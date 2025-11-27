قدم سفير جمهورية ليتوانيا لدى السعودية والبحرين والإمارات والكويت راموناس دافيدونيس، في حواره لـ«عكاظ» رؤيته حول الدور الإقليمي للمملكة، وفرص الاستثمار المتبادلة، والتبادل الأكاديمي، ودور اللغة في التقارب الثقافي.

وسلط في الذكرى العشرين لتأسيس العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين السعودية وليتوانيا، الضوء على مراحل تطور العلاقات الثنائية، وآفاق التعاون في الاقتصاد، والطاقة، والتعليم، والبحث العلمي، والتقنيات المتقدمة، والصحة، إضافة إلى حديثه عن الرياضة السعودية.

وأوضح أن الدبلوماسية السعودية تضطلع بجهود ضخمة في التعامل مع الأزمات الإقليمية، سواء ما يحدث في السودان، أو غزة، وأشاد بالدبلوماسية الإقليمية للمملكة، وما تقدمه من جهود لتعزيز الاستقرار.

وبيّن أن موسم الرياض مكّن السعودية من ترسيخ مكانتها بقوة في الساحة العالمية لصناعة الترفيه.

وأشار إلى أنه يتابع نادي الهلال، لافتاً إلى أن ما قدّمه النادي أمام ريال مدريد ومانشستر سيتي في كأس العالم للأندية كان إنجازاً عالمياً شاهده العالم كله. وإلى تفاصيل الحوار:

تأسيس علاقة البلدين

• كيف ترون تطوّر العلاقات بين ليتوانيا والمملكة العربية السعودية بعد مرور 20 عاماً على تأسيس العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين البلدين؟

•• أنا سعيد جداً بوجودي في المملكة العربية السعودية، فقبل أسابيع قليلة فقط -وتحديداً في 31 أكتوبر- احتفلنا بمرور 20 عاماً على تأسيس العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين ليتوانيا والسعودية، وعندما أستعرض علاقاتنا السياسية، أجد أننا دولتان متقاربتان في التفكير والرؤية. فأنا أرى قوة رؤية السعودية 2030، وأرى روح القيادة والطموح لدى الشعب السعودي للمضي قدماً في التحول الوطني، ونحن في فيلنيوس نقدّر ذلك تقديراً كبيراً.

ليتوانيا دولة استعادت استقلالها 1990م، وتمكنت من الانتقال الناجح من الاقتصاد الموجّه إلى اقتصاد السوق، ومن كونها جزءاً من الإمبراطورية الروسية إلى دولة مستقلة وناجحة وعضو في الاتحاد الأوروبي وحلف الناتو.

ويسعدني أن أؤكد أن نائب وزير الخارجية السعودي سيزور ليتوانيا الأيام القادمة؛ وهي زيارة تمثل محطة مهمة في مسار العلاقات الثنائية، وقد تكون من أهم الزيارات بين بلدينا خلال السنوات الأخيرة.

3 نقاط وتعاون ثنائي

• ما أبرز مجالات التعاون التي ترى أن السعودية وليتوانيا يمكن أن تعززاها في المرحلة القادمة؟

•• أنا أعمل على تعزيز التعاون الثنائي بين بلدينا، وأستطيع تلخيص أولوياتنا بثلاث نقاط أقولها بطريقة مختصرة: الأولوية الأولى هي الاقتصاد، والثانية الاقتصاد، والثالثة أيضاً الاقتصاد، وأؤمن بأن لدينا فرصاً كبيرة للارتقاء بعلاقاتنا إلى مستوى أعلى، خصوصاً على الصعيد الاقتصادي يمكن مشاركتها مع المملكة.

ومن أبرز المجالات التي نراها مهمة: الذكاء الاصطناعي، التحول الرقمي، التقنيات الزراعية ومنتجات الأغذية، إضافة إلى السياحة، فليتوانيا تتميز بصيف أخضر وجميل ومعتدل. لذلك أرى أن المستقبل مشرق، ونحن جاهزون للعمل مع المملكة لتعزيز علاقاتنا الاقتصادية أكثر وأكثر.

شراكة إستراتيجية وجهود ضخمة

•هل توجد لجان مشتركة أو حوارات سياسية مرتقبة لتعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين؟

•• نتطلع إلى القمة القادمة بين قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، والمقرر عقدها في السعودية في أكتوبر من العام القادم. وسلطتنا في ليتوانيا تولي هذا الحوار بين الاتحاد الأوروبي ودول الخليج أهمية كبيرة، ونراه منصة مهمة لتعزيز الشراكة المستقبلية.

• كيف تنظر ليتوانيا إلى الدور الإقليمي الذي تقوم به السعودية، وهل ينعكس ذلك إيجاباً على العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين؟

•• نعم، ننظر إلى الدور الإقليمي للمملكة العربية السعودية بإيجابية كبيرة. نحن ندرك أن الدبلوماسية السعودية تقوم بجهود ضخمة في التعامل مع الأزمات الإقليمية، سواء ما يحدث في السودان، أو في جواركم الإقليمي، أو في غزة، ونرى أن للسعودية دوراً مهماً وإيجابياً في المنطقة، ونقدّر ونشيد بالدبلوماسية الإقليمية للمملكة، وما تقوم به من جهود لتعزيز الاستقرار.

• ما أبرز التحديات السياسية أو الثقافية التي قد تواجه توسيع التعاون بين ليتوانيا والدول العربية، خصوصاً المملكة ؟

•• «أعتقد أن أبرز التحديات هو أننا لا نعرف بعضنا بشكل كافٍ. ليتوانيا تحتاج أن تتعرّف أكثر على الحضارة العربية، وعلى جمال الثقافة العربية والفنون العربية. نريد أن نعرف المزيد عن العالم العربي.

وفي المقابل، نريد أيضاً أن يتعرّف السعوديون على ليتوانيا أكثر.

المملكة تحقق نهضة رياضية

• ما طبيعة التعاون الرياضي بين ليتوانيا والسعودية، خاصة في ظل اهتمام المملكة المتزايد بالقطاع الرياضي؟

•• في ليتوانيا، كرة السلة هي الرياضة الأولى، ولدينا مدارس قوية جداً في كرة السلة، وأعتقد أنه سيكون من الرائع أن تنشئ مدرسة كرة السلة الليتوانية حضوراً لها هنا في السعودية.

• وماذا عن كرة القدم؟ كيف تنظر ليتوانيا لتطور اللعبة في المملكة؟

•• بالطبع كرة القدم هي (ملك الرياضات) عالمياً، ورغم أن كرة السلة هي الرياضة الأولى في ليتوانيا، إلا أننا نتابع بشغف ما يحدث هنا في السعودية، وأرى القوة الصاعدة للرياضة السعودية، وألاحظ العدد الكبير من الفعاليات الرياضية الدولية التي تُنظم في المملكة، وأتقدم بالتهنئة للمملكة على هذا التقدم الكبير، وأشيد بقيادتها ومجتمعها على الشغف الكبير بتطوير الرياضة، وأرى أن المملكة تُحقق نهضة رياضية بارزة، والاستثمار في الفعاليات الكبرى وتطوير البنية الرياضية يعكس طموحاً كبيراً، ويضع السعودية في موقع متقدم عالمياً، وإنه أمر يستحق الإعجاب ويُظهر رؤية واضحة وإرادة قوية لتعزيز دور الرياضة في المجتمع. ونتابع كرة القدم السعودية وقد تابعت الهلال السعودي، وكل العالم شاهد ما قدّمه أمام ريال مدريد ومانشستر سيتي في كأس العالم للأندية، كان أداءً رائعاً ومشرّفاً.

الرياض مركز ثقافي مؤثر

• كيف كانت زيارتك لفعاليات نور الرياض، وما الانطباعات التي خرجت بها بعد زيارتك للدرعية؟

•• أنا سعيد للغاية بأنني حظيت بفرصة زيارة نور الرياض.. لقد فوجئت إيجابياً بالأجواء المفعمة بالطاقة والإبداع التي تحيط بهذا الحدث. إنه مهرجان جميل يضيف الكثير من البهجة والنور لمدينة الرياض، ويؤكد أن الرياض أصبحت مركزاً ثقافياً مؤثراً في المنطقة، وأما بالنسبة لزيارتي إلى الدرعية، فقد منحتني فهماً عميقاً للتاريخ السعودي وهويته، والسير في أرجاء الدرعية تجربة لا تُنسى، فهي تروي تفاصيل الثقافة السعودية وجذور هذا الوطن العريق. إنها حقاً أمة قديمة بتاريخٍ مشرف.

وقد منحتني هاتان التجربتان -نور الرياض والدرعية- رؤية أوضح وأعمق عن المملكة العربية السعودية؛ فهي دولة فخورة بتاريخها المجيد، وتتقدم بخطى واثقة مليئة بالتفاؤل والإنجازات الاقتصادية.

• كيف ترون تأثير موسم الرياض على مكانة المملكة عالمياً في مجال الترفيه، وما تقييمكم للتنظيم الناجح لنزالات الملاكمة الدولية التي استضافتها الرياض أخيراً؟

•• أعتقد أن موسم الرياض مكّن المملكة من ترسيخ مكانتها بقوة في الساحة العالمية لصناعة الترفيه، ومع النظر إلى التنظيم الناجح لأهم نزالات الملاكمة الدولية، فأنا على يقين بأن الرياض ستصبح واحدة من أبرز الوجهات العالمية لاستضافة أهم البطولات والمنافسات الرياضية.

استثمارات وفرص للتبادل التجاري

• كيف تقيّمون حجم التجارة والاستثمار بين البلدين؟ وما القطاعات التي ترونها واعدة للمستقبل؟

•• السعودية تُعد شريكاً مهماً لنا في أمن الطاقة، وعموماً، نرى فرصاً واسعة لتطوير التبادل التجاري والاستثمارات بين بلدينا، خصوصاً في القطاعات المرتبطة بالتقنية، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والرقمنة، والقطاع الزراعي، والسياحة، وعلوم الحياة والبيوتكنولوجيا.

• ما أهمية السعودية بالنسبة لليتوانيا في مجال أمن الطاقة؟ وهل توجد فرص جديدة للاستثمار بين الجانبين؟

•• نستورد كميات كبيرة من النفط السعودي، وهذا عنصر بالغ الأهمية بالنسبة لنا؛ لأن النفط السعودي يساعد ليتوانيا على تحقيق استقلال كامل في أمن الطاقة.

أما في جانب الفرص الاستثمارية، فهناك آفاق واسعة للتعاون. ميناء ليتوانيا البحري يشهد توسعاً كبيراً، ويمكن أن يشكّل فرصة مميزة للاستثمارات السعودية.

كما أننا مستعدون لاستقبال الاستثمارات السعودية في عدة قطاعات، مثل علوم الحياة، الذكاء الاصطناعي، القطاع الرقمي، والتقنيات الزراعية، وغيرها.

قطاعات جديدة وتوسيع التعاون

• هل توجد نقاشات جارية لتعزيز آليات تسهيل التجارة بين البلدين؟

•• نعم، بالتأكيد. فقد زرت اتحاد الغرف السعودية، وكانت لدينا مناقشات منفتحة جداً حول ما يمكن أن نقوم به معاً. وأنا أقدّر كثيراً انفتاح اتحاد الغرف واستعدادهم لتوسيع التعاون بين ليتوانيا والمملكة، وهذا يعكس إدراكاً مشتركاً لفرص التعاون التجاري بين البلدين.

• كيف يمكن للمنتجات الليتوانية أن تتوسع أكثر داخل السوق السعودية؟

•• في الواقع، نحن موجودون بالفعل في السوق السعودية، وكثير من المنتجات الزراعية الليتوانية تُصدَّر إلى المملكة، ولدينا قاعدة جيدة يمكن البناء عليها، وما نطمح إليه الآن هو تعزيز حضور هذه المنتجات، وتوسيع نطاق التعاون ليشمل قطاعات جديدة.

• كيف ترون نمو الجالية الليتوانية في المملكة؟ وهل لهذا النمو علاقة بالتعاون الاقتصادي بين البلدين؟

•• نعم، بالتأكيد، قبل ثلاث سنوات كان عدد الجالية الليتوانية في السعودية نحو 50 شخصاً، والآن يقارب 100 -أي تضاعف العدد- معظم أفراد الجالية من المهنيين ورجال الأعمال، وقد جاؤوا إلى المملكة بغرض العمل والاستثمار.

تعاون أكاديمي بين الجامعات

• ما أبرز الفرص المتاحة للاستثمار في تقنيات الطاقة الخضراء؟

•• لدينا فرص كبيرة في مجالات مثل التقنيات الزراعية، وعلوم الحياة، والقطاع الصحي، وكذلك السياحة. هذه القطاعات تشكّل بوابات مهمة للتعاون في مجال التكنولوجيا الخضراء والاستدامة.

• هل توجد فرص لتعزيز التعاون الأكاديمي بين الجامعات الليتوانية ونظيراتها السعودية؟

•• نعم، بالطبع، جامعاتنا قوية جداً في مجالات الطب، ونحن نرحّب كثيراً باستقبال الطلاب السعوديين للدراسة في مدن ليتوانيا. ونرى إمكانات كبيرة للتعاون بين جامعاتنا والجامعات السعودية. ونعرف بأن لديكم جامعات قوية.

• هل توجد منح أو برامج دراسية متاحة للطلاب السعوديين في الجامعات الليتوانية؟

•• نعم، نحن جزء من برنامج الاتحاد الأوروبي (Erasmus)، ويمكن العمل من خلال هذا الإطار لتوفير فرص تبادل أكاديمي ومنح للطلاب، ونرحب بالمزيد من التعاون في هذا المجال.

إمكانيات واعدة وتوسيع حضور

• كيف تقيمون مستقبل التعاون الأكاديمي بين ليتوانيا والسعودية؟ وهل توجد رغبة في استقطاب مزيد من الطلاب العرب؟

•• نعم، نرى أن التعاون الأكاديمي بين بلدينا يحمل إمكانات واعدة جداً، خصوصاً في مجالات الطب. نحن نريد استقبال عدد أكبر من الطلاب العرب في ليتوانيا، وخاصة في التخصصات الطبية ونسعى إلى توسيع حضورنا العالمي، ونرى أن التعليم والبحث العلمي أحد المسارات الأساسية لبناء شراكة أقوى مع المملكة.

• ما أبرز المجالات الأكاديمية التي يمكن أن تكون جاذبة للطلاب السعوديين في الجامعات الليتوانية؟

•• الطب هو المجال الأكثر جذباً بلا شك، لدينا أيضاً مراكز بحثية متقدمة في علوم الحياة والبيوتقنية. ولذلك نرى أن الطب، وعلوم الحياة، والبحوث والبيوتكنولوجيا، من أهم المجالات التي يمكن أن تجذب الطلبة السعوديين.

اهتمام بتطوير

اللغة العربية

• هل يوجد اهتمام في ليتوانيا بالتوسع في تدريس اللغة العربية؟

•• نعم، بالتأكيد، منذ أن أصبحت ليتوانيا دولة حرة ومستقلة أصبح العالم مفتوحاً أمامنا، ونرغب في رؤية حضور أكبر للحضارة العربية والثقافة العربية في ليتوانيا، واللغة جزء أساسي من التواصل بين الشعوب.

وبهذه المناسبة، أود الإشارة إلى يوم اللغة العربية، الذي يُحتفل به في 18 ديسمبر من كل عام، ونحن نهتم به ونقدّر رمزيته، فنحن دولة صغيرة، لذلك ندرك تماماً أهمية تعلم اللغات. فاللغة تفتح أبواباً لفهم الثقافات، لذلك نهتم جداً بتطوير تعليم اللغة العربية، لأنه يعزز فهمنا للعالم العربي ويقوّي جسور التواصل الثقافي.

• ما أبرز فرص التعاون البحثي بين البلدين؟

•• لدينا استعداد كامل لمشاركة خبراتنا مع السعودية في مجالات علوم الحياة والبحوث البيوتقنية.

• ما أبرز مجالات التعاون المحتملة بين ليتوانيا والمملكة في القطاع الصحي؟

•• أرى أن هناك مجالات واضحة يمكن التعاون فيها. ليتوانيا قوية جداً في علوم الصحة وعلوم الحياة، وهو قطاع يُعد من أهم قطاعاتنا المتقدمة، ونستضيف كل عامين مؤتمر (Life Sciences Baltics)، وهو أكبر حدث في منطقة البلطيق والشمال الأوروبية في مجال علوم الحياة.

برامج مشتركة وخبرات طبية

• هل توجد نية لتبادل الخبرات الطبية أو إطلاق برامج تدريب مشتركة بين الجامعات والمراكز الصحية في البلدين؟

•• نعم، هذا ممكن جداً. لدينا استعداد كبير لمشاركة خبراتنا، خصوصاً على مستوى الجامعات والتدريب الطبي.

• ماذا عن التعاون في تصنيع الأدوية والمعدات الطبية بين البلدين؟

•• ليتوانيا تمتلك صناعة دوائية قوية جداً، ولدينا شركات متقدمة في تصنيع الأجهزة الطبية. لذلك نرى إمكانية كبيرة للتعاون مع المملكة في هذين القطاعين، ومع وجود رؤية السعودية 2030 وتطور القطاع الصحي السعودي، فإن فرص التعاون في الصناعات الدوائية والتجهيزات الطبية تبدو واعدة للغاية».

• هل توجد زيارات طبية مشتركة أو وفود صحية متبادلة بين البلدين حالياً؟

•• ليس بعد، ولكنني أعتقد أنها مسألة وقت فقط. المستقبل يحمل الكثير من الفرص، ويمكن تنظيم وفود طبية مشتركة وزيارات للمستشفيات في المرحلة القادمة.