قدم سفير جمهورية ليتوانيا لدى السعودية والبحرين والإمارات والكويت راموناس دافيدونيس، في حواره لـ«عكاظ» رؤيته حول الدور الإقليمي للمملكة، وفرص الاستثمار المتبادلة، والتبادل الأكاديمي، ودور اللغة في التقارب الثقافي.
وسلط في الذكرى العشرين لتأسيس العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين السعودية وليتوانيا، الضوء على مراحل تطور العلاقات الثنائية، وآفاق التعاون في الاقتصاد، والطاقة، والتعليم، والبحث العلمي، والتقنيات المتقدمة، والصحة، إضافة إلى حديثه عن الرياضة السعودية.
وأوضح أن الدبلوماسية السعودية تضطلع بجهود ضخمة في التعامل مع الأزمات الإقليمية، سواء ما يحدث في السودان، أو غزة، وأشاد بالدبلوماسية الإقليمية للمملكة، وما تقدمه من جهود لتعزيز الاستقرار.
وبيّن أن موسم الرياض مكّن السعودية من ترسيخ مكانتها بقوة في الساحة العالمية لصناعة الترفيه.
وأشار إلى أنه يتابع نادي الهلال، لافتاً إلى أن ما قدّمه النادي أمام ريال مدريد ومانشستر سيتي في كأس العالم للأندية كان إنجازاً عالمياً شاهده العالم كله. وإلى تفاصيل الحوار:
تأسيس علاقة البلدين
• كيف ترون تطوّر العلاقات بين ليتوانيا والمملكة العربية السعودية بعد مرور 20 عاماً على تأسيس العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين البلدين؟
•• أنا سعيد جداً بوجودي في المملكة العربية السعودية، فقبل أسابيع قليلة فقط -وتحديداً في 31 أكتوبر- احتفلنا بمرور 20 عاماً على تأسيس العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين ليتوانيا والسعودية، وعندما أستعرض علاقاتنا السياسية، أجد أننا دولتان متقاربتان في التفكير والرؤية. فأنا أرى قوة رؤية السعودية 2030، وأرى روح القيادة والطموح لدى الشعب السعودي للمضي قدماً في التحول الوطني، ونحن في فيلنيوس نقدّر ذلك تقديراً كبيراً.
ليتوانيا دولة استعادت استقلالها 1990م، وتمكنت من الانتقال الناجح من الاقتصاد الموجّه إلى اقتصاد السوق، ومن كونها جزءاً من الإمبراطورية الروسية إلى دولة مستقلة وناجحة وعضو في الاتحاد الأوروبي وحلف الناتو.
ويسعدني أن أؤكد أن نائب وزير الخارجية السعودي سيزور ليتوانيا الأيام القادمة؛ وهي زيارة تمثل محطة مهمة في مسار العلاقات الثنائية، وقد تكون من أهم الزيارات بين بلدينا خلال السنوات الأخيرة.
3 نقاط وتعاون ثنائي
• ما أبرز مجالات التعاون التي ترى أن السعودية وليتوانيا يمكن أن تعززاها في المرحلة القادمة؟
•• أنا أعمل على تعزيز التعاون الثنائي بين بلدينا، وأستطيع تلخيص أولوياتنا بثلاث نقاط أقولها بطريقة مختصرة: الأولوية الأولى هي الاقتصاد، والثانية الاقتصاد، والثالثة أيضاً الاقتصاد، وأؤمن بأن لدينا فرصاً كبيرة للارتقاء بعلاقاتنا إلى مستوى أعلى، خصوصاً على الصعيد الاقتصادي يمكن مشاركتها مع المملكة.
ومن أبرز المجالات التي نراها مهمة: الذكاء الاصطناعي، التحول الرقمي، التقنيات الزراعية ومنتجات الأغذية، إضافة إلى السياحة، فليتوانيا تتميز بصيف أخضر وجميل ومعتدل. لذلك أرى أن المستقبل مشرق، ونحن جاهزون للعمل مع المملكة لتعزيز علاقاتنا الاقتصادية أكثر وأكثر.
شراكة إستراتيجية وجهود ضخمة
•هل توجد لجان مشتركة أو حوارات سياسية مرتقبة لتعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين؟
•• نتطلع إلى القمة القادمة بين قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، والمقرر عقدها في السعودية في أكتوبر من العام القادم. وسلطتنا في ليتوانيا تولي هذا الحوار بين الاتحاد الأوروبي ودول الخليج أهمية كبيرة، ونراه منصة مهمة لتعزيز الشراكة المستقبلية.
• كيف تنظر ليتوانيا إلى الدور الإقليمي الذي تقوم به السعودية، وهل ينعكس ذلك إيجاباً على العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين؟
•• نعم، ننظر إلى الدور الإقليمي للمملكة العربية السعودية بإيجابية كبيرة. نحن ندرك أن الدبلوماسية السعودية تقوم بجهود ضخمة في التعامل مع الأزمات الإقليمية، سواء ما يحدث في السودان، أو في جواركم الإقليمي، أو في غزة، ونرى أن للسعودية دوراً مهماً وإيجابياً في المنطقة، ونقدّر ونشيد بالدبلوماسية الإقليمية للمملكة، وما تقوم به من جهود لتعزيز الاستقرار.
• ما أبرز التحديات السياسية أو الثقافية التي قد تواجه توسيع التعاون بين ليتوانيا والدول العربية، خصوصاً المملكة ؟
•• «أعتقد أن أبرز التحديات هو أننا لا نعرف بعضنا بشكل كافٍ. ليتوانيا تحتاج أن تتعرّف أكثر على الحضارة العربية، وعلى جمال الثقافة العربية والفنون العربية. نريد أن نعرف المزيد عن العالم العربي.
وفي المقابل، نريد أيضاً أن يتعرّف السعوديون على ليتوانيا أكثر.
المملكة تحقق نهضة رياضية
• ما طبيعة التعاون الرياضي بين ليتوانيا والسعودية، خاصة في ظل اهتمام المملكة المتزايد بالقطاع الرياضي؟
•• في ليتوانيا، كرة السلة هي الرياضة الأولى، ولدينا مدارس قوية جداً في كرة السلة، وأعتقد أنه سيكون من الرائع أن تنشئ مدرسة كرة السلة الليتوانية حضوراً لها هنا في السعودية.
• وماذا عن كرة القدم؟ كيف تنظر ليتوانيا لتطور اللعبة في المملكة؟
•• بالطبع كرة القدم هي (ملك الرياضات) عالمياً، ورغم أن كرة السلة هي الرياضة الأولى في ليتوانيا، إلا أننا نتابع بشغف ما يحدث هنا في السعودية، وأرى القوة الصاعدة للرياضة السعودية، وألاحظ العدد الكبير من الفعاليات الرياضية الدولية التي تُنظم في المملكة، وأتقدم بالتهنئة للمملكة على هذا التقدم الكبير، وأشيد بقيادتها ومجتمعها على الشغف الكبير بتطوير الرياضة، وأرى أن المملكة تُحقق نهضة رياضية بارزة، والاستثمار في الفعاليات الكبرى وتطوير البنية الرياضية يعكس طموحاً كبيراً، ويضع السعودية في موقع متقدم عالمياً، وإنه أمر يستحق الإعجاب ويُظهر رؤية واضحة وإرادة قوية لتعزيز دور الرياضة في المجتمع. ونتابع كرة القدم السعودية وقد تابعت الهلال السعودي، وكل العالم شاهد ما قدّمه أمام ريال مدريد ومانشستر سيتي في كأس العالم للأندية، كان أداءً رائعاً ومشرّفاً.
الرياض مركز ثقافي مؤثر
• كيف كانت زيارتك لفعاليات نور الرياض، وما الانطباعات التي خرجت بها بعد زيارتك للدرعية؟
•• أنا سعيد للغاية بأنني حظيت بفرصة زيارة نور الرياض.. لقد فوجئت إيجابياً بالأجواء المفعمة بالطاقة والإبداع التي تحيط بهذا الحدث. إنه مهرجان جميل يضيف الكثير من البهجة والنور لمدينة الرياض، ويؤكد أن الرياض أصبحت مركزاً ثقافياً مؤثراً في المنطقة، وأما بالنسبة لزيارتي إلى الدرعية، فقد منحتني فهماً عميقاً للتاريخ السعودي وهويته، والسير في أرجاء الدرعية تجربة لا تُنسى، فهي تروي تفاصيل الثقافة السعودية وجذور هذا الوطن العريق. إنها حقاً أمة قديمة بتاريخٍ مشرف.
وقد منحتني هاتان التجربتان -نور الرياض والدرعية- رؤية أوضح وأعمق عن المملكة العربية السعودية؛ فهي دولة فخورة بتاريخها المجيد، وتتقدم بخطى واثقة مليئة بالتفاؤل والإنجازات الاقتصادية.
• كيف ترون تأثير موسم الرياض على مكانة المملكة عالمياً في مجال الترفيه، وما تقييمكم للتنظيم الناجح لنزالات الملاكمة الدولية التي استضافتها الرياض أخيراً؟
•• أعتقد أن موسم الرياض مكّن المملكة من ترسيخ مكانتها بقوة في الساحة العالمية لصناعة الترفيه، ومع النظر إلى التنظيم الناجح لأهم نزالات الملاكمة الدولية، فأنا على يقين بأن الرياض ستصبح واحدة من أبرز الوجهات العالمية لاستضافة أهم البطولات والمنافسات الرياضية.
استثمارات وفرص للتبادل التجاري
• كيف تقيّمون حجم التجارة والاستثمار بين البلدين؟ وما القطاعات التي ترونها واعدة للمستقبل؟
•• السعودية تُعد شريكاً مهماً لنا في أمن الطاقة، وعموماً، نرى فرصاً واسعة لتطوير التبادل التجاري والاستثمارات بين بلدينا، خصوصاً في القطاعات المرتبطة بالتقنية، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والرقمنة، والقطاع الزراعي، والسياحة، وعلوم الحياة والبيوتكنولوجيا.
• ما أهمية السعودية بالنسبة لليتوانيا في مجال أمن الطاقة؟ وهل توجد فرص جديدة للاستثمار بين الجانبين؟
•• نستورد كميات كبيرة من النفط السعودي، وهذا عنصر بالغ الأهمية بالنسبة لنا؛ لأن النفط السعودي يساعد ليتوانيا على تحقيق استقلال كامل في أمن الطاقة.
أما في جانب الفرص الاستثمارية، فهناك آفاق واسعة للتعاون. ميناء ليتوانيا البحري يشهد توسعاً كبيراً، ويمكن أن يشكّل فرصة مميزة للاستثمارات السعودية.
كما أننا مستعدون لاستقبال الاستثمارات السعودية في عدة قطاعات، مثل علوم الحياة، الذكاء الاصطناعي، القطاع الرقمي، والتقنيات الزراعية، وغيرها.
قطاعات جديدة وتوسيع التعاون
• هل توجد نقاشات جارية لتعزيز آليات تسهيل التجارة بين البلدين؟
•• نعم، بالتأكيد. فقد زرت اتحاد الغرف السعودية، وكانت لدينا مناقشات منفتحة جداً حول ما يمكن أن نقوم به معاً. وأنا أقدّر كثيراً انفتاح اتحاد الغرف واستعدادهم لتوسيع التعاون بين ليتوانيا والمملكة، وهذا يعكس إدراكاً مشتركاً لفرص التعاون التجاري بين البلدين.
• كيف يمكن للمنتجات الليتوانية أن تتوسع أكثر داخل السوق السعودية؟
•• في الواقع، نحن موجودون بالفعل في السوق السعودية، وكثير من المنتجات الزراعية الليتوانية تُصدَّر إلى المملكة، ولدينا قاعدة جيدة يمكن البناء عليها، وما نطمح إليه الآن هو تعزيز حضور هذه المنتجات، وتوسيع نطاق التعاون ليشمل قطاعات جديدة.
• كيف ترون نمو الجالية الليتوانية في المملكة؟ وهل لهذا النمو علاقة بالتعاون الاقتصادي بين البلدين؟
•• نعم، بالتأكيد، قبل ثلاث سنوات كان عدد الجالية الليتوانية في السعودية نحو 50 شخصاً، والآن يقارب 100 -أي تضاعف العدد- معظم أفراد الجالية من المهنيين ورجال الأعمال، وقد جاؤوا إلى المملكة بغرض العمل والاستثمار.
تعاون أكاديمي بين الجامعات
• ما أبرز الفرص المتاحة للاستثمار في تقنيات الطاقة الخضراء؟
•• لدينا فرص كبيرة في مجالات مثل التقنيات الزراعية، وعلوم الحياة، والقطاع الصحي، وكذلك السياحة. هذه القطاعات تشكّل بوابات مهمة للتعاون في مجال التكنولوجيا الخضراء والاستدامة.
• هل توجد فرص لتعزيز التعاون الأكاديمي بين الجامعات الليتوانية ونظيراتها السعودية؟
•• نعم، بالطبع، جامعاتنا قوية جداً في مجالات الطب، ونحن نرحّب كثيراً باستقبال الطلاب السعوديين للدراسة في مدن ليتوانيا. ونرى إمكانات كبيرة للتعاون بين جامعاتنا والجامعات السعودية. ونعرف بأن لديكم جامعات قوية.
• هل توجد منح أو برامج دراسية متاحة للطلاب السعوديين في الجامعات الليتوانية؟
•• نعم، نحن جزء من برنامج الاتحاد الأوروبي (Erasmus)، ويمكن العمل من خلال هذا الإطار لتوفير فرص تبادل أكاديمي ومنح للطلاب، ونرحب بالمزيد من التعاون في هذا المجال.
إمكانيات واعدة وتوسيع حضور
• كيف تقيمون مستقبل التعاون الأكاديمي بين ليتوانيا والسعودية؟ وهل توجد رغبة في استقطاب مزيد من الطلاب العرب؟
•• نعم، نرى أن التعاون الأكاديمي بين بلدينا يحمل إمكانات واعدة جداً، خصوصاً في مجالات الطب. نحن نريد استقبال عدد أكبر من الطلاب العرب في ليتوانيا، وخاصة في التخصصات الطبية ونسعى إلى توسيع حضورنا العالمي، ونرى أن التعليم والبحث العلمي أحد المسارات الأساسية لبناء شراكة أقوى مع المملكة.
• ما أبرز المجالات الأكاديمية التي يمكن أن تكون جاذبة للطلاب السعوديين في الجامعات الليتوانية؟
•• الطب هو المجال الأكثر جذباً بلا شك، لدينا أيضاً مراكز بحثية متقدمة في علوم الحياة والبيوتقنية. ولذلك نرى أن الطب، وعلوم الحياة، والبحوث والبيوتكنولوجيا، من أهم المجالات التي يمكن أن تجذب الطلبة السعوديين.
اهتمام بتطوير
اللغة العربية
• هل يوجد اهتمام في ليتوانيا بالتوسع في تدريس اللغة العربية؟
•• نعم، بالتأكيد، منذ أن أصبحت ليتوانيا دولة حرة ومستقلة أصبح العالم مفتوحاً أمامنا، ونرغب في رؤية حضور أكبر للحضارة العربية والثقافة العربية في ليتوانيا، واللغة جزء أساسي من التواصل بين الشعوب.
وبهذه المناسبة، أود الإشارة إلى يوم اللغة العربية، الذي يُحتفل به في 18 ديسمبر من كل عام، ونحن نهتم به ونقدّر رمزيته، فنحن دولة صغيرة، لذلك ندرك تماماً أهمية تعلم اللغات. فاللغة تفتح أبواباً لفهم الثقافات، لذلك نهتم جداً بتطوير تعليم اللغة العربية، لأنه يعزز فهمنا للعالم العربي ويقوّي جسور التواصل الثقافي.
• ما أبرز فرص التعاون البحثي بين البلدين؟
•• لدينا استعداد كامل لمشاركة خبراتنا مع السعودية في مجالات علوم الحياة والبحوث البيوتقنية.
• ما أبرز مجالات التعاون المحتملة بين ليتوانيا والمملكة في القطاع الصحي؟
•• أرى أن هناك مجالات واضحة يمكن التعاون فيها. ليتوانيا قوية جداً في علوم الصحة وعلوم الحياة، وهو قطاع يُعد من أهم قطاعاتنا المتقدمة، ونستضيف كل عامين مؤتمر (Life Sciences Baltics)، وهو أكبر حدث في منطقة البلطيق والشمال الأوروبية في مجال علوم الحياة.
برامج مشتركة وخبرات طبية
• هل توجد نية لتبادل الخبرات الطبية أو إطلاق برامج تدريب مشتركة بين الجامعات والمراكز الصحية في البلدين؟
•• نعم، هذا ممكن جداً. لدينا استعداد كبير لمشاركة خبراتنا، خصوصاً على مستوى الجامعات والتدريب الطبي.
• ماذا عن التعاون في تصنيع الأدوية والمعدات الطبية بين البلدين؟
•• ليتوانيا تمتلك صناعة دوائية قوية جداً، ولدينا شركات متقدمة في تصنيع الأجهزة الطبية. لذلك نرى إمكانية كبيرة للتعاون مع المملكة في هذين القطاعين، ومع وجود رؤية السعودية 2030 وتطور القطاع الصحي السعودي، فإن فرص التعاون في الصناعات الدوائية والتجهيزات الطبية تبدو واعدة للغاية».
• هل توجد زيارات طبية مشتركة أو وفود صحية متبادلة بين البلدين حالياً؟
•• ليس بعد، ولكنني أعتقد أنها مسألة وقت فقط. المستقبل يحمل الكثير من الفرص، ويمكن تنظيم وفود طبية مشتركة وزيارات للمستشفيات في المرحلة القادمة.
The Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, and Kuwait, Ramūnas Davidonis, shared his vision in an interview with "Okaz" regarding the regional role of the Kingdom, mutual investment opportunities, academic exchange, and the role of language in cultural rapprochement.
In light of the twentieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Lithuania, he highlighted the stages of development of bilateral relations and the prospects for cooperation in the economy, energy, education, scientific research, advanced technologies, and health, in addition to discussing Saudi sports.
He explained that Saudi diplomacy is undertaking significant efforts to address regional crises, whether in Sudan or Gaza, and praised the Kingdom's regional diplomacy and its efforts to enhance stability.
He indicated that the Riyadh Season has enabled Saudi Arabia to firmly establish its position in the global entertainment industry.
He noted that he follows Al-Hilal Club, pointing out that what the club presented against Real Madrid and Manchester City in the FIFA Club World Cup was a global achievement witnessed by the entire world. Here are the details of the interview:
Establishing Relations Between the Two Countries
• How do you see the development of relations between Lithuania and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after 20 years of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries?
•• I am very happy to be in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Just a few weeks ago—specifically on October 31—we celebrated the 20th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Lithuania and Saudi Arabia. When I review our political relations, I find that we are two countries that are close in thought and vision. I see the strength of Saudi Vision 2030 and the spirit of leadership and ambition among the Saudi people to move forward with national transformation, and we in Vilnius greatly appreciate that.
Lithuania is a country that regained its independence in 1990 and successfully transitioned from a directed economy to a market economy, from being part of the Russian Empire to an independent and successful state and a member of the European Union and NATO.
I am pleased to confirm that the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia will visit Lithuania in the coming days; this visit represents an important milestone in the course of bilateral relations and may be one of the most significant visits between our two countries in recent years.
Three Points and Bilateral Cooperation
• What are the main areas of cooperation that you believe Saudi Arabia and Lithuania can strengthen in the coming phase?
•• I am working to enhance bilateral cooperation between our two countries, and I can summarize our priorities in three points that I will express briefly: the first priority is the economy, the second is the economy, and the third is also the economy. I believe we have great opportunities to elevate our relations to a higher level, especially in the economic sphere that can be shared with the Kingdom.
Among the most important areas we see as significant are: artificial intelligence, digital transformation, agricultural technologies and food products, in addition to tourism, as Lithuania is characterized by a beautiful and moderate green summer. Therefore, I see a bright future, and we are ready to work with the Kingdom to further enhance our economic relations.
Strategic Partnership and Significant Efforts
• Are there any joint committees or upcoming political dialogues to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries?
•• We are looking forward to the upcoming summit between the leaders of the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council, scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia in October of next year. Our authorities in Lithuania attach great importance to this dialogue between the European Union and the Gulf states, and we see it as an important platform to enhance future partnership.
• How does Lithuania view the regional role that Saudi Arabia plays, and does this positively reflect on the bilateral relations between the two countries?
•• Yes, we view the regional role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia very positively. We recognize that Saudi diplomacy is undertaking significant efforts in dealing with regional crises, whether in Sudan, in your regional neighborhood, or in Gaza, and we see that Saudi Arabia has an important and positive role in the region. We appreciate and commend the Kingdom's regional diplomacy and its efforts to enhance stability.
• What are the main political or cultural challenges that may face the expansion of cooperation between Lithuania and Arab countries, especially the Kingdom?
•• "I believe the main challenge is that we do not know each other well enough. Lithuania needs to learn more about Arab civilization and the beauty of Arab culture and arts. We want to know more about the Arab world.
Conversely, we also want Saudis to learn more about Lithuania.
Saudi Arabia Achieves a Sports Renaissance
• What is the nature of sports cooperation between Lithuania and Saudi Arabia, especially in light of the Kingdom's growing interest in the sports sector?
•• In Lithuania, basketball is the number one sport, and we have very strong basketball schools. I think it would be wonderful to establish a Lithuanian basketball school here in Saudi Arabia.
• And what about football? How does Lithuania view the development of the game in the Kingdom?
•• Of course, football is the (king of sports) globally, and although basketball is the number one sport in Lithuania, we passionately follow what is happening here in Saudi Arabia. I see the rising strength of Saudi sports, and I notice the large number of international sporting events organized in the Kingdom. I congratulate the Kingdom on this significant progress and commend its leadership and community for their great passion for developing sports. I see that the Kingdom is achieving a remarkable sports renaissance, and the investment in major events and the development of sports infrastructure reflects great ambition, placing Saudi Arabia in a leading global position, which is admirable and shows a clear vision and strong will to enhance the role of sports in society. We follow Saudi football, and I have watched Al-Hilal, and the whole world saw what they presented against Real Madrid and Manchester City in the FIFA Club World Cup; it was a wonderful and honorable performance.
Riyadh as an Influential Cultural Center
• How was your visit to the Noor Riyadh events, and what impressions did you leave with after your visit to Diriyah?
•• I am very happy that I had the opportunity to visit Noor Riyadh. I was positively surprised by the vibrant energy and creativity surrounding this event. It is a beautiful festival that adds a lot of joy and light to the city of Riyadh and confirms that Riyadh has become an influential cultural center in the region. As for my visit to Diriyah, it gave me a deep understanding of Saudi history and identity, and walking around Diriyah was an unforgettable experience; it tells the details of Saudi culture and the roots of this ancient nation. It is truly an ancient nation with a glorious history.
These two experiences—Noor Riyadh and Diriyah—have given me a clearer and deeper vision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; it is a country proud of its glorious history, moving forward with confident steps filled with optimism and economic achievements.
• How do you see the impact of the Riyadh Season on the Kingdom's global status in the entertainment field, and what is your assessment of the successful organization of the international boxing matches recently hosted by Riyadh?
•• I believe that the Riyadh Season has enabled the Kingdom to firmly establish its position in the global entertainment industry, and looking at the successful organization of the most important international boxing matches, I am confident that Riyadh will become one of the leading global destinations for hosting the most important championships and sports competitions.
Investments and Trade Opportunities
• How do you assess the volume of trade and investment between the two countries? What sectors do you see as promising for the future?
•• Saudi Arabia is an important partner for us in energy security, and in general, we see wide opportunities to develop trade exchange and investments between our two countries, especially in sectors related to technology, artificial intelligence, digitization, agriculture, tourism, life sciences, and biotechnology.
• What is the importance of Saudi Arabia to Lithuania in the field of energy security? Are there new investment opportunities between the two sides?
•• We import large quantities of Saudi oil, which is a crucial element for us because Saudi oil helps Lithuania achieve complete independence in energy security.
As for investment opportunities, there are vast prospects for cooperation. The Lithuanian seaport is witnessing significant expansion, which could represent a unique opportunity for Saudi investments.
We are also ready to welcome Saudi investments in several sectors, such as life sciences, artificial intelligence, the digital sector, agricultural technologies, and others.
New Sectors and Expanding Cooperation
• Are there ongoing discussions to enhance trade facilitation mechanisms between the two countries?
•• Yes, definitely. I visited the Saudi Chambers Federation, and we had very open discussions about what we can do together. I greatly appreciate the openness of the Federation and their willingness to expand cooperation between Lithuania and the Kingdom, which reflects a shared awareness of the opportunities for trade cooperation between the two countries.
• How can Lithuanian products expand further within the Saudi market?
•• In fact, we are already present in the Saudi market, and many Lithuanian agricultural products are exported to the Kingdom. We have a good base to build upon, and what we aspire to now is to enhance the presence of these products and expand the scope of cooperation to include new sectors.
• How do you see the growth of the Lithuanian community in the Kingdom? Does this growth relate to economic cooperation between the two countries?
•• Yes, definitely. Three years ago, the number of the Lithuanian community in Saudi Arabia was about 50 people, and now it is nearly 100—meaning the number has doubled—most of the community members are professionals and businessmen who came to the Kingdom for work and investment.
Academic Cooperation Between Universities
• What are the main investment opportunities in green energy technologies?
•• We have significant opportunities in areas such as agricultural technologies, life sciences, and the health sector, as well as tourism. These sectors represent important gateways for cooperation in green technology and sustainability.
• Are there opportunities to enhance academic cooperation between Lithuanian universities and their Saudi counterparts?
•• Yes, of course, our universities are very strong in the field of medicine, and we warmly welcome Saudi students to study in Lithuanian cities. We see great potential for cooperation between our universities and Saudi universities. We know that you have strong universities.
• Are there scholarships or study programs available for Saudi students at Lithuanian universities?
•• Yes, we are part of the European Union program (Erasmus), and we can work through this framework to provide academic exchange opportunities and scholarships for students. We welcome more cooperation in this area.
Promising Opportunities and Expanding Presence
• How do you evaluate the future of academic cooperation between Lithuania and Saudi Arabia? Is there a desire to attract more Arab students?
•• Yes, we see that academic cooperation between our two countries holds very promising potential, especially in the field of medicine. We want to welcome more Arab students in Lithuania, particularly in medical specialties, and we seek to expand our global presence. We see that education and scientific research are one of the essential pathways to building a stronger partnership with the Kingdom.
• What are the main academic fields that could attract Saudi students to Lithuanian universities?
•• Medicine is undoubtedly the most attractive field. We also have advanced research centers in life sciences and biotechnology. Therefore, we see that medicine, life sciences, research, and biotechnology are among the most important fields that can attract Saudi students.
Interest in Developing
The Arabic Language
• Is there interest in Lithuania in expanding the teaching of the Arabic language?
•• Yes, definitely. Since Lithuania became a free and independent country, the world has opened up to us, and we wish to see a greater presence of Arab civilization and culture in Lithuania, and language is an essential part of communication between peoples.
On this occasion, I would like to mention the Arabic Language Day, which is celebrated on December 18 each year. We care about it and appreciate its symbolism. We are a small country, so we fully understand the importance of learning languages. Language opens doors to understanding cultures, so we are very interested in developing Arabic language education, as it enhances our understanding of the Arab world and strengthens cultural communication bridges.
• What are the main research cooperation opportunities between the two countries?
•• We are fully prepared to share our expertise with Saudi Arabia in the fields of life sciences and biotechnology research.
• What are the main potential areas of cooperation between Lithuania and the Kingdom in the health sector?
•• I see that there are clear areas for cooperation. Lithuania is very strong in health sciences and life sciences, which is one of our most advanced sectors. We host the (Life Sciences Baltics) conference every two years, which is the largest event in the Baltic and Northern European region in the field of life sciences.
Joint Programs and Medical Expertise
• Is there an intention to exchange medical expertise or launch joint training programs between universities and health centers in the two countries?
•• Yes, this is very possible. We are very willing to share our expertise, especially at the university level and in medical training.
• What about cooperation in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment between the two countries?
•• Lithuania has a very strong pharmaceutical industry, and we have advanced companies in manufacturing medical devices. Therefore, we see great potential for cooperation with the Kingdom in these two sectors, and with the Saudi Vision 2030 and the development of the Saudi health sector, the opportunities for cooperation in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment seem very promising.
• Are there currently any joint medical visits or health delegations exchanged between the two countries?
•• Not yet, but I believe it is only a matter of time. The future holds many opportunities, and joint medical delegations and visits to hospitals can be organized in the coming phase.