بمساحة 13,000 متر مربع.. بلدية الجبيل تنتهي من تنفيذ حديقة الجوهرة

The Municipality of Jubail Governorate has completed the implementation of the Al-Jawhara Park project, with a total area of 13,000 square meters, in accordance with approved specifications and quality of execution, aiming to enhance service levels, develop public facilities, and improve the quality of life in various neighborhoods of the governorate.

For his part, the head of the Jubail Governorate Municipality, Engineer Badi bin Fahid Al-Qahtani, stated that the park includes a variety of elements and facilities designed to provide an attractive and integrated environment for its visitors; it features a walking path that includes a walking track of 206 meters in length and 2 meters in width, covering an area of 412 square meters, as well as internal paths with a total length of 445 meters. Additionally, there is a multi-purpose playground with an area of 1,129 square meters. The park also includes landscaping, green spaces, restrooms, seating areas, wooden pergolas, and a designated play area for children, along with a dedicated bike path, contributing to a comprehensive recreational environment that meets the needs of various age groups.

He pointed out that this is part of a series of developmental projects that the Jubail Municipality is working on to improve the urban landscape, enhance green spaces, and provide modern recreational facilities that contribute to supporting the quality of life and meeting the aspirations of the residents and visitors of the governorate.