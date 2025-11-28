«شوقر دادي» المولات والأسواق العربية وجوه لا تخطئها العيون، فقد باتوا وجوهاً مألوفة وأهدافاً يتم استغلالهم بالعواطف واستنزافهم مادياً بالمشاعر الكاذبة.. حتى إن البعض يمضي إلى المبالغة في وصفهم بـ«خرفان السوق»!

يطلق لقب «شوقر دادي» (Sugar Daddy) على الرجل كبير السن صاحب المال الوفير المعتني بنفسه ومظهره والحريص على إخفاء الشيب بالأصباغ ليبدو أصغر سناً وجاذباً لمن تصغره في السن، ليكمل رحلته في الحياة بالزواج ويغمر رفيقة عمره الصبية بالمال.

وترجم خبراء العلاقات الشخصية، مصطلح «شوقر دادي» بـ«الأب الحلو»، وعادة ما يكون «شوقر دادي» كبيراً في السن وفيراً بالمال، أما الطرف الآخر فهي «سكر بيبي» تبحث عن المال.

وشهد المصطلح انتشاراً في السنوات الأخيرة في الثقافة العربية وحتى الغربية، وارتبط بمصطلح «شوقر مامي» (Sugar Mommy)، وهي امرأة كبيرة في السن تنفق على رجل أصغر منها.

وفسر خبراء العلاقات الاجتماعية أنواع الـ«شوقر دادي» بناءً على المستوى المادي؛ فالأول صاحب إمكانات مادية محدودة، ويحاول جاهداً أن يكون «شوقر دادي»، وأن يكون له شريكة يُنفق عليها من أمواله. والنوع الثاني «شوقر دادي» يُخصص مبلغاً محدداً من ميزانيته لأجل إنفاقه على شريكته. والثالث «هوني دادي» كريم لا حدود لدخله، ويمكنه بسهولة دعم شريكته أو شريكاته بكل ما يحتاجونه.

البحث عن «ذات النصيب»

الـ«شوقر دادي» والـ«شوقر مامي» يظهران جلياً في المجمعات التجارية في بعض الدول العربية، يرتدون أجمل الثياب ويحملون أحدث أجهزة الهواتف وتفوح عطورهم لمسافات بعيدة لتجذب «ذات النصيب»، كل يبحث عن مبتغاه، فتاة تبحث عن ثري فوق الخمسين والستين ليكون لها «شوقر دادي» وديع يدفع وينفق بلا حساب ويتكفل بكامل نفقاتها المعيشية ويسفّرها ويحقق لها الأماني ويهديها الساعات الثمينة والخواتم البراقة وأجهزة جوال ويكون المحبب والمقرب للفتاة الصغيرة.. وقد تصل الهدايا إلى سيارات فارهة تعكس حبه وعواطفه الجياشة.

رفض واختلال ونرجسية

المستشار النفسي الدكتور جمال الطويرقي، يرى أن الفتاة التي تبحث عن رجل كبير للزواج إما مصابة باختلال في الشخصية أو شخصية نرجسية، فالفتاة المصابة باختلال شخصي تجد نفسها مرفوضة وتشعر بعدم رغبة الرجال في الزواج منها، لذلك تبحث عن رجل يكبرها بالسن، أما الفتاة النرجسية فتشعر أنها فائقة الجمال والجميع يرغب فيها للزواج لذلك تتجرد من مشاعرها وتبحث عن مصالحها فقط لثقتها في نفسها.

وأضاف الطويرقي في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»، بأن الرجل الذي يبحث عن الزواج من الفتيات الصغيرات يطلق عليه رجل ثنائي القطب أو ما يعرف بالهوس وفقدان السيطرة على شخصيته وتفكيره؛ كونه رجلاً كبيراً في السن والفتاة الصغيرة التي تبحث عن الزواج من أجل المادة، تريد من يساعدها على الأمور المادية في حياتها، لاسيما إن كانت من أسرة فقيرة أو ذات دخل محدود.

مزاج متقلب وهوس خفيف

المستشار النفسي الطويرقي يضيف قائلاً: إن اضطراب ثنائي القطب، يعرف بالاكتئاب الهوسي، وهو عبارة عن حالة صحية عقلية تتسبب في تقلبات مزاجية مفرطة تتضمن الارتفاعات (الهوس أو الهوس الخفيف) والانخفاضات (الاكتئاب العاطفي) وعندما تصاب بالاكتئاب، ربما تشعر بالحزن أو اليأس وفقدان الاهتمام أو الاستمتاع بمعظم الأنشطة.

وعند تحول الحالة المزاجية إلى الهوس أو الهوس الخفيف (الأقل حدة من الهوس)، ربما يشعر المرء بالابتهاج، أو الامتلاء بالطاقة أو سرعة الغضب على نحو غير معتاد. ومن الممكن أن تؤثر التقلبات المزاجية المذكورة على النوم، والطاقة، والنشاط، والقدرة على اتخاذ القرارات، والسلوك والقدرة على التفكير بوضوح.

إنهم يبحثون عن السيطرة!

في رأي المستشارة الأسرية لمياء السبيعي، فإن الرجل يرى في المرأة صغيرة السن سهولة في السيطرة، خصوصاً إذا مرّ بالعديد من التجارب في حياته، ما يجعله أكثر قدرة على التحكم بها، فيتجنب التعامل مع المرأة القوية التي لا تقبل بسيطرة أحد عليها، لذلك يبدأ في البحث عن فتاة صغيرة حتى يضمن عدم اكتمال شخصيتها، ويبدأ في تشكيلها حسب أهوائه الشخصية.

وأضافت السبيعي في حديثها لـ«عكاظ»: يفضل بعض الرجال الارتباط بالفتاة صغيرة السن بسبب رغبته في الاستحواذ عليها، فهو يرغب في أن يكون محور اهتمامها الرئيسي، وقد يكون أكثر بحثاً عن تدليله والاعتقاد بتعويض ما فاته على حد اعتقاده من دلال لا يستطيع التمتع به مع زوجته أو سيدة تقارب عمره.

وبينت المستشارة الأسرية لمياء السبيعي، أن الفتاة الصغيرة قد تبحث عن المادة لتوفير كل حاجاتها المالية والعيش برفاهية قد لا يستطيع الشاب أو من يقارب عمرها تحقيقها، لذا تفضل اختيار الرجل الأكبر سناً.

وشددت السبيعي، على أن أغلب الرجال من أصحاب هذا السلوك غالباً لا يريد الزواج، ولكنه يبحث عن التسلية وليثبت للبعض أنه لا يزال محور اهتمام النواعم، وأنه في عز الشباب، لذا يحاول استقطاب الفتيات الصغيرات إليه.