The Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, and Kuwait, Ramūnas Davidonis, shared his vision in an interview with "Okaz" regarding the regional role of the Kingdom, mutual investment opportunities, academic exchange, and the role of language in cultural rapprochement.

In light of the twentieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Lithuania, he highlighted the stages of development of bilateral relations and the prospects for cooperation in the economy, energy, education, scientific research, advanced technologies, and health, in addition to discussing Saudi sports.

He explained that Saudi diplomacy is undertaking significant efforts to address regional crises, whether in Sudan or Gaza, and praised the Kingdom's regional diplomacy and its efforts to enhance stability.

He indicated that the Riyadh Season has enabled Saudi Arabia to firmly establish its position in the global entertainment industry.

He noted that he follows Al-Hilal Club, pointing out that what the club presented against Real Madrid and Manchester City in the FIFA Club World Cup was a global achievement witnessed by the entire world. Here are the details of the interview:

Establishing Relations Between the Two Countries

• How do you see the development of relations between Lithuania and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after 20 years of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries?

•• I am very happy to be in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Just a few weeks ago—specifically on October 31—we celebrated the 20th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Lithuania and Saudi Arabia. When I review our political relations, I find that we are two countries that are close in thought and vision. I see the strength of Saudi Vision 2030 and the spirit of leadership and ambition among the Saudi people to move forward with national transformation, and we in Vilnius greatly appreciate that.

Lithuania is a country that regained its independence in 1990 and successfully transitioned from a directed economy to a market economy, from being part of the Russian Empire to an independent and successful state and a member of the European Union and NATO.

I am pleased to confirm that the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia will visit Lithuania in the coming days; this visit represents an important milestone in the course of bilateral relations and may be one of the most significant visits between our two countries in recent years.

Three Points and Bilateral Cooperation

• What are the main areas of cooperation that you believe Saudi Arabia and Lithuania can strengthen in the coming phase?

•• I am working to enhance bilateral cooperation between our two countries, and I can summarize our priorities in three points that I will express briefly: the first priority is the economy, the second is the economy, and the third is also the economy. I believe we have great opportunities to elevate our relations to a higher level, especially in the economic sphere that can be shared with the Kingdom.

Among the most important areas we see as significant are: artificial intelligence, digital transformation, agricultural technologies and food products, in addition to tourism, as Lithuania is characterized by a beautiful and moderate green summer. Therefore, I see a bright future, and we are ready to work with the Kingdom to further enhance our economic relations.

Strategic Partnership and Significant Efforts

• Are there any joint committees or upcoming political dialogues to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries?

•• We are looking forward to the upcoming summit between the leaders of the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council, scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia in October of next year. Our authorities in Lithuania attach great importance to this dialogue between the European Union and the Gulf states, and we see it as an important platform to enhance future partnership.

• How does Lithuania view the regional role that Saudi Arabia plays, and does this positively reflect on the bilateral relations between the two countries?

•• Yes, we view the regional role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia very positively. We recognize that Saudi diplomacy is undertaking significant efforts in dealing with regional crises, whether in Sudan, in your regional neighborhood, or in Gaza, and we see that Saudi Arabia has an important and positive role in the region. We appreciate and commend the Kingdom's regional diplomacy and its efforts to enhance stability.

• What are the main political or cultural challenges that may face the expansion of cooperation between Lithuania and Arab countries, especially the Kingdom?

•• "I believe the main challenge is that we do not know each other well enough. Lithuania needs to learn more about Arab civilization and the beauty of Arab culture and arts. We want to know more about the Arab world.

Conversely, we also want Saudis to learn more about Lithuania.

Saudi Arabia Achieves a Sports Renaissance

• What is the nature of sports cooperation between Lithuania and Saudi Arabia, especially in light of the Kingdom's growing interest in the sports sector?

•• In Lithuania, basketball is the number one sport, and we have very strong basketball schools. I think it would be wonderful to establish a Lithuanian basketball school here in Saudi Arabia.

• And what about football? How does Lithuania view the development of the game in the Kingdom?

•• Of course, football is the (king of sports) globally, and although basketball is the number one sport in Lithuania, we passionately follow what is happening here in Saudi Arabia. I see the rising strength of Saudi sports, and I notice the large number of international sporting events organized in the Kingdom. I congratulate the Kingdom on this significant progress and commend its leadership and community for their great passion for developing sports. I see that the Kingdom is achieving a remarkable sports renaissance, and the investment in major events and the development of sports infrastructure reflects great ambition, placing Saudi Arabia in a leading global position, which is admirable and shows a clear vision and strong will to enhance the role of sports in society. We follow Saudi football, and I have watched Al-Hilal, and the whole world saw what they presented against Real Madrid and Manchester City in the FIFA Club World Cup; it was a wonderful and honorable performance.

Riyadh as an Influential Cultural Center

• How was your visit to the Noor Riyadh events, and what impressions did you leave with after your visit to Diriyah?

•• I am very happy that I had the opportunity to visit Noor Riyadh. I was positively surprised by the vibrant energy and creativity surrounding this event. It is a beautiful festival that adds a lot of joy and light to the city of Riyadh and confirms that Riyadh has become an influential cultural center in the region. As for my visit to Diriyah, it gave me a deep understanding of Saudi history and identity, and walking around Diriyah was an unforgettable experience; it tells the details of Saudi culture and the roots of this ancient nation. It is truly an ancient nation with a glorious history.

These two experiences—Noor Riyadh and Diriyah—have given me a clearer and deeper vision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; it is a country proud of its glorious history, moving forward with confident steps filled with optimism and economic achievements.

• How do you see the impact of the Riyadh Season on the Kingdom's global status in the entertainment field, and what is your assessment of the successful organization of the international boxing matches recently hosted by Riyadh?

•• I believe that the Riyadh Season has enabled the Kingdom to firmly establish its position in the global entertainment industry, and looking at the successful organization of the most important international boxing matches, I am confident that Riyadh will become one of the leading global destinations for hosting the most important championships and sports competitions.

Investments and Trade Opportunities

• How do you assess the volume of trade and investment between the two countries? What sectors do you see as promising for the future?

•• Saudi Arabia is an important partner for us in energy security, and in general, we see wide opportunities to develop trade exchange and investments between our two countries, especially in sectors related to technology, artificial intelligence, digitization, agriculture, tourism, life sciences, and biotechnology.

• What is the importance of Saudi Arabia to Lithuania in the field of energy security? Are there new investment opportunities between the two sides?

•• We import large quantities of Saudi oil, which is a crucial element for us because Saudi oil helps Lithuania achieve complete independence in energy security.

As for investment opportunities, there are vast prospects for cooperation. The Lithuanian seaport is witnessing significant expansion, which could represent a unique opportunity for Saudi investments.

We are also ready to welcome Saudi investments in several sectors, such as life sciences, artificial intelligence, the digital sector, agricultural technologies, and others.

New Sectors and Expanding Cooperation

• Are there ongoing discussions to enhance trade facilitation mechanisms between the two countries?

•• Yes, definitely. I visited the Saudi Chambers Federation, and we had very open discussions about what we can do together. I greatly appreciate the openness of the Federation and their willingness to expand cooperation between Lithuania and the Kingdom, which reflects a shared awareness of the opportunities for trade cooperation between the two countries.

• How can Lithuanian products expand further within the Saudi market?

•• In fact, we are already present in the Saudi market, and many Lithuanian agricultural products are exported to the Kingdom. We have a good base to build upon, and what we aspire to now is to enhance the presence of these products and expand the scope of cooperation to include new sectors.

• How do you see the growth of the Lithuanian community in the Kingdom? Does this growth relate to economic cooperation between the two countries?

•• Yes, definitely. Three years ago, the number of the Lithuanian community in Saudi Arabia was about 50 people, and now it is nearly 100—meaning the number has doubled—most of the community members are professionals and businessmen who came to the Kingdom for work and investment.

Academic Cooperation Between Universities

• What are the main investment opportunities in green energy technologies?

•• We have significant opportunities in areas such as agricultural technologies, life sciences, and the health sector, as well as tourism. These sectors represent important gateways for cooperation in green technology and sustainability.

• Are there opportunities to enhance academic cooperation between Lithuanian universities and their Saudi counterparts?

•• Yes, of course, our universities are very strong in the field of medicine, and we warmly welcome Saudi students to study in Lithuanian cities. We see great potential for cooperation between our universities and Saudi universities. We know that you have strong universities.

• Are there scholarships or study programs available for Saudi students at Lithuanian universities?

•• Yes, we are part of the European Union program (Erasmus), and we can work through this framework to provide academic exchange opportunities and scholarships for students. We welcome more cooperation in this area.

Promising Opportunities and Expanding Presence

• How do you evaluate the future of academic cooperation between Lithuania and Saudi Arabia? Is there a desire to attract more Arab students?

•• Yes, we see that academic cooperation between our two countries holds very promising potential, especially in the field of medicine. We want to welcome more Arab students in Lithuania, particularly in medical specialties, and we seek to expand our global presence. We see that education and scientific research are one of the essential pathways to building a stronger partnership with the Kingdom.

• What are the main academic fields that could attract Saudi students to Lithuanian universities?

•• Medicine is undoubtedly the most attractive field. We also have advanced research centers in life sciences and biotechnology. Therefore, we see that medicine, life sciences, research, and biotechnology are among the most important fields that can attract Saudi students.

Interest in Developing

The Arabic Language

• Is there interest in Lithuania in expanding the teaching of the Arabic language?

•• Yes, definitely. Since Lithuania became a free and independent country, the world has opened up to us, and we wish to see a greater presence of Arab civilization and culture in Lithuania, and language is an essential part of communication between peoples.

On this occasion, I would like to mention the Arabic Language Day, which is celebrated on December 18 each year. We care about it and appreciate its symbolism. We are a small country, so we fully understand the importance of learning languages. Language opens doors to understanding cultures, so we are very interested in developing Arabic language education, as it enhances our understanding of the Arab world and strengthens cultural communication bridges.

• What are the main research cooperation opportunities between the two countries?

•• We are fully prepared to share our expertise with Saudi Arabia in the fields of life sciences and biotechnology research.

• What are the main potential areas of cooperation between Lithuania and the Kingdom in the health sector?

•• I see that there are clear areas for cooperation. Lithuania is very strong in health sciences and life sciences, which is one of our most advanced sectors. We host the (Life Sciences Baltics) conference every two years, which is the largest event in the Baltic and Northern European region in the field of life sciences.

Joint Programs and Medical Expertise

• Is there an intention to exchange medical expertise or launch joint training programs between universities and health centers in the two countries?

•• Yes, this is very possible. We are very willing to share our expertise, especially at the university level and in medical training.

• What about cooperation in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment between the two countries?

•• Lithuania has a very strong pharmaceutical industry, and we have advanced companies in manufacturing medical devices. Therefore, we see great potential for cooperation with the Kingdom in these two sectors, and with the Saudi Vision 2030 and the development of the Saudi health sector, the opportunities for cooperation in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment seem very promising.

• Are there currently any joint medical visits or health delegations exchanged between the two countries?

•• Not yet, but I believe it is only a matter of time. The future holds many opportunities, and joint medical delegations and visits to hospitals can be organized in the coming phase.