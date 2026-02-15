The whole world witnessed how Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, pointed out that the United States has surpassed two and a half centuries since its founding, while the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is approaching the completion of three centuries since its establishment. This opens up a deeper understanding of the philosophy of leadership towards countries as historical entities that are shaped over a long period and accumulate institutional experiences.



In my capacity as Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Association for the Preservation of Industrial Heritage, I see that the industry in the Kingdom has an extended memory; for three centuries, the first industrial revolution in the world began, and the journey of the first Saudi state commenced. With the onset of industry, women in our country were weaving the "sadu" (a traditional Bedouin textile), while men were crafting the "bisht" (a traditional cloak), and the hands that built cities with clay wove from palm fronds tools that were essential in homes and markets. The first Saudi state, and those that followed, developed a high capacity for institutional adaptation that formed the foundation for building a modern economy, with industry relying on the accumulation of political stability and national security that enables long-term planning and the establishment of a sustainable investment environment.



When the first industrial revolution in Europe began to shift from manual to mechanical production, the first Saudi state was establishing a new model based on stabilizing security, protecting the commercial domain, and building an administration capable of managing resources. The commonality between the two panoramic images is the "logic of transformation"; the industrial revolution redefined production through organization, while the first Saudi state redefined the local domain through unified decision-making and building an institutional framework that reduces transaction costs. With the establishment of the state, the viability of crafts improved, transforming them into more stable economic activities, and the state provided the institutional conditions prior to industrialization.



The second industrial revolution transitioned to electricity, steel, oil, and large production lines, marking a moment for the generalization of innovation and its transformation into a comprehensive economic system. During this time, the second Saudi state faced harsh conditions for survival within a highly volatile political environment. The important link is that modern industry expressed a strong need for a state capable of maintaining market order and the community's ability to learn, which was achieved in the third Saudi state, enabling it to absorb industrial transformations.



Stability allowed society to transition from economic chaos to a regular production system based on resource diversity; agriculture thrived, and trade flourished locally, regionally, and internationally, with markets serving as centers for meeting and exchanging knowledge. This contributed to the growth of daily crafts; from weaponry, blacksmithing, carpentry, goldsmithing, leatherwork, and weaving "sadu" and "bishts," to pottery and palm weaving. In the Eastern Province, pearl extraction and trade flourished, as did the commercial caravans of the "Aqilat" that extended between 1847 and 1938, only ceasing with the onset of commercial oil production by Aramco from Well No. 7 in Dammam, which was named "Well of Good."



The third industrial revolution was associated with electronics, computing, and knowledge. The third Saudi state, which began with the recovery of Riyadh in 1902 (1319 AH), entered the 20th century while building the components of a modern state, and the two journeys intersected in the transition from mass to knowledge; the Kingdom transformed the economy from raw resources to an industrial system that requires planning, financing, and organization.



The concept of the fourth industrial revolution emerged to denote the intermingling of physical and digital worlds through artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and big data. Concurrently, Saudi Vision 2030 was launched in 2016, with one of its main objectives being economic diversification and attracting investment. The industrial sector was integrated with energy and mineral wealth, and a royal decree was issued to change the name of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to "Ministry of Energy, Industry, and Mineral Resources." Here, the point of convergence becomes clear; the fourth revolution raises the productivity of the entire system, which intersects with the vision's goal of maximizing added value and building competitive supply chains.



Transformation cannot be complete without memory; preserving industrial heritage connects generations with the narrative of work and gives transformation a deeper meaning. This brings us back from the "vision" several decades to the moment when King Abdulaziz, may God have mercy on him, signed the concession agreement, which is considered the major historical launch; the discovery of oil intertwined with administrative and financial foundations that led to the establishment of sovereignty over wealth. Oil production and export began in 1938, and the income tax system was issued in 1950, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency was established in 1952, and the Council of Ministers in 1953. The Kingdom then adjusted the concession path for oil companies through negotiation channels to establish sovereignty and coordinate efforts with oil exporters; this led to the establishment of OPEC in 1960 and the building of a national oil industry.



The five-year plans in the Kingdom were among the most important tools that transformed political will into action programs, starting in 1970 to direct resources and build a broader economic base, prioritizing infrastructure development. This was a result of early signals that preceded it; the 1960 Monetary Agency report indicated the establishment of two institutions for agricultural and industrial credit, and the 1962 Petromin system granted the company the authority to oversee petrochemicals.



Prior to organized industrial expansion, there was a gradual administrative development; the affairs of industry and electricity were part of the Ministry of Commerce since 1961, then became an independent directorate in 1966, then a ministry agency in 1974, culminating in the establishment of the Ministry of Industry and Electricity by royal decree in 1975. This coincided with the establishment of the Industrial Research and Development Center (1966) and was crowned by the issuance of the industrial policy statement (1974), which established principles to encourage the private sector, incentives, protection of national products, and opening the door for joint foreign investment.



In 1974, the Industrial Development Fund was established, and in 1975, industrial projects were assigned to the Ministry of Industry, and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu was established. In 1976, SABIC was founded, which is currently a global leader. From all these building blocks, it is clear that industry is an extension of state building leading to Vision 2030, which aims to develop advanced technology industries, enhance the private sector's contribution, and increase local content.



The vision's objectives for the future of industry extend to economic diversification from food, pharmaceutical, and military industries to automobiles and renewable energy, with an increase in local content and a shift towards innovative industries. To achieve this, the National Industrial Strategy was launched in 2022, aiming to triple industrial GDP by 2030, raise industrial exports to about 557 billion riyals annually, and attract additional investments amounting to 1.3 trillion riyals, focusing on 12 priority sectors and identifying more than 800 investment opportunities worth about one trillion riyals.



The results of industrial establishment and its transformations, completed by the vision, show indicators of growth in the industrial base from less than 350 factories in 1970 to about 3,200 factories in 2000, then to more than 7,200 factories in 2016, reaching over 11,500 industrial facilities in 2024.



It is indeed a long, rich, and eventful experience, a story that indicates that transforming resources into value-added products through investment in infrastructure and building competencies is the most sustainable path. Documenting our industrial heritage aims to immortalize the memory of industry in our country, which is why the program of the Association for the Preservation of Industrial Heritage is a practical approach that begins with "inventory," then "evaluation," followed by "preservation plan," leading to "development, activation, and inclusion." I must also acknowledge the support provided by the Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, for the memory of industry in the homeland, under the patronage and guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in a way that enhances its liveliness and readability, as it is a cultural and educational icon that inspires generations.