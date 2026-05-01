في ظل التحولات المتسارعة في بيئات العمل الحديثة، يبرز تحدّي التوازن بين الحياة المهنية والأسرية كإحدى أبرز القضايا التي تواجه المرأة العاملة. فمع تزايد الضغوط وتداخل المسؤوليات، يصبح الوصول إلى حالة من الاستقرار النفسي والمهني هدفاً أساسياً تسعى إليه الكثير من النساء. وتشير تقارير منظمة العمل الدولية إلى أن نحو 38% من النساء العاملات يعانين مستويات مرتفعة من الضغط المرتبط بمحاولة التوفيق بين العمل والأسرة، وهو ما ينعكس مباشرة على صحتهن وجودة حياتهن.

وتؤكد الدراسات أن الصحة النفسية تلعب دوراً محورياً في قدرة الإنسان على مواجهة ضغوط الحياة واتخاذ قراراته بوعي. فقد أظهرت دراسة لجامعة هارفارد أن الضغوط المزمنة قد تزيد احتمالية الإصابة باضطرابات القلق والاكتئاب بنسبة تصل إلى 25%، ما يجعل الاهتمام بالصحة النفسية ضرورة موازية للاهتمام بالصحة الجسدية، خصوصاً مع تسارع وتيرة الحياة وتعدد الأدوار التي تؤديها المرأة.

وفي هذا السياق، يشير عدد من الأطباء والمتخصصين إلى أن الضغوط النفسية والجسدية التي تتعرض لها المرأة العاملة لا تؤثر فقط على أدائها المهني، بل تمتد لتشمل صحتها الإنجابية والهرمونية. وقد أوضحت الجمعية الأوروبية لطب الإنجاب وعلم الأجنة، أن الدعم النفسي والاجتماعي يسهم بشكل مباشر في تقليل آثار الضغط، ويرفع جودة الحياة، بل ويزيد فرص النجاح في العلاجات المرتبطة بالخصوبة بنسبة قد تصل إلى 20% وفق دراسات حديثة.

صراع الأدوار وتداعياته النفسية والجسدية

أكد الأكاديمي والأخصائي النفسي الدكتور خالد محمد العثيمين، في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»، أهمية فهم الضغوط النفسية التي تواجه المرأة العاملة، موضحاً أنها تعيش صراعاً مستمراً بين أدوار متعددة تجعلها عالقة في دائرة لا تنتهي من المهمات والتوقعات. فهي مطالبة بأن تكون أماً مثالية، وزوجة محبة، وموظفة منتجة، وابنة حاضرة اجتماعياً، وعضواً فاعلاً في أسرتها ومجتمعها، ما يكشف حجم الأعباء النفسية التي تتحملها.

ويشير العثيمين إلى أن هذه الضغوط تترك آثاراً نفسية وانفعالية مثل التوتر المزمن وسرعة الغضب والشعور بالتقصير، ثم تمتد إلى الجانب الذهني كتشوش التفكير وصعوبة التركيز، وتظهر سلوكياً في الانسحاب الاجتماعي والاندفاعية والعدوانية، إضافة إلى آثار جسدية كالإرهاق المستمر والصداع واضطرابات النوم.

ويؤكد أنه لا وجود لصحة نفسية خالية تماماً من الأعراض، لكن المهم التمييز بين الأعراض الطبيعية التي تزول بالراحة، وتلك المرضية التي تستمر لأكثر من شهر وتترافق مع أرق دائم وتؤثر على الأداء اليومي. وعلى المدى الطويل قد تؤدي الضغوط المتكررة إلى القلق والاكتئاب والاحتراق النفسي وفقدان الهوية، وإلى مشكلات جسدية كضعف المناعة والالتهابات والاضطرابات الهرمونية، إضافة إلى انعكاساتها على الأسرة من خلال فتور العلاقة الزوجية وتوتر العلاقة مع الأبناء.

وفي ما يتعلق بإدارة الضغوط، يشدد العثيمين على أهمية الدعم الأسري وإعادة توزيع الأدوار داخل المنزل، ومشاركة الزوج والأبناء في المهمات، وخفض سقف التوقعات، وتقبّل الإنجاز الواقعي، والحصول على الراحة، وممارسة الهوايات، والالتقاء بالأصدقاء، واللجوء للكتابة التفريغية، مع ضرورة وضع حدود واضحة وتخصيص وقت أسبوعي للنفس. كما يثني على دور الأسرة وبيئة العمل في تخفيف الضغوط أو زيادتها، فالدعم الأسري والمرونة في العمل يخففان العبء، بينما تزيد البيئة السلبية من الشعور بالإجهاد.

ويختتم العثيمين بالتأكيد على أهمية طلب المساعدة النفسية عند ظهور علامات واضحة مثل استمرار الإنهاك، نوبات القلق، اضطرابات النوم، نوبات البكاء، فقدان الدافعية، تدهور العلاقات الأسرية، أو الرغبة في الانعزال.

عبء الأدوار المنزلية وتحديات الشراكة الأسرية

تكتمل الصورة من منظور سوسيولوجي عند تناول الأبعاد الاجتماعية التي يطرحها الباحث الاجتماعي راشد محمد الفارس، الذي يسلّط الضوء على ما يسميه «الضغط الخفي» الناتج عن تراكم الأعباء المنزلية. ويشير الفارس إلى أن الموروثات الثقافية لا تزال تعزز الصورة النمطية التي تُحمّل المرأة وحدها مسؤولية العمل المنزلي، حتى مع انخراطها الكامل في سوق العمل، ما يجعل جهودها داخل المنزل تُعامل كواجب مفترض لا يقابله تقدير، ويضاعف الضغوط النفسية في ظل غياب ثقافة المشاركة الأسرية.

ويؤكد الفارس أن هذا الإرهاق لا يقتصر على الجانب البدني، بل يمتد ليؤثر في جودة العلاقات الأسرية، إذ يضعف التعب المزمن قدرة المرأة على التواصل والتحمل النفسي، وقد يُساء تفسير ذلك كفتور في الروابط الأسرية، بينما هو في الحقيقة احتراق نفسي ناتج عن إجهاد متواصل. ويرى أن التحولات الاجتماعية منحت المرأة فرصاً واسعة في المجال العام، إلا أن هذه التحولات لم تُرافقها إعادة توزيع عادلة للمسؤوليات المنزلية، ما خلق عبئاً مزدوجاً وفجوة بين الأدوار التقليدية ومتطلبات العصر.

ويشير الفارس إلى أن الحل يبدأ من المجتمع ذاته، عبر دور مهم للمؤسسات التوعوية والإعلامية في تغيير النظرة النمطية وتعزيز مفهوم «الشراكة الأسرية» بدلاً من التبعية. كما يشدد على ضرورة تبني حلول عملية داخل الأسرة تقوم على التوزيع العادل للمهمات وإشراك الأبناء في المسؤوليات، إضافة إلى تخلي المرأة عن ضغط السعي نحو الكمال في أداء الأعمال المنزلية. ويخلص إلى أن التفاهم والتقدير المتبادل يشكلان الأساس لبناء بيئة أسرية مستقرة تضمن للمرأة توازنها النفسي والجسدي، وتحمي المجتمع من تداعيات الإجهاد الصامت.

الإنهاك التربوي وأثر الإجهاد على متابعة الأبناء

ويكتمل هذا المشهد التحليلي بالبعد التربوي الذي يقدمه المستشار التعليمي والمدرب الدولي عمر عبدالعزيز الزهراني، الذي يسلّط الضوء على الدور المحوري للأم في متابعة التحصيل الدراسي للأبناء. ويحذّر الزهراني، من أن استنزاف طاقة المرأة جسدياً ونفسياً يؤدي إلى تراجع قدرتها على التركيز والمتابعة التعليمية، خصوصاً عندما تتحمل هذه المسؤولية منفردة في ظل غياب أو انشغال الأب، ما يضعها أمام خطر الاحتراق النفسي الذي تظهر ملامحه في العصبية أو الميل للعزلة، وينعكس سلباً على المستوى الدراسي للأبناء.

ويطرح الزهراني مقاربة تربوية تقوم على توزيع المسؤوليات باعتباره ضرورة تربوية لا مجرد تعاون اختياري. فإشراك الزوج والأبناء الكبار في المهمات المنزلية يسهم في حماية الأم من الإنهاك ويعزز مناخاً أسرياً صحياً. كما يشدد على أهمية الدعم المجتمعي عبر شبكة الأقارب والصديقات، لما له من دور في تخفيف الضغوط وتحسين جودة التواصل داخل الأسرة.

وفي جانب مؤسسي مهم، يؤكد الزهراني دور المدرسة كشريك إستراتيجي في استقرار الأسرة؛ من خلال متابعة المرشد الطلابي لأي تراجع في مستوى الطلاب والتعاون مع المعلمين والأسرة لتقديم حلول عملية تخفف العبء عن الأم وتدعم المسيرة التعليمية للأبناء. ويرى أن تكامل الجهود بين الأسرة والمجتمع والمدرسة يشكل صمام الأمان الذي يحفظ توازن الأم ويضمن تفوق الأبناء.

تجارب النساء تكشف تنوّع الخيارات

وتكتمل الصورة بآراء وتجارب العديد من السيدات اللواتي شاركن وجهات نظرهن حول هذه القضية، إذ تباينت المواقف بين مؤيدات لفكرة التفرغ للمنزل ومعارضات لها. فبعض النساء ترى أن التفرغ ليس ضعفاً، بل خيار واعٍ يمنحهن الاستقرار النفسي والعائلي، خصوصاً عندما تصبح ضغوط العمل سبباً في توتر العلاقة الزوجية أو تدهور الصحة. وتؤكد أخريات أن المرأة ليست مطالبة بإثبات ذاتها على حساب راحتها، وأن النجاح الحقيقي يبدأ من شعورها بالرضى والتوازن.

في المقابل، ترى فئة أخرى أن ترك العمل ليس الحل، وأن المشكلة تكمن في غياب التنظيم والدعم سواء من الزوج أو من بيئة العمل. وتؤمن بعض السيدات بقدرة المرأة على التوفيق بين بيتها وعملها إذا توفّر لها التقدير والمساندة، مشيرات إلى أن الاستقلال المادي يمنح المرأة قوة وثقة في اتخاذ قراراتها.

حلا الغامدي تروي تجربتها مع العمل الذي لم تستطع التوفيق بينه وبين مسؤولياتها الأسرية، رغم سنوات من المحاولة، تقول: إن الضغوط كانت تتزايد يوماً بعد يوم، وإن علاقتها بزوجها بدأت تتأثر بسبب كثرة الالتزامات. وبعد محاولات عديدة لتنظيم وقتها، قررت اختيار أسرتها وبيتها، خصوصاً أن العائد المادي لم يكن مجزياً مقارنة بحجم الجهد. وبعد تفرغها شعرت بهدوء نسبي، لكنها لم تتوقف عن العمل تماماً، إذ خاضت تجربة «الأسر المنتجة» قبل أن تعود للشعور بالضغط، ما دفعها لإيقاف البيع مؤقتاً بحثاً عن توازن أفضل.

كما عبّرت مجموعة من النساء عن تجارب مشابهة لما ذكرته حلا؛ إذ بدأن العمل بحماس، ثم اصطدمن بواقع المسؤوليات المتراكمة، ما دفعهن إلى إعادة ترتيب حياتهن تدريجياً. وبين هذا وذاك، يبقى القرار شخصياً تحدده ظروف كل امرأة وقدرتها على الموازنة دون أن تخسر ذاتها أو استقرارها.

ومن بين الأصوات التي تحدثت، تروي شهرة عبدالخالق الغامدي (موظفة وأم وزوجة)، تفاصيل يومها الذي يبدأ قبل الجميع؛ تستيقظ لترتيب حقائب أطفالها وحقيبتها العملية، وتخرج إلى عملها محمّلة بقلق خفي: هل أنجزت كل شيء؟ وهل ستعود لتكمل ما تبقى؟ تبدو في العمل قوية ومنظمة، لكنها تحمل في داخلها هموماً لا يراها أحد.. تفكر في أطفالها وواجباتهم وصحتهم، وفي البيت الذي ينتظرها. وعند عودتها، يبدأ فصل آخر من المسؤوليات، فتتنقل بين أدوارها وكأنها تعيش يومين في يوم واحد. تقول إنها تشعر أحياناً بثقل لا يُرى، وبإرهاق يُقاس بعدد الأدوار لا بعدد الساعات، وتتمنى فقط أن يُقدَّر هذا الجهد وأن تسمع كلمة: «أنتِ تقومين بعمل عظيم». وتشير إلى أن بيئة العمل ليست دائماً منصفة، وأنها تحتاج أحياناً إلى أيام من الراحة لاستعادة طاقتها.

أما فاطمة الزهراني (عزباء) فتروي تجربتها مع الإرهاق الوظيفي، تقول: إنها تعود من الدوام مرهقة لا تبحث إلا عن السرير، بسبب ضغوط العمل وغياب التقدير. وتذكر أنها تعرضت لوعكة صحية دفعتها لزيارة المستشفى، فأكد لها الطبيب أن ما تحتاجه هو الراحة والابتعاد عن الإجهاد، حصلت على إجازة مرضية وتحسنت، لكنها ما إن عادت إلى العمل حتى عادت الضغوط نفسها، ما جعلها تفكر جدياً في ترك وظيفتها والبحث عن بيئة أكثر دعماً وتقديراً.

مواجهة الإجهاد

ودعم المرأة العاملة

في ظل التحديات الهرمونية والصحية التي يفرضها الإجهاد المزمن على المرأة، برزت سياسات الموارد البشرية كخط دفاع إستراتيجي يوفر حلولاً واقعية تدعم الاستقرار النفسي والمهني للموظفات. وفي هذا السياق، تؤكد أخصائي أول موارد بشرية ومسؤول التأمينات الاجتماعية موضي صالح بن سبعان، أن المؤشرات الحديثة تكشف ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً في مستويات الإجهاد، خصوصاً بين الأمهات العاملات، ما استدعى استجابة مؤسسية عاجلة لإعادة تشكيل بيئات العمل بما يتناسب مع احتياجات المرأة المتعددة ويحقق التوازن بين مسؤولياتها وطموحاتها.

وتبرز هذه الاستجابة من خلال تبني ثقافة ساعات العمل المرنة، التي تحولت من خيار تنظيمي إلى أداة فعّالة لتخفيف الضغوط اليومية ومنح الموظفات مساحة أكبر لإدارة أولوياتهن. وتشير بن سبعان إلى أن تمكين المرأة من هذا التوازن أصبح مسؤولية مؤسسية أساسية، إذ لم يعد مقبولاً تركها تواجه تحديات تعدد الأدوار دون دعم هيكلي واضح. ومن هنا، بات من الضروري اعتماد سياسات داعمة تضمن استدامة الإنتاجية مع الحفاظ على السلامة النفسية والجسدية للموظفات.

كما توضح بن سبعان أن التوجه نحو مأسسة الحلول المرنة وجعلها جزءاً من الثقافة التنظيمية بات يتنامى، إذ أدركت المؤسسات الحديثة أن تعزيز بيئة العمل الإيجابية وتوفير فرص النمو المهني لا يتحققان دون مراعاة الجوانب الإنسانية والاجتماعية للمرأة. ورغم هذا التحول الإيجابي، تؤكد أن الحاجة لا تزال قائمة لتوسيع نطاق هذه المبادرات وضمان استمراريتها، فمعايير النجاح المؤسسي لم تعد تُقاس بالإنتاج فقط، بل بقدرة المؤسسة على رفع جودة الحياة وتعزيز الرضى الوظيفي، وهو ما يشكل الأساس الحقيقي لاستقرار المنظومة المهنية واستدامتها.

التوازن الهرموني

والقدرة الإنجابية

تقدّم استشارية العقم وأطفال الأنابيب والغدد الصماء التناسلية وجراحة المناظير الدكتورة هيا الجريفاني، طرحاً علمياً متعمقاً حول العلاقة بين الإجهاد المزمن والصحة الإنجابية لدى المرأة. ففي ظل تسارع الحياة وتزايد المسؤوليات المهنية والأسرية، لم يعد تعدد الأدوار مجرد تحدٍّ يومي، بل تحول إلى ضغط نفسي مستمر يُعرف علمياً بتداخل الأدوار، وهو عامل مؤثر في التوازن الهرموني ووظائف الجسم.

وتستند الدكتورة الجريفاني إلى تقارير الجمعية الأوروبية لطب الإنجاب وعلم الأجنة (ESHRE)، مؤكدة أن النساء يتعرضن لضغوط نفسية مرتفعة تنعكس مباشرة على المنظومة الهرمونية. فعندما يتحول التوتر إلى حالة مزمنة، يزداد إفراز هرمون الكورتيزول، ما يؤدي إلى اضطراب محور تحت المهاد -الغدة النخامية-المبيض (HPO axis)، المسؤول عن تنظيم الخصوبة. وأي خلل في هذا المحور ينعكس على انتظام التبويض والدورة الشهرية، وقد يصل إلى تأخر الحمل وتراجع القدرة الإنجابية.

وتعزز رؤيتها بتقارير الجمعية الأمريكية لطب الإنجاب (ASRM)، التي تشير إلى أن الإجهاد المزمن، خصوصاً مع نمط حياة مرهق، يضعف كفاءة المبيض ويقلل فرص الحمل الطبيعي. ولا تقتصر آثار التوتر على الجانب الإنجابي، بل تمتد إلى الجسم كله عبر إضعاف المناعة ورفع مؤشرات الالتهاب، مما يزيد من احتمالية الإصابة بالأمراض المزمنة. وغالباً ما تظهر هذه الاضطرابات في بدايتها على شكل تعب مستمر، اضطرابات نوم، وتقلبات مزاجية، وهي مؤشرات مبكرة على اختلالات أعمق.

وتخلص الجريفاني إلى ضرورة التعامل مع الإجهاد بوصفه عاملاً سريرياً مؤثراً في صحة المرأة الهرمونية والإنجابية، لا مجرد حالة عابرة. ومع تزايد متطلبات الحياة، تبرز الحاجة إلى رفع الوعي الصحي وتوفير بيئة داعمة تساعد المرأة على تحقيق التوازن المطلوب، باعتبار أن هذا التوازن ضرورة لحماية الصحة العامة وضمان استدامة القدرة الإنجابية في مواجهة تحديات العصر.

خلاصة

إن بناء بيئة داعمة وتمكين المرأة من أدوات التوازن بين العمل والحياة ليس رفاهية، بل ضرورة لتعزيز الصحة النفسية والإنتاجية والاستقرار الاجتماعي.