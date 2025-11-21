The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" at the Al-Haditha port managed to thwart an attempt to smuggle 58,721 units of the narcotic substance "amphetamine" (captagon), which was found hidden in one of the shipments coming to the Kingdom through the port.

The official spokesperson for "ZATCA," Hamoud Al-Harbi, explained that a shipment described as "olive oil" arrived at the port on one of the trucks, and during customs procedures and inspection using security technologies, that quantity of the narcotic substance "amphetamine" was discovered.

Al-Harbi confirmed that "ZATCA" is continuing its efforts at its customs ports to tighten customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports, standing vigilant against the attempts of smugglers, in line with one of the main pillars of its strategy, which is to enhance the security and protection of society by reducing attempts to smuggle such harmful substances and other prohibited items.