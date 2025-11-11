The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah conference (From Mecca to the World) is held more than 6 months before the Hajj season, indicating that the guests of the Most Merciful are a priority for the government of the Kingdom throughout the year. Since the end of last Hajj season, the young ministry has begun to monitor observations and assess the satisfaction of beneficiaries from all over the world, to provide a vision of what is well-executed and refined, and what needs further improvement and excellence.

The Kingdom of the Two Holy Mosques has not spared any effort and has not held back in its eternal commitment to developing the Hajj service system and achieving the objectives of Vision 2030, by facilitating the journey of the faithful pilgrims and enhancing their human experience through a methodology of integration and the employment of advanced technologies to raise the efficiency of services and shorten the time for those heading to the Grand Mosque, the Prophet's Mosque, and the holy sites.

Perhaps the most notable achievement the Kingdom takes pride in is hosting millions of pilgrims throughout the year, ensuring the security, safety, health, and worship of each individual, and providing qualified human resources with knowledge and accumulated experience, embodying the highest morals and values that are innate rather than acquired.

The fact that the number of beneficiaries of the Nusuk application has exceeded 40 million users from around the world is a clear testament to the qualitative governance and transparency enjoyed by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and the generous and selfless efforts of the state to facilitate the performance of the fifth pillar of Islam, investing in technological development and skilled national cadres to improve performance quality and to depict the model of institutional integration in its truest and purest forms.