رأى العالم بأجمعه كيف أشار ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في لقاء له مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، إلى أن الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية تجاوز عمرها التأسيسي قرنين ونصفاً، وأن المملكة العربية السعودية تقترب من إتمام ثلاثة قرون منذ تأسيسها، وهذا يفتح فهماً أعمق لفلسفة القيادة تجاه الدول بوصفها كائنات تاريخية تتشكل عبر أمد طويل وتتراكم فيها الخبرات المؤسسية.


وبحكم منصبي كرئيس مجلس إدارة الجمعية السعودية للمحافظة على التراث الصناعي، أرى للصناعة في المملكة ذاكرة ممتدة؛ فمنذ ثلاثة قرون انطلقت الثورة الصناعية الأولى في العالم، وانطلقت مسيرة الدولة السعودية الأولى، ومع انطلاق الصناعة كانت المرأة في بلادنا تغزل السدو والرجل يحيك البشت، والأيادي التي عمّرت المدن بالطين نسجت من الخوص أدوات لازمت البيوت والأسواق، وقد طوّرت الدولة السعودية الأولى، فما بعدها، قدرة عالية على التكيف المؤسسي شكّلت الأساس لبناء اقتصاد حديث، وارتكزت الصناعة على تراكم استقرار سياسي وأمن وطني يمكّن من التخطيط الطويل الأمد وبناء بيئة استثمارية مستدامة.


وحين بدأت الثورة الصناعية الأولى في أوروبا بالتحول من الإنتاج اليدوي إلى الميكانيكي، كانت الدولة السعودية الأولى ترسّخ نموذجاً جديداً يقوم على تثبيت الاستقرار وحماية المجال التجاري وبناء إدارة قادرة على ضبط الموارد، ووجه الشبه بين الصورتين البانوراميتين هو «منطق التحول»؛ فالثورة الصناعية أعادت تعريف الإنتاج عبر التنظيم، على حين أعادت الدولة السعودية الأولى تعريف المجال المحلي عبر توحيد القرار وبناء إطار مؤسسي يقلّل كلفة المعاملة، ومع قيام الدولة تحسنت قابلية الحرفة لتتحول إلى نشاط اقتصادي أكثر استقراراً، وقدّمت الدولة الشرط المؤسسي السابق على التصنيع.


انتقلت الثورة الصناعية الثانية إلى طور الكهربة والحديد الصلب والبترول وخطوط الإنتاج الواسعة، وكانت لحظة لتعميم الابتكار وتحويله إلى نظام اقتصادي شامل، وفي هذا الزمن كانت الدولة السعودية الثانية تواجه شروطاً قاسية للبقاء داخل بيئة سياسية شديدة التقلب، والرابط المهم هو أن الصناعة الحديثة عبّرت بشدة عن احتياجها إلى دولة قادرة على الحفاظ على انتظام السوق وقابلية المجتمع للتعلم، وهذا ما تحقق في الدولة السعودية الثالثة، ومكّنها من استيعاب التحولات الصناعية.


وقد أتاح الاستقرار للمجتمع أن ينتقل من الفوضى الاقتصادية إلى نظام إنتاجي منتظم يقوم على تنوع الموارد؛ فازدهرت الزراعة، ونشطت التجارة محلياً وإقليمياً وخارجياً، وقامت الأسواق بدور مراكز للقاء وتبادل المعرفة. وأسهم ذلك في نمو الحِرف اليومية؛ من صناعة السلاح والحدادة والنجارة والصياغة والجلود ونسج السدو والبشوت، إلى الفخار والخوص، وفي الشرقية نشط استخراج اللؤلؤ والاتجار به، كما نشطت قوافل العقيلات التجارية التي امتدت بين عامي 1847 و1938، ولم تتوقّف إلا بالتزامن مع باكورة إنتاج شركة أرامكو للنفط بكميات تجارية من بئر الدمام رقم 7 التي أُطلق عليها اسم «بئر الخير».


أما الثورة الصناعية الثالثة فارتبطت بالإلكترونيات والحوسبة والمعرفة، والدولة السعودية الثالثة التي بدأت باستعادة الرياض 1902 (1319هـ) دخلت القرن العشرين وهي تبني مقومات الدولة الحديثة، وتقاطعت المسيرتان في التحول من الكتلة إلى المعرفة؛ فالمملكة نقلت الاقتصاد من موارد خام إلى منظومة صناعية تتطلب تخطيطاً وتمويلاً وتنظيماً.


وبرز مفهوم الثورة الصناعية الرابعة للدلالة على تداخل العوالم الفيزيائية والرقمية عبر الذكاء الاصطناعي وإنترنت الأشياء والبيانات الضخمة، وبالتزامُن مع ذلك أُطلقت رؤية السعودية 2030 عام 2016، وكان من أبرز أهدافها تنويع الاقتصاد وجذب الاستثمار، ودُمج القطاع الصناعي مع الطاقة والثروة المعدنية، وصدر مرسوم ملكي بتعديل اسم وزارة البترول والثروة المعدنية ليصبح «وزارة الطاقة والصناعة والثروة المعدنية»، وهنا تتضح نقطة الالتقاء؛ إذ إن الثورة الرابعة ترفع إنتاجية النظام كله، وهذا يتقاطع مع هدف الرؤية في تعظيم القيمة المضافة وبناء سلاسل توريد قادرة على المنافسة.


ولا يكتمل التحوّل بلا ذاكرة؛ فصون التراث الصناعي يربط الأجيال بسردية العمل ويمنح التحوّل معنى أعمق، وهذا يجعلنا نعود من «الرؤية» بضعة عقود إلى الوراء، أي إلى لحظة إبرام الملك عبدالعزيز، يرحمه الله، اتفاقية الامتياز، التي تُعد الانطلاقة التاريخية الكبرى؛ إذ امتزج اكتشاف النفط مع تأسيس إداري ومالي أدّى إلى تثبيت السيادة على الثروة، وبدأ إنتاج النفط وتصديره عام 1938، وصدر نظام ضريبة الدخل عام 1950، وأُنشئت مؤسسة النقد عام 1952، ومجلس الوزراء في 1953، ثم عدّلت المملكة مسار الامتياز لشركات النفط عبر مداخل التفاوض لترسيخ السيادة، وتنسيق الجهود مع مصدري النفط؛ وهذا ما أدى إلى إنشاء أوبك عام 1960 وبناء صناعة نفط وطنية.


وكانت الخطط الخمسية في المملكة من أهم الأدوات التي حوّلت الإرادة السياسية إلى برامج عمل، وانطلقت عام 1970 لتوجيه الموارد وبناء قاعدة اقتصادية أوسع، وجعلت بناء البنية التحتية على رأس الأولويات، وكان ذلك نتيجة لإشارات مبكرة سبقته، فتقرير مؤسسة النقد لعام 1960 أشار إلى إنشاء مؤسستين للائتمان الزراعي والصناعي، ومنح نظام بترومين لعام 1962 للشركة صلاحية الإشراف على البتروكيماويات.


وقد سبق التوسع الصناعي المنظم تطورٌ إداري تدريجي؛ فكانت شؤون الصناعة والكهرباء ضمن وزارة التجارة منذ عام 1961، ثم تحولت إلى مديرية مستقلة عام 1966، ثم إلى وكالة وزارة عام 1974، وصولاً إلى إنشاء وزارة الصناعة والكهرباء بمرسوم ملكي عام 1975. وترافق ذلك مع إنشاء مركز الأبحاث والتنمية الصناعية (1966) وتُوِّج بإصدار بيان السياسة الصناعية (1974) الذي رسّخ مبادئ تشجيع القطاع الخاص والحوافز وحماية المنتج الوطني وفتح باب الاستثمار الأجنبي المشترك.


وفي عام 1974 تأسس صندوق التنمية الصناعية، ثم في 1975 أُسنِدت المشاريع الصناعية لوزارة الصناعة وأُنشئت الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع، وفي عام 1976 تأسست سابك التي تُعدّ حالياً رائدة عالمياً، ومن جميع هذه اللبنات يتضح أن الصناعة امتداد لبناء الدولة وصولاً إلى رؤية 2030، التي تسعى لتنمية الصناعات المتقدمة تقنياً وتعزيز مساهمة القطاع الخاص وزيادة المحتوى المحلي.


وتمتد أهداف الرؤية لمستقبل الصناعة إلى التنويع الاقتصادي من صناعات غذائية ودوائية وعسكرية وصولاً إلى السيارات والطاقة المتجددة، مع زيادة المحتوى المحلي والتحول نحو صناعات ابتكارية. ولتحقيق ذلك أُطلقت الإستراتيجية الوطنية للصناعة عام 2022، مستهدفةً مضاعفة الناتج المحلي الصناعي ثلاث مرات بحلول 2030، ورفع الصادرات الصناعية إلى نحو 557 مليار ريال سنوياً، واستقطاب استثمارات إضافية تصل إلى 1.3 تريليون ريال، مع التركيز على 12 قطاعاً ذا أولوية وتحديد أكثر من 800 فرصة استثمارية بنحو تريليون ريال.


إن نتائج التأسيس الصناعي وتحولاته، التي اكتملَت بالرؤية، تُظهر المؤشرات فيها نموّ القاعدة الصناعية من أقل من 350 مصنعاً عام 1970 إلى نحو 3200 مصنع عام 2000، ثم إلى أكثر من 7200 مصنع عام 2016، وصولاً إلى ما يزيد على 11500 منشأة صناعية عام 2024.


إنها لَتجربة طويلة وحافلة وثرية، وقصة يشير تتبعها إلى أن تحويل الموارد إلى منتجات ذات قيمة مضافة عبر الاستثمار في البنية التحتية وبناء الكفاءات هو المسار الأكثر استدامة، ويأتي توثيق تراثنا الصناعي بغرض تخليد ذاكرة الصناعة في بلادنا، وهذا ما جعله برنامج جمعية المحافظة على التراث الصناعي منهجاً عملياً يبدأ بـ«الحصر» ثم «التقييم» فـ«خطة الحفاظ»، وصولاً إلى «التطوير والتفعيل والإدراج»، ولا يفوتني في هذا المقام التنويه بالدعم الذي يقدمه وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله الفرحان لذاكرة الصناعة في الوطن، برعاية وتوجيه من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده الأمين محمد بن سلمان، على نحو يعزز إبقاءها حيّة ومقروءة، لكونها أيقونة ثقافية وتعليمية ملهمة للأجيال.