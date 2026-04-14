Some studies in the field of behavioral psychology indicate that the quality of loungewear, including pajamas, may indirectly affect mental state and overall mood. Choosing comfortable and beautiful pajamas is not only related to physical comfort but also reflects on feelings of satisfaction and self-confidence within the home environment.

Experts believe that wearing stylish clothes even during relaxation times can contribute to improving mood and enhancing the sense of self-care, which is known as the effect of (psychological priming through appearance), where what we wear influences our thinking and daily behavior. A person who wears neat and attractive clothes at home may be more likely to feel energetic and accomplished compared to someone who wears random or visually uncomfortable clothing.

Additionally, choosing soft fabrics and comfortable yet beautiful designs helps create a calm psychological environment and enhances the feeling of relaxation after a long day of stress. Therefore, some experts recommend paying attention to loungewear as part of self-care, not just a secondary aspect, due to its impact on mood and the quality of daily life.