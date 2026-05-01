In light of the rapid transformations in modern work environments, the challenge of balancing professional and family life emerges as one of the most prominent issues facing working women. With increasing pressures and overlapping responsibilities, achieving a state of psychological and professional stability becomes a primary goal for many women. Reports from the International Labour Organization indicate that about 38% of working women suffer from high levels of stress related to trying to reconcile work and family, which directly impacts their health and quality of life.

Studies confirm that mental health plays a crucial role in a person's ability to cope with life's pressures and make conscious decisions. A study from Harvard University showed that chronic stress can increase the likelihood of developing anxiety and depression disorders by up to 25%, making attention to mental health a necessity parallel to attention to physical health, especially with the fast pace of life and the multiple roles women play.

In this context, several doctors and specialists point out that the psychological and physical pressures faced by working women not only affect their professional performance but also extend to their reproductive and hormonal health. The European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology has clarified that psychological and social support directly contributes to reducing the effects of stress, enhances quality of life, and even increases the chances of success in fertility treatments by up to 20%, according to recent studies.

The Struggle of Roles and Its Psychological and Physical Consequences

Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al-Othaimin, an academic and psychologist, emphasized in his talk to "Okaz" the importance of understanding the psychological pressures faced by working women, explaining that they live in a continuous struggle between multiple roles that leave them trapped in an endless cycle of tasks and expectations. They are expected to be ideal mothers, loving wives, productive employees, socially present daughters, and active members of their families and communities, revealing the extent of the psychological burdens they bear.

Al-Othaimin points out that these pressures leave psychological and emotional effects such as chronic stress, irritability, and feelings of inadequacy, extending to cognitive aspects like confusion in thinking and difficulty concentrating, and manifesting behaviorally in social withdrawal, impulsivity, and aggression, in addition to physical effects like constant fatigue, headaches, and sleep disturbances.

He asserts that there is no such thing as completely symptom-free mental health, but it is important to distinguish between normal symptoms that disappear with rest and those that persist for more than a month and are accompanied by chronic insomnia and affect daily performance. In the long term, repeated pressures can lead to anxiety, depression, burnout, and loss of identity, as well as physical problems such as weakened immunity, inflammation, and hormonal disorders, in addition to their repercussions on the family through strained marital relationships and tension with children.

Regarding stress management, Al-Othaimin emphasizes the importance of family support and redistributing roles within the home, involving the husband and children in tasks, lowering expectations, accepting realistic achievements, obtaining rest, engaging in hobbies, meeting friends, and resorting to expressive writing, while also stressing the need to set clear boundaries and allocate weekly time for oneself. He praises the role of family and work environments in alleviating or increasing stress, as family support and workplace flexibility reduce the burden, while a negative environment increases feelings of stress.

Al-Othaimin concludes by stressing the importance of seeking psychological help when clear signs appear, such as persistent exhaustion, anxiety attacks, sleep disturbances, crying spells, loss of motivation, deterioration of family relationships, or a desire to isolate oneself.

The Burden of Household Roles and Challenges of Family Partnership

The sociological perspective is completed by examining the social dimensions raised by social researcher Rashid Mohammed Al-Faris, who highlights what he calls "hidden pressure" resulting from the accumulation of household burdens. Al-Faris points out that cultural legacies still reinforce the stereotype that places the responsibility of household work solely on women, even with their full engagement in the labor market, making their efforts at home treated as an assumed duty that lacks appreciation, thus exacerbating psychological pressures in the absence of a culture of family participation.

Al-Faris confirms that this exhaustion is not limited to the physical aspect but extends to affect the quality of family relationships, as chronic fatigue weakens a woman's ability to communicate and endure psychologically, which may be misinterpreted as a lack of familial bonds, while it is actually psychological burnout resulting from continuous stress. He believes that social transformations have granted women extensive opportunities in the public sphere, but these transformations have not been accompanied by a fair redistribution of household responsibilities, creating a dual burden and a gap between traditional roles and modern demands.

He points out that the solution begins with society itself, through a significant role for awareness and media institutions in changing the stereotypical view and promoting the concept of "family partnership" instead of dependency. He also emphasizes the necessity of adopting practical solutions within the family based on fair distribution of tasks and involving children in responsibilities, in addition to women letting go of the pressure to strive for perfection in household tasks. He concludes that understanding and mutual appreciation form the foundation for building a stable family environment that ensures a woman's psychological and physical balance and protects society from the repercussions of silent stress.

Educational Exhaustion and the Impact of Stress on Following Up with Children

This analytical scene is completed by the educational perspective presented by educational consultant and international trainer Omar Abdulaziz Al-Zahrani, who highlights the pivotal role of the mother in monitoring her children's academic achievement. Al-Zahrani warns that draining a woman's energy physically and psychologically leads to a decline in her ability to focus and follow up on educational matters, especially when she bears this responsibility alone in the absence or preoccupation of the father, placing her at risk of psychological burnout, which manifests in irritability or a tendency to isolate, negatively affecting her children's academic performance.

Al-Zahrani proposes an educational approach based on distributing responsibilities as a necessary educational requirement, not just optional cooperation. Involving the husband and older children in household tasks helps protect the mother from exhaustion and fosters a healthy family atmosphere. He also stresses the importance of community support through a network of relatives and friends, as it plays a role in alleviating pressures and improving communication quality within the family.

In an important institutional aspect, Al-Zahrani confirms the school's role as a strategic partner in stabilizing the family; by monitoring any decline in students' performance and collaborating with teachers and families to provide practical solutions that alleviate the burden on the mother and support her children's educational journey. He believes that the integration of efforts between family, community, and school forms the safety valve that preserves the mother's balance and ensures her children's success.

Women's Experiences Reveal a Diversity of Choices

The picture is completed by the opinions and experiences of many women who shared their perspectives on this issue, with positions varying between supporters of the idea of dedicating themselves to the home and those opposed to it. Some women believe that dedicating oneself to the home is not a weakness, but a conscious choice that grants them psychological and family stability, especially when work pressures cause tension in the marital relationship or deteriorate health. Others assert that women are not required to prove themselves at the expense of their comfort, and that true success begins with their feeling of satisfaction and balance.

Conversely, another group believes that leaving work is not the solution, and that the problem lies in the absence of organization and support, whether from the husband or the work environment. Some women believe in their ability to balance their home and work if they are given appreciation and support, pointing out that financial independence empowers women and boosts their confidence in making decisions.

Hala Al-Ghamdi recounts her experience with work, which she could not balance with her family responsibilities, despite years of trying. She says that the pressures were increasing day by day, and her relationship with her husband began to be affected due to numerous commitments. After numerous attempts to organize her time, she decided to choose her family and home, especially since the financial return was not commensurate with the effort. After dedicating herself, she felt a relative calm, but she did not stop working completely, as she engaged in the "productive families" experience before feeling pressured again, which led her to temporarily stop selling in search of better balance.

A group of women expressed similar experiences to what Hala mentioned; they started working enthusiastically, then collided with the reality of accumulated responsibilities, prompting them to gradually rearrange their lives. Between this and that, the decision remains personal, determined by each woman's circumstances and her ability to balance without losing herself or her stability.

Among the voices that spoke, Shahira Abdulkhaleq Al-Ghamdi (an employee, mother, and wife) shares details of her day, which begins before everyone else's; she wakes up to arrange her children's bags and her work bag, and leaves for her job burdened with a hidden anxiety: Did she accomplish everything? Will she return to finish what remains? She appears strong and organized at work, but carries within her worries that no one sees... she thinks of her children and their duties and health, and of the home that awaits her. Upon her return, another chapter of responsibilities begins, as she moves between her roles as if she is living two days in one. She says she sometimes feels an unseen weight and exhaustion measured by the number of roles, not by the number of hours, and she just wishes this effort would be appreciated and to hear the words: "You are doing a great job." She points out that the work environment is not always fair, and that she sometimes needs days of rest to regain her energy.

Fatima Al-Zahrani (single) recounts her experience with job exhaustion, saying that she returns from work exhausted, seeking only her bed, due to work pressures and the absence of appreciation. She mentions that she experienced a health setback that led her to visit the hospital, where the doctor confirmed that what she needed was rest and to avoid stress. She received a medical leave and improved, but as soon as she returned to work, the same pressures returned, making her seriously consider leaving her job in search of a more supportive and appreciative environment.

Confronting Stress

And Supporting Working Women

In light of the hormonal and health challenges imposed by chronic stress on women, human resources policies have emerged as a strategic line of defense providing realistic solutions that support the psychological and professional stability of female employees. In this context, Senior Human Resources Specialist and Social Insurance Officer Moudi Saleh bin Sabaan confirms that recent indicators reveal a noticeable increase in stress levels, especially among working mothers, necessitating an urgent institutional response to reshape work environments to meet women's diverse needs and achieve a balance between their responsibilities and ambitions.

This response is highlighted through the adoption of flexible working hours, which have shifted from an organizational option to an effective tool for alleviating daily pressures and granting female employees greater space to manage their priorities. Bin Sabaan points out that enabling women to achieve this balance has become a fundamental institutional responsibility, as it is no longer acceptable to leave them to face the challenges of multiple roles without clear structural support. Hence, it has become essential to adopt supportive policies that ensure productivity sustainability while maintaining the psychological and physical safety of female employees.

Bin Sabaan also clarifies that the trend towards institutionalizing flexible solutions and making them part of the organizational culture is growing, as modern institutions have realized that enhancing a positive work environment and providing professional growth opportunities cannot be achieved without considering the human and social aspects of women. Despite this positive shift, she emphasizes that there is still a need to expand the scope of these initiatives and ensure their continuity, as institutional success criteria are no longer measured solely by productivity, but by the institution's ability to enhance quality of life and increase job satisfaction, which forms the true foundation for the stability and sustainability of the professional system.

Hormonal Balance

and Reproductive Capacity

Dr. Haya Al-Juraifani, a consultant in infertility, in vitro fertilization, reproductive endocrinology, and laparoscopic surgery, presents an in-depth scientific discussion on the relationship between chronic stress and women's reproductive health. In light of the fast pace of life and increasing professional and family responsibilities, the multiplicity of roles has become not just a daily challenge, but a continuous psychological pressure scientifically known as role overlap, which is a significant factor affecting hormonal balance and body functions.

Dr. Al-Juraifani relies on reports from the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE), confirming that women are exposed to high psychological pressures that directly reflect on the hormonal system. When stress turns into a chronic state, cortisol hormone secretion increases, leading to disruption of the hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian (HPO) axis, which is responsible for regulating fertility. Any imbalance in this axis affects ovulation regularity and the menstrual cycle, potentially leading to delayed conception and reduced reproductive capacity.

She reinforces her view with reports from the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), which indicate that chronic stress, especially with a stressful lifestyle, weakens ovarian efficiency and reduces the chances of natural conception. The effects of stress are not limited to the reproductive aspect but extend to the entire body by weakening immunity and raising inflammation indicators, increasing the likelihood of chronic diseases. These disorders often initially manifest as persistent fatigue, sleep disturbances, and mood swings, which are early indicators of deeper imbalances.

Dr. Al-Juraifani concludes that it is essential to address stress as a clinically significant factor affecting women's hormonal and reproductive health, not merely a transient state. With the increasing demands of life, the need to raise health awareness and provide a supportive environment that helps women achieve the necessary balance becomes evident, as this balance is essential for protecting public health and ensuring the sustainability of reproductive capacity in the face of modern challenges.

Conclusion

Building a supportive environment and empowering women with tools to balance work and life is not a luxury, but a necessity to enhance mental health, productivity, and social stability.