ينعقد مؤتمر وزارة الحج والعمرة (من مكة إلى العالم)، قبل موسم الحج بما يزيد على 6 أشهر، ما يُنبئ أن ضيوف الرحمن محل عناية حكومة المملكة طيلة أيام العام، فمنذ انتهى موسم الحج الماضي، شرعت الوزارة الفتيّة في رصد الملاحظات، واستقصاء مدى رضا المستفيدين من كل أنحاء العالم، ليتوفّر لها التصوّر عما هو مُتقنٌ ومُجوّدٌ، وما يحتاج إلى مزيد اتقان وإجادة.

ولن ولم تألُ بلاد الحرمين جهداً، ولم تدّخر وُسعاً، في سبيل التزامها الأزلي الأبدي بتطوير منظومة خدمات الحج، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، بتسهيل رحلة وفود الرحلة الإيمانية، وتعزيز تجربتهم الإنسانية، بتعزيز منهجية التكامل، وتوظيف التقنيات المتطورة، لرفع كفاءة الخدمات، واختصار الزمن على قاصدي المسجد الحرام والنبوي والمشاعر المقدسة.

ولعل أبرز ما تفاخر به المملكة، استضافتها لأعداد مليونية طيلة العام، وتأمين أمن وسلامة وصحة وعبادة كل فرد منهم، وتوفير العناصر البشريّة المؤهلة بالمعرفة وتراكم الخبرات، والمتمثّلة أسمى الأخلاق والقِيَم التي هي طبعٌ وليست تطبّعاً.

وما بلوغ أعداد المستفيدين من تطبيق نسك أكثر من 40 مليون مستخدم من دول العالم إلا دليل ناصع على الحوكمة النوعيّة، والشفافية التي تتمتع بها وزارة الحج والعمرة، وبذل الدولة بسخاء ودون منّة، في سبيل تيسير أداء شعيرة الركن الخامس من أركان الإسلام، واستثمار التطوير التقني، والكوادر الوطنية الماهرة في تحسين جودة الأداء، ورسم نموذج التكامل المؤسساتي في أصدق صوره وأنقى ملامحه.