-Subaie, a man sees in a younger woman an ease of control, especially if he has gone through many experiences in his life, making him more capable of controlling her. He thus avoids dealing with a strong woman who does not accept anyone controlling her, so he begins to search for a young girl to ensure her personality is not fully developed, allowing him to shape her according to his personal desires.
Al-Subaie added in her talk to “Okaz”: Some men prefer to be involved with younger girls due to their desire to possess them; they want to be the main focus of her attention, and they may be more in search of pampering her and believing they are compensating for what they missed out on, in their opinion, from the pampering they cannot enjoy with their wives or women close to their age.
Family consultant Lamia Al-Subaie pointed out that the young girl may seek financial support to meet all her needs and live in luxury that a young man or someone her age may not be able to provide, which is why she prefers to choose an older man.
Al-Subaie emphasized that most men with this behavior often do not want marriage; they are looking for amusement to prove to some that they are still the center of attention for women and that they are in the prime of their youth, thus trying to attract younger girls to them.