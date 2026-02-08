أثارت إطلالة مارغوت روبي الأخيرة اهتمام الأوساط الفنية والموضة، بعد ظهورها بفستان حمل تفاصيل غير تقليدية مستوحاة من مجوهرات تاريخية صُنعت من الشعر البشري. الفستان جاء بتصميم جريء يعتمد على دمج الضفائر عنصراً زخرفياً أساسياً، إذ بدت الجدائل وكأنها تطريز حي يلتف حول الجسد، في إحالة مباشرة إلى تقاليد تعود للقرن التاسع عشر، حين كان الشعر يُستخدم في صناعة الحُلي رمزاً عاطفياً للذكرى والارتباط الإنساني.

التصميم استلهم روحه من المجوهرات الفيكتورية التي كانت تُصنع من خصل شعر أفراد العائلة أو الأحبة، وغالباً ما ارتبطت بمشاعر الفقد أو التخليد، ما منح الإطلالة بعداً رمزياً يتجاوز الجانب الجمالي.

الضفائر جاءت متناغمة مع لون الفستان وقصّته، لتخلق توازناً بين الجرأة الفنية والرومانسية التاريخية، في خطوة تعكس توجهاً متزايداً في عالم الأزياء نحو إعادة تفسير عناصر تراثية بأسلوب معاصر.

الإطلالة قوبلت بردود فعل متباينة، إذ رأى فيها البعض عملاً فنياً جريئاً يمزج بين الموضة والتاريخ والثقافة، بينما اعتبرها آخرون خياراً صادماً وغير مألوف. ومع ذلك، نجحت مارغوت روبي في إعادة فتح النقاش حول حدود الموضة، ودورها وسيلةً للتعبير الثقافي والرمزي، مؤكدة أن الأزياء لم تعد تقتصر على الجمال البصري فقط، بل أصبحت لغة تحمل قصصاً ومعاني أعمق.