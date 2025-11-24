انتهت بلدية محافظة الجبيل من تنفيذ مشروع حديقة الجوهرة بمساحة إجمالية تبلغ 13,000 متر مربع، وذلك وفق المواصفات المعتمدة وجودة في التنفيذ، بهدف رفع مستوى الخدمات، وتطوير المرافق العامة، وتعزيز جودة الحياة في مختلف أحياء المحافظة.

بمساحة 13,000 متر مربع.. بلدية الجبيل تنتهي من تنفيذ حديقة الجوهرة

من جهته قال رئيس بلدية محافظة الجبيل المهندس بادي بن فهيد القحطاني، إن الحديقة تضم مجموعة من العناصر والمرافق التي روعي فيها توفير بيئة جاذبة ومتكاملة لمرتاديها؛ إذ تشمل: مساراً للمشي يضم: مضمار مشي بطول 206 أمتار وعرض 2 متر، وبمساحة 412 متراً مربعاً، ومسارات الداخلية بطول إجمالي يبلغ 445 متراً، وكذلك ملعب متعدد الاستخدامات بمساحة 1,129 متراً مربعاً، كما تضم الحديقة تشجيراً ومسطحات خضراء، ودورات مياه ومساحات جلوس، وبرجولات خشبية ومنطقة ألعاب مخصصة للأطفال، إضافة إلى مسار خاص للدراجات، بما يسهم في توفير بيئة ترفيهية متكاملة تلبي حاجات مختلف الفئات العمرية.

بمساحة 13,000 متر مربع.. بلدية الجبيل تنتهي من تنفيذ حديقة الجوهرة
بمساحة 13,000 متر مربع.. بلدية الجبيل تنتهي من تنفيذ حديقة الجوهرة

وأشار إلى أن ذلك يأتي ضمن سلسلة المشاريع التطويرية التي تعمل عليها بلدية الجبيل بهدف تحسين المشهد الحضري، وتعزيز المساحات الخضراء وتوفير مرافق ترفيهية حديثة تسهم في دعم جودة الحياة وتلبية تطلعات سكان المحافظة وزوارها.