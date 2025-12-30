شهد التوربان خلال السنوات الأخيرة تحوّلًا لافتًا في حضوره داخل عالم الموضة، حيث انتقل من كونه غطاءً للرأس مرتبطًا بالاحتشام أو بالهوية الثقافية والدينية، إلى عنصر جمالي يُستخدم كإكسسوار يكمّل الإطلالة ويمنحها طابعًا عصريًا وأنيقًا. هذا التحوّل جاء نتيجة تداخل الثقافات وتأثير منصات الموضة العالمية التي أعادت تقديم التوربان برؤية جديدة تتجاوز وظيفته التقليدية.

وأصبح التوربان اليوم قطعة أساسية في العديد من الإطلالات، سواء اليومية أو الرسمية، حيث يُنسّق مع الفساتين، البدلات، وحتى الإطلالات الكاجوال، ليضفي لمسة فخامة أو جرأة بحسب الخامة وطريقة اللف. كما ساهم تنوع الأقمشة مثل الحرير، المخمل، والساتان، إضافة إلى الألوان والنقشات، في ترسيخ التوربان كقطعة زينة تعبّر عن الذوق الشخصي وتمنح الإطلالة توازنًا بصريًا مميزًا.