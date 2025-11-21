تمكّنت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك «زاتكا» في منفذ الحديثة من إحباط محاولة تهريب 58,721 من مادة «الإمفيتامين» المُخدر (الكبتاجون)، عُثر عليها مخبأة في إحدى الإرساليات القادمة إلى المملكة عبر المنفذ.

جانب من المضبوطات

وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي باسم «زاتكا» حمود الحربي بأنه وردت عبر المنفذ إرسالية عبارة عن «زيت زيتون» محمولة على إحدى الشاحنات، وعند خضوعها للإجراءات الجمركية والكشف عليها عبر التقنيات الأمنية، عُثر على تلك الكمية من مادة «الإمفيتامين» المُخدر.

وأكّد الحربي أن «زاتكا» ماضية عبر منافذها الجمركية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، وتقف بالمرصاد أمام محاولات أرباب التهريب، وذلك تحقيقًا لأبرز ركائز إستراتيجيتها المتمثلة في تعزيز أمن وحماية المجتمع بالحد من محاولات تهريب مثل هذه الآفات وغيرها من الممنوعات.

