رأى العالم بأجمعه كيف أشار ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في لقاء له مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، إلى أن الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية تجاوز عمرها التأسيسي قرنين ونصفاً، وأن المملكة العربية السعودية تقترب من إتمام ثلاثة قرون منذ تأسيسها، وهذا يفتح فهماً أعمق لفلسفة القيادة تجاه الدول بوصفها كائنات تاريخية تتشكل عبر أمد طويل وتتراكم فيها الخبرات المؤسسية.
وبحكم منصبي كرئيس مجلس إدارة الجمعية السعودية للمحافظة على التراث الصناعي، أرى للصناعة في المملكة ذاكرة ممتدة؛ فمنذ ثلاثة قرون انطلقت الثورة الصناعية الأولى في العالم، وانطلقت مسيرة الدولة السعودية الأولى، ومع انطلاق الصناعة كانت المرأة في بلادنا تغزل السدو والرجل يحيك البشت، والأيادي التي عمّرت المدن بالطين نسجت من الخوص أدوات لازمت البيوت والأسواق، وقد طوّرت الدولة السعودية الأولى، فما بعدها، قدرة عالية على التكيف المؤسسي شكّلت الأساس لبناء اقتصاد حديث، وارتكزت الصناعة على تراكم استقرار سياسي وأمن وطني يمكّن من التخطيط الطويل الأمد وبناء بيئة استثمارية مستدامة.
وحين بدأت الثورة الصناعية الأولى في أوروبا بالتحول من الإنتاج اليدوي إلى الميكانيكي، كانت الدولة السعودية الأولى ترسّخ نموذجاً جديداً يقوم على تثبيت الاستقرار وحماية المجال التجاري وبناء إدارة قادرة على ضبط الموارد، ووجه الشبه بين الصورتين البانوراميتين هو «منطق التحول»؛ فالثورة الصناعية أعادت تعريف الإنتاج عبر التنظيم، على حين أعادت الدولة السعودية الأولى تعريف المجال المحلي عبر توحيد القرار وبناء إطار مؤسسي يقلّل كلفة المعاملة، ومع قيام الدولة تحسنت قابلية الحرفة لتتحول إلى نشاط اقتصادي أكثر استقراراً، وقدّمت الدولة الشرط المؤسسي السابق على التصنيع.
انتقلت الثورة الصناعية الثانية إلى طور الكهربة والحديد الصلب والبترول وخطوط الإنتاج الواسعة، وكانت لحظة لتعميم الابتكار وتحويله إلى نظام اقتصادي شامل، وفي هذا الزمن كانت الدولة السعودية الثانية تواجه شروطاً قاسية للبقاء داخل بيئة سياسية شديدة التقلب، والرابط المهم هو أن الصناعة الحديثة عبّرت بشدة عن احتياجها إلى دولة قادرة على الحفاظ على انتظام السوق وقابلية المجتمع للتعلم، وهذا ما تحقق في الدولة السعودية الثالثة، ومكّنها من استيعاب التحولات الصناعية.
وقد أتاح الاستقرار للمجتمع أن ينتقل من الفوضى الاقتصادية إلى نظام إنتاجي منتظم يقوم على تنوع الموارد؛ فازدهرت الزراعة، ونشطت التجارة محلياً وإقليمياً وخارجياً، وقامت الأسواق بدور مراكز للقاء وتبادل المعرفة. وأسهم ذلك في نمو الحِرف اليومية؛ من صناعة السلاح والحدادة والنجارة والصياغة والجلود ونسج السدو والبشوت، إلى الفخار والخوص، وفي الشرقية نشط استخراج اللؤلؤ والاتجار به، كما نشطت قوافل العقيلات التجارية التي امتدت بين عامي 1847 و1938، ولم تتوقّف إلا بالتزامن مع باكورة إنتاج شركة أرامكو للنفط بكميات تجارية من بئر الدمام رقم 7 التي أُطلق عليها اسم «بئر الخير».
أما الثورة الصناعية الثالثة فارتبطت بالإلكترونيات والحوسبة والمعرفة، والدولة السعودية الثالثة التي بدأت باستعادة الرياض 1902 (1319هـ) دخلت القرن العشرين وهي تبني مقومات الدولة الحديثة، وتقاطعت المسيرتان في التحول من الكتلة إلى المعرفة؛ فالمملكة نقلت الاقتصاد من موارد خام إلى منظومة صناعية تتطلب تخطيطاً وتمويلاً وتنظيماً.
وبرز مفهوم الثورة الصناعية الرابعة للدلالة على تداخل العوالم الفيزيائية والرقمية عبر الذكاء الاصطناعي وإنترنت الأشياء والبيانات الضخمة، وبالتزامُن مع ذلك أُطلقت رؤية السعودية 2030 عام 2016، وكان من أبرز أهدافها تنويع الاقتصاد وجذب الاستثمار، ودُمج القطاع الصناعي مع الطاقة والثروة المعدنية، وصدر مرسوم ملكي بتعديل اسم وزارة البترول والثروة المعدنية ليصبح «وزارة الطاقة والصناعة والثروة المعدنية»، وهنا تتضح نقطة الالتقاء؛ إذ إن الثورة الرابعة ترفع إنتاجية النظام كله، وهذا يتقاطع مع هدف الرؤية في تعظيم القيمة المضافة وبناء سلاسل توريد قادرة على المنافسة.
ولا يكتمل التحوّل بلا ذاكرة؛ فصون التراث الصناعي يربط الأجيال بسردية العمل ويمنح التحوّل معنى أعمق، وهذا يجعلنا نعود من «الرؤية» بضعة عقود إلى الوراء، أي إلى لحظة إبرام الملك عبدالعزيز، يرحمه الله، اتفاقية الامتياز، التي تُعد الانطلاقة التاريخية الكبرى؛ إذ امتزج اكتشاف النفط مع تأسيس إداري ومالي أدّى إلى تثبيت السيادة على الثروة، وبدأ إنتاج النفط وتصديره عام 1938، وصدر نظام ضريبة الدخل عام 1950، وأُنشئت مؤسسة النقد عام 1952، ومجلس الوزراء في 1953، ثم عدّلت المملكة مسار الامتياز لشركات النفط عبر مداخل التفاوض لترسيخ السيادة، وتنسيق الجهود مع مصدري النفط؛ وهذا ما أدى إلى إنشاء أوبك عام 1960 وبناء صناعة نفط وطنية.
وكانت الخطط الخمسية في المملكة من أهم الأدوات التي حوّلت الإرادة السياسية إلى برامج عمل، وانطلقت عام 1970 لتوجيه الموارد وبناء قاعدة اقتصادية أوسع، وجعلت بناء البنية التحتية على رأس الأولويات، وكان ذلك نتيجة لإشارات مبكرة سبقته، فتقرير مؤسسة النقد لعام 1960 أشار إلى إنشاء مؤسستين للائتمان الزراعي والصناعي، ومنح نظام بترومين لعام 1962 للشركة صلاحية الإشراف على البتروكيماويات.
وقد سبق التوسع الصناعي المنظم تطورٌ إداري تدريجي؛ فكانت شؤون الصناعة والكهرباء ضمن وزارة التجارة منذ عام 1961، ثم تحولت إلى مديرية مستقلة عام 1966، ثم إلى وكالة وزارة عام 1974، وصولاً إلى إنشاء وزارة الصناعة والكهرباء بمرسوم ملكي عام 1975. وترافق ذلك مع إنشاء مركز الأبحاث والتنمية الصناعية (1966) وتُوِّج بإصدار بيان السياسة الصناعية (1974) الذي رسّخ مبادئ تشجيع القطاع الخاص والحوافز وحماية المنتج الوطني وفتح باب الاستثمار الأجنبي المشترك.
وفي عام 1974 تأسس صندوق التنمية الصناعية، ثم في 1975 أُسنِدت المشاريع الصناعية لوزارة الصناعة وأُنشئت الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع، وفي عام 1976 تأسست سابك التي تُعدّ حالياً رائدة عالمياً، ومن جميع هذه اللبنات يتضح أن الصناعة امتداد لبناء الدولة وصولاً إلى رؤية 2030، التي تسعى لتنمية الصناعات المتقدمة تقنياً وتعزيز مساهمة القطاع الخاص وزيادة المحتوى المحلي.
وتمتد أهداف الرؤية لمستقبل الصناعة إلى التنويع الاقتصادي من صناعات غذائية ودوائية وعسكرية وصولاً إلى السيارات والطاقة المتجددة، مع زيادة المحتوى المحلي والتحول نحو صناعات ابتكارية. ولتحقيق ذلك أُطلقت الإستراتيجية الوطنية للصناعة عام 2022، مستهدفةً مضاعفة الناتج المحلي الصناعي ثلاث مرات بحلول 2030، ورفع الصادرات الصناعية إلى نحو 557 مليار ريال سنوياً، واستقطاب استثمارات إضافية تصل إلى 1.3 تريليون ريال، مع التركيز على 12 قطاعاً ذا أولوية وتحديد أكثر من 800 فرصة استثمارية بنحو تريليون ريال.
إن نتائج التأسيس الصناعي وتحولاته، التي اكتملَت بالرؤية، تُظهر المؤشرات فيها نموّ القاعدة الصناعية من أقل من 350 مصنعاً عام 1970 إلى نحو 3200 مصنع عام 2000، ثم إلى أكثر من 7200 مصنع عام 2016، وصولاً إلى ما يزيد على 11500 منشأة صناعية عام 2024.
إنها لَتجربة طويلة وحافلة وثرية، وقصة يشير تتبعها إلى أن تحويل الموارد إلى منتجات ذات قيمة مضافة عبر الاستثمار في البنية التحتية وبناء الكفاءات هو المسار الأكثر استدامة، ويأتي توثيق تراثنا الصناعي بغرض تخليد ذاكرة الصناعة في بلادنا، وهذا ما جعله برنامج جمعية المحافظة على التراث الصناعي منهجاً عملياً يبدأ بـ«الحصر» ثم «التقييم» فـ«خطة الحفاظ»، وصولاً إلى «التطوير والتفعيل والإدراج»، ولا يفوتني في هذا المقام التنويه بالدعم الذي يقدمه وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله الفرحان لذاكرة الصناعة في الوطن، برعاية وتوجيه من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده الأمين محمد بن سلمان، على نحو يعزز إبقاءها حيّة ومقروءة، لكونها أيقونة ثقافية وتعليمية ملهمة للأجيال.
The whole world witnessed how Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, pointed out that the United States has surpassed two and a half centuries since its founding, while the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is approaching the completion of three centuries since its establishment. This opens up a deeper understanding of the philosophy of leadership towards countries as historical entities that are shaped over a long period and accumulate institutional experiences.
In my capacity as Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Association for the Preservation of Industrial Heritage, I see that the industry in the Kingdom has an extended memory; for three centuries, the first industrial revolution in the world began, and the journey of the first Saudi state commenced. With the onset of industry, women in our country were weaving the "sadu" (a traditional Bedouin textile), while men were crafting the "bisht" (a traditional cloak), and the hands that built cities with clay wove from palm fronds tools that were essential in homes and markets. The first Saudi state, and those that followed, developed a high capacity for institutional adaptation that formed the foundation for building a modern economy, with industry relying on the accumulation of political stability and national security that enables long-term planning and the establishment of a sustainable investment environment.
When the first industrial revolution in Europe began to shift from manual to mechanical production, the first Saudi state was establishing a new model based on stabilizing security, protecting the commercial domain, and building an administration capable of managing resources. The commonality between the two panoramic images is the "logic of transformation"; the industrial revolution redefined production through organization, while the first Saudi state redefined the local domain through unified decision-making and building an institutional framework that reduces transaction costs. With the establishment of the state, the viability of crafts improved, transforming them into more stable economic activities, and the state provided the institutional conditions prior to industrialization.
The second industrial revolution transitioned to electricity, steel, oil, and large production lines, marking a moment for the generalization of innovation and its transformation into a comprehensive economic system. During this time, the second Saudi state faced harsh conditions for survival within a highly volatile political environment. The important link is that modern industry expressed a strong need for a state capable of maintaining market order and the community's ability to learn, which was achieved in the third Saudi state, enabling it to absorb industrial transformations.
Stability allowed society to transition from economic chaos to a regular production system based on resource diversity; agriculture thrived, and trade flourished locally, regionally, and internationally, with markets serving as centers for meeting and exchanging knowledge. This contributed to the growth of daily crafts; from weaponry, blacksmithing, carpentry, goldsmithing, leatherwork, and weaving "sadu" and "bishts," to pottery and palm weaving. In the Eastern Province, pearl extraction and trade flourished, as did the commercial caravans of the "Aqilat" that extended between 1847 and 1938, only ceasing with the onset of commercial oil production by Aramco from Well No. 7 in Dammam, which was named "Well of Good."
The third industrial revolution was associated with electronics, computing, and knowledge. The third Saudi state, which began with the recovery of Riyadh in 1902 (1319 AH), entered the 20th century while building the components of a modern state, and the two journeys intersected in the transition from mass to knowledge; the Kingdom transformed the economy from raw resources to an industrial system that requires planning, financing, and organization.
The concept of the fourth industrial revolution emerged to denote the intermingling of physical and digital worlds through artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and big data. Concurrently, Saudi Vision 2030 was launched in 2016, with one of its main objectives being economic diversification and attracting investment. The industrial sector was integrated with energy and mineral wealth, and a royal decree was issued to change the name of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to "Ministry of Energy, Industry, and Mineral Resources." Here, the point of convergence becomes clear; the fourth revolution raises the productivity of the entire system, which intersects with the vision's goal of maximizing added value and building competitive supply chains.
Transformation cannot be complete without memory; preserving industrial heritage connects generations with the narrative of work and gives transformation a deeper meaning. This brings us back from the "vision" several decades to the moment when King Abdulaziz, may God have mercy on him, signed the concession agreement, which is considered the major historical launch; the discovery of oil intertwined with administrative and financial foundations that led to the establishment of sovereignty over wealth. Oil production and export began in 1938, and the income tax system was issued in 1950, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency was established in 1952, and the Council of Ministers in 1953. The Kingdom then adjusted the concession path for oil companies through negotiation channels to establish sovereignty and coordinate efforts with oil exporters; this led to the establishment of OPEC in 1960 and the building of a national oil industry.
The five-year plans in the Kingdom were among the most important tools that transformed political will into action programs, starting in 1970 to direct resources and build a broader economic base, prioritizing infrastructure development. This was a result of early signals that preceded it; the 1960 Monetary Agency report indicated the establishment of two institutions for agricultural and industrial credit, and the 1962 Petromin system granted the company the authority to oversee petrochemicals.
Prior to organized industrial expansion, there was a gradual administrative development; the affairs of industry and electricity were part of the Ministry of Commerce since 1961, then became an independent directorate in 1966, then a ministry agency in 1974, culminating in the establishment of the Ministry of Industry and Electricity by royal decree in 1975. This coincided with the establishment of the Industrial Research and Development Center (1966) and was crowned by the issuance of the industrial policy statement (1974), which established principles to encourage the private sector, incentives, protection of national products, and opening the door for joint foreign investment.
In 1974, the Industrial Development Fund was established, and in 1975, industrial projects were assigned to the Ministry of Industry, and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu was established. In 1976, SABIC was founded, which is currently a global leader. From all these building blocks, it is clear that industry is an extension of state building leading to Vision 2030, which aims to develop advanced technology industries, enhance the private sector's contribution, and increase local content.
The vision's objectives for the future of industry extend to economic diversification from food, pharmaceutical, and military industries to automobiles and renewable energy, with an increase in local content and a shift towards innovative industries. To achieve this, the National Industrial Strategy was launched in 2022, aiming to triple industrial GDP by 2030, raise industrial exports to about 557 billion riyals annually, and attract additional investments amounting to 1.3 trillion riyals, focusing on 12 priority sectors and identifying more than 800 investment opportunities worth about one trillion riyals.
The results of industrial establishment and its transformations, completed by the vision, show indicators of growth in the industrial base from less than 350 factories in 1970 to about 3,200 factories in 2000, then to more than 7,200 factories in 2016, reaching over 11,500 industrial facilities in 2024.
It is indeed a long, rich, and eventful experience, a story that indicates that transforming resources into value-added products through investment in infrastructure and building competencies is the most sustainable path. Documenting our industrial heritage aims to immortalize the memory of industry in our country, which is why the program of the Association for the Preservation of Industrial Heritage is a practical approach that begins with "inventory," then "evaluation," followed by "preservation plan," leading to "development, activation, and inclusion." I must also acknowledge the support provided by the Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, for the memory of industry in the homeland, under the patronage and guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in a way that enhances its liveliness and readability, as it is a cultural and educational icon that inspires generations.